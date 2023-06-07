PRIVATE FLOWERS Premieres at Fort York National Historic Site During Pride Month

Private Flowers, a site-specific installation directed by mixed media artist HAUI will premiere at Fort York National Historic Site during Pride Month - June 23 to July 4 as part of Toronto History Museums’ Artist Mentorship Showcase: Pride with Mentor Ashley Mckenzie-Barnes. The film will also have its Festival premiere at the Toronto Outdoor Picture Show on June 26th.



ABOUT PRIVATE FLOWERS

"In 1832 a Canadian infantryman was hanged for making love with another man. The victim's rank was Private, and his name was Flowers" Director HAUI says "The project blurs projections, film, dance, theatre and history that has been pushed to the peripheries. This is an important theme that has emerged in my work and is our collective chance to honour forgotten figures.”

Created as part of Awakening with Toronto History Museums, Private Flowers is part of a series of art projects by Black, Indigenous and artists of colour, operating under the principles of anti-oppression, anti-colonialism and anti-racism and is part of the City's efforts to address anti-Black racism.



Private Flowers is directed by mixed media artist HAUI featuring choreography performed and co-created with Rodney Diverlus + Jera Wolfe.