Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Peter McBoyle, Canada's Most in Demand Theatre Sound Designer, Has Passed Away

Peter McBoyle, Canada's Most in Demand Theatre Sound Designer, Has Passed Away

Register for Toronto News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 10, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is deeply saddened to report the passing of Canadian theatre sound designer Peter McBoyle, following a fight with urologic cancer.

Peter was one of Canada's most in-demand theatre sound designers specializing in musical theatre and themed entertainment. From 2000 to 2013 he was the Resident Sound Designer for the Stratford Festival where he has designed over 60 productions.

He designed and consulted in most of the major venues in Canada including Mirvish Productions, The Shaw Festival, The National Arts Centre, The Citadel Theatre, Canadian Stage, Theatre Calgary, The Grand Theatre, Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and the Charlottetown Festival.

In the US his work has been heard on Broadway (Come Fly Away, Barrymore), Las Vegas (Sinatra Dance With Me), Atlanta (Come Fly With Me), Dallas (Stagger Lee) and on national tours (Sister Act, West Side Story, Come Fly Away, Legally Blonde, Grease, Catch Me If You Can).

His consulting work with Princess Cruises since 2000 took him around the world commissioning audio systems and showrooms on new vessels as well as designing and programming many of their production shows.

McBoyle held a Bachelor's degree in Music and a Master's degree in Music (Media and Technology - Sound Recording), both from McGill University in Montreal, Canada. Peter was a member of the faculty at Ryerson University in Toronto from 2003-2010 and was on the faculty of Humber College where he taught theatre audio. He was a member of the Associated Designers of Canada and United Scenic Artists IATSE local 829.

His work was most recently seen at the Confederation Center in Charlottetown this summer in Anne of Green Gables, and is currently being presented in the Stratford Festival's production of Chicago now through October 30th.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


BroadwayWorld Is Casting New Kid Critics!BroadwayWorld Is Casting New Kid Critics!
September 9, 2022

BroadwayWorld is looking for a theatre-loving kid (age 6-11), who lives in the New York City area, and has lots of things to say about Broadway. If you know a kid with a lot of personality, who'd be perfect for the job, submit a 1-5 minute video of them talking about something having to do with theatre- a recent production they saw, a favorite show, cast album, film adaptation, or any Broadway-related topic that interests them.
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off on SING STREET at The HuntingtonReview Roundup: Critics Sound Off on SING STREET at The Huntington
September 9, 2022

Sing Street, based on the hit 2016 indie film of the same title by John Carney ('Modern Love,' Begin Again, Once), has opened at The Huntington Theatre. What did the critics have to say?
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/9/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/9/2022
September 9, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Broadway's Tony Vincent Launches Acting-Based Speech Coaching for Corporate AmericaBroadway's Tony Vincent Launches Acting-Based Speech Coaching for Corporate America
September 8, 2022

Actor and Broadway star Tony Vincent has just launched Empowered By Speech (EBS) — a public speaking and communications coaching firm — alongside corporate consultant Raven Chapman. The company offers acting-based speech coaching and communication workshops to corporate executives and their teams. 
Elton John Says THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical Is 'Not Ready'Elton John Says THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical Is 'Not Ready'
September 8, 2022

Elton John appeared on BBC Radio2's Zoe Ball show this morning to discuss his current slate of projects including Tammy Faye, The Devil Wears Prada, and his recent collaboration with Britney Spears.