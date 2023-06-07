PRIVATE FLOWERS Premieres at Fort York National Historic Site During Pride Month

The film will also have its Festival premiere at the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show on June 26th.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Is A Silly Spectacle Of A Good Time At The Stratford Festival Photo 3 MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Is A Silly Spectacle Of A Good Time At The Stratford Festival
Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates Photo 4 Kesha Drops 'GAG ORDER' Tour Dates

PRIVATE FLOWERS Premieres at Fort York National Historic Site During Pride Month

Private Flowers, a site-specific installation directed by mixed media artist HAUI will premiere at Fort York National Historic Site during Pride Month - June 23 to July 4 as part of Toronto History Museums’ Artist Mentorship Showcase: Pride with Mentor Ashley Mckenzie-Barnes. The film will also have its Festival premiere at the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show on June 26th.
 

ABOUT PRIVATE FLOWERS

"In 1832 a Canadian infantryman was hanged for making love with another man.  The victim's rank was Private, and his name was Flowers"  Director HAUI says "The project blurs projections, film, dance, theatre and history that has been pushed to the peripheries. This is an important theme that has emerged in my work and is our collective chance to honour forgotten figures.”

Created as part of Awakening with Toronto History Museums, Private Flowers is part of a series of art projects by Black, Indigenous and artists of colour, operating under the principles of anti-oppression, anti-colonialism and anti-racism and is part of the City's efforts to address anti-Black racism. 

Private Flowers is directed by mixed media artist HAUI featuring choreography performed and co-created with Rodney Diverlus + Jera Wolfe. 


SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
The Royal Conservatory Announces Its 15th Concert Season Photo
The Royal Conservatory Announces Its 15th Concert Season

Dr. Peter Simon, Michael and Sonja Koerner President & CEO of The Royal Conservatory of Music, Mervon Mehta, Executive Director of Performing Arts, and James Anagnoson, Dean of The Glenn Gould School, has revealed details of the diverse concerts that will make up the 15th concert season at The Royal Conservatory of Music.

2
Kaeja DDance Presents 12th Annual PORCH VIEW DANCES, August 9-13 Photo
Kaeja D'Dance Presents 12th Annual PORCH VIEW DANCES, August 9-13

Kaeja d'Dance's revered and award-winning Porch View Dances (PVD): 'Real People Dancing In Real Spaces' returns to the tree-lined intimacy and multiple outdoor spaces of Toronto's historic Seaton Village from August 9 to 13, 2023.

3
Queens Revealed For the Canadian Production of SIX Photo
Queens Revealed For the Canadian Production of SIX

The Queens have been announced for the Canadian production of SIX, the Tony Award®-winning new musical by Tony Award®-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Learn more about the show and who will be starring here!

4
Review: CASEY AND DIANA at the Stratford Festival Photo
Review: CASEY AND DIANA at the Stratford Festival

The world premiere of Nick Green’s play CASEY AND DIANA had its opening night at the Stratford Festival’s Studio Theatre on Thursday. This production – directed by Andrew Kushnir – is incredibly powerful. Festival veteran Sean Arbuckle is devastating and captivating in what is quite possibly one of the best performances to ever grace this stage, and he is fully supported by an outstanding cast around him.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Video Video: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit
How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor Video
How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor
Alicia Keys Teases New Musical HELL'S KITCHEN on GMA Video
Alicia Keys Teases New Musical HELL'S KITCHEN on GMA
Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film Video
Exclusive: Watch the Trailer For Taylor Mac's HBO Concert Documentary Film
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brampton's Own Shakespeare Show - Twelfth Night Presented by Louie the Goat Productions
Brampton On Stage (7/20-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (7/12-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (7/12-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard of Oz: The Panto
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
King's Wharf Theatre (6/15-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (6/15-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scott Joplin's Treemonisha
Bluma Appel Theatre (6/06-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canadian Stage (7/21-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You