Register Now for No Strings Theatre's Teen Summer Music Theatre Intensive!

No Strings Theatre's signature teen intensive! Directed by the composer and Dora Mavor Moore award-winning storyteller, Richardo Keens-Douglas, this 1 week virtual program will feature a ' Greek- chorus' style story-telling/music theatre performance of a Caribbean folk tale along with classes in acting, singing, dancing, and culminating in a virtual presentation.

August 16-20

Monday - Friday , 9:30 am - 3:30 pm

Ages 13-18

Singing, acting, dancing instruction plus rehearsals for the presentation

(by virtual delivery)

a??Creative Team

Richardo Keens- Douglas (director, drama instructor), Darryl Joseph Dennie (music director, pianist), Shakeil Rollock (choreographer, dance instructor), Denise Williams (voice instructor)

