Peter McBoyle, Canada's Most in Demand Theatre Sound Designer, Has Passed Away

BroadwayWorld is deeply saddened to report the passing of Canadian theatre sound designer Peter McBoyle, following a fight with urologic cancer.

Peter was one of Canada's most in-demand theatre sound designers specializing in musical theatre and themed entertainment. From 2000 to 2013 he was the Resident Sound Designer for the Stratford Festival where he has designed over 60 productions.

He designed and consulted in most of the major venues in Canada including Mirvish Productions, The Shaw Festival, The National Arts Centre, The Citadel Theatre, Canadian Stage, Theatre Calgary, The Grand Theatre, Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and the Charlottetown Festival.

In the US his work has been heard on Broadway (Come Fly Away, Barrymore), Las Vegas (Sinatra Dance With Me), Atlanta (Come Fly With Me), Dallas (Stagger Lee) and on national tours (Sister Act, West Side Story, Come Fly Away, Legally Blonde, Grease, Catch Me If You Can).

His consulting work with Princess Cruises since 2000 took him around the world commissioning audio systems and showrooms on new vessels as well as designing and programming many of their production shows.

McBoyle held a Bachelor's degree in Music and a Master's degree in Music (Media and Technology - Sound Recording), both from McGill University in Montreal, Canada. Peter was a member of the faculty at Ryerson University in Toronto from 2003-2010 and was on the faculty of Humber College where he taught theatre audio. He was a member of the Associated Designers of Canada and United Scenic Artists IATSE local 829.

His work was most recently seen at the Confederation Center in Charlottetown this summer in Anne of Green Gables, and is currently being presented in the Stratford Festival's production of Chicago now through October 30th.