Rehearsals Underway On Fatuma Adar's New Musical DIXON ROAD at the High Park Amphitheatre

The Musical Stage Company alongside production partners Obsidian Theatre Company are thrilled to announce that rehearsals are underway on Fatuma Adar's original musical DIXON ROAD, on stage June 1 - 19 at the High Park Amphitheatre as part of Canadian Stage's 2022 Dream in High Park. The company is also excited to release a first look teaser video from the show.

A new Canadian musical that follows the story of a Somali family who immigrate to Canada in 1991 as the civil war begins to tear their homeland apart, this highly anticipated outdoor production of DIXON ROAD, will feature Germaine Konji (Orphan Song/Tarragon, Blackout/Musical Stage), Starr Domingue (Mary Poppins/YPT, Little Shop of Horrors/Stratford), Aadin Church ("Take Note"/Peacock, Dreamgirls/Broadway), Michael Clarke, DantÃ© Prince (Dr Silver/Musical Stage), and Shakura S'Aida (Schitt's Creek/CBC), leading an impressive ensemble cast directed and choreographed by Musical Stage Company Artistic Director Ray Hogg.



"I am truly thrilled with the ensemble of phenomenal Black actors that are coming together for DIXON ROAD," said Hogg. "Germaine is a new Musical Stage Company fan favorite after her incredible debut in BLACKOUT last season and Aadin Church has wowed audiences across Canada and most recently on Amazon Prime as the star of "Take Note", with his powerhouse vocals and high-octane performance style. Add in Toronto jazz music scene mainstay Shakura S'Aida and Shaw & Stratford Festival veteran Starr Domingue along with Michael-Lamont Lytle, Krystle Chance, and newcomers Rosie Harbans and Travae Williams - and you really have a really compelling cast of musical performers."



Hogg adds, "MARQUEE 2022 is built around the central theme and guiding principle of reanimating our city - shaking off the cobwebs of two years' worth of isolation and coming back to life together. Producing DIXON ROAD in High Park, in partnership with Canadian Stage and Obsidian Theatre is a great example of that principle at play. The potential to reach 20,000 patrons at Marquee versus about 2,000 patrons indoors is a thrilling prospect."



A co-production with regular creative partners Obsidian Theatre and in association with Canadian Stage, DIXON ROAD has book, music, and lyrics by Fatuma Adar and incorporates contemporary verse, R&B, and traditional Somali melodies into an exhilarating story about dreams, displacement, and finding a new sense of home.



Every performance of DIXON ROAD will be complemented by pre-show participatory experiences offering audiences the opportunity to learn about and immerse themselves in Somali culture and heritage through music, dance, and art and craft. Pre-show chats with members of the artistic team of DIXON ROAD will also be presented before every performance.

