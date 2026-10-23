ROGERS V. ROGERS to Return to Toronto at Canadian Stage

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Following a sold-out run at Crow's Theatre last season, the company's ROGERS V. ROGERS will return for a limited run at Canadian Stage's Berkeley Street Theatre from November 8th to December 13th. (Media night: November 12th). Prior to returning to Toronto the production will open at Ottawa's Great Canadian Theatre Company (Oct 20 – Nov 1), and following the Toronto remount will tour to Vancouver's The Cultch (Jan 19 - 31), and Victoria's The Belfy (Feb 9 – Mar 7).



From the creative duo behind Crow's smash-hit THE MASTER PLAN, playwright Michael Healey and director Chris Abraham, ROGERS V. ROGERS is adapted from Alexandra Posadzki's 2025 National Business Book Award Winner Rogers v. Rogers: The Battle for Control of Canada's Telecom Empire (2024), which documents one of the most dramatic boardroom showdowns in Canadian history. Bringing Healey's trademark political wit and comic precision to a story as much about corporate dynasties and the fragile mechanisms of public trust, as it is about the legacies left to us by our parents, at the heart of ROGERS V. ROGERS lies the collision between the mutinous power struggle rocking the Rogers family and the massive merger pitting them against the Competition Commissioner of Canada.

At the heart of the production, is a performance from inimitable veteran stage actor Tom Rooney, playing every character in this mythic tale at rapid fire pace. ROGERS V. ROGERS is also a timely and complex imagining of two men with something to prove against the backdrop of a democracy under pressure.

Healey's drama looks back to May 2022, as the Rogers family feuded amongst themselves over control of their company, Canada's Competition Commissioner Matthew Boswell filed an application to block the proposed $26-billion merger between Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications, arguing that the deal would lessen competition and drive up already-high consumer prices in the telecom sector. After a high-profile legal battle, the Competition Tribunal and the Federal Government ultimately rejected the Bureau's challenge, allowing the merger to proceed. Canada continues to rank among the countries with the highest wireless and internet costs in the world. In August 2023, the Tribunal ordered the Competition Bureau to pay roughly $13 million in legal fees to Rogers and Shaw, calling the Bureau's attempt to block the merger “unreasonable.”

Abraham and Healey are joined on the creative team by Set Designer Joshua Quinlan, Lighting Designer Imogen Wilson, Sound Designer Thomas Ryder Payne, Video Designer Nathan Bruce, and Costume Coordinator Elaine May.

ROGERS V. ROGERS runs at the Canadian Stage Berkeley Street Theatre November 8th to December 13th with performances Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30pm, with 1:00pm matinees on Wednesdays, and 2:00pm matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.

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