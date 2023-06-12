One Four One Collective Returns To The Toronto Fringe With World Premiere Of GOOD OLD DAYS By Michael Ross Albert

Good Old Days will be the fifth play by Michael Ross Albert to be presented as part of the Toronto Fringe Festival.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Is A Silly Spectacle Of A Good Time At The Stratford Festival Photo 3 MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT Is A Silly Spectacle Of A Good Time At The Stratford Festival
Review: KING LEAR at the Stratford Festival is a Visually Stunning and Excellently Perform Photo 4 Review: KING LEAR at the Stratford Festival is a Visually Stunning and Excellently Performed Night at the Theatre

One Four One Collective Returns To The Toronto Fringe With World Premiere Of GOOD OLD DAYS By Michael Ross Albert

One Four One Collective Returns To The Toronto Fringe With World Premiere Of GOOD OLD DAYS By Michael Ross Albert

One Four One Collective is returning to the Toronto Fringe Festival to stage the world premiere of Good Old Days by prolific Toronto playwright, Michael Ross Albert. After producing the critically-acclaimed Toronto Fringe Festival hits, Anywhere and The Huns (both, Patron's Pick and Best of Fringe), the indie theatre collective will now present its most ambitious Fringe project yet. 

 

Late one summer night, a young woman is suddenly awakened by her former roommate who has returned to their old apartment to try repairing their fractured relationship. This late night visit triggers a sprawling, city-wide chase through a trippy, urban dreamscape. As the two former friends pursue one another, they explore a city that is sometimes nightmarish and sometimes awe-inspiring, all while trying to recapture the past they've lost. 

 

A surreal, philosophical, darkly comedic adventure about the fractured world we live in, Good Old Days will be the fifth play by Michael Ross Albert to be presented as part of the Toronto Fringe Festival. Described by the Toronto Star as “one of Toronto's most exciting playwrights,” Michael Ross Albert's recent production credits include Beautiful Renegades (Peggy Baker Dance Projects), Two Minutes to Midnight (The Assembly Theatre), and Tough Jews (Dora Award nomination – Outstanding New Play). Directed by Dora Award-winner Jill Harper (Detroit, Coal Mine Theatre; artistic director of Cue6 Theatre) with assistant director Alexandra Rizakallah (Homes: A Refugee Story, The Grand Theatre), the world premiere production of Good Old Days will be performed by One Four One Collective's artistic director Cass Van Wyck (double Dora Award nominee, Outstanding Performance by an Individual for both The Huns and Two Minutes to Midnight) and Brianna Wright (The Winter's Tale, Dandelion Theatre; co-artistic director of Unit 6 Collective). The production will feature set, costume, and projection design by Denyse Karn (Othello, To Kill a Mockingbird, Stratford Festival; The Penelopiad, Nightwood Theatre) and original music/sound design by Zach Parsons (Bone Cage, Assembly Theatre: Urban ARTeries, Theatre Gargantua). The production will be stage managed by Sungwon Cho (Bone Cage, Assembly Theatre).

 

The world premiere production of this ambitious, dreamy, darkly comedic new play will be presented at Theatre Passe Muraille's Mainspace. Tickets go on sale June 14, 2023.

 

 

One Four One Collective in association with the Toronto Fringe Festival presents

 

GOOD OLD DAYS

 

By Michael Ross Albert

Directed by Jill Harper

Featuring Cass Van Wyck and Brianna Wright

Set, costume, and projection design by Denyse Karn, Sound design by Zach Parsons

Assistant Director: Alexadndra Rizkallah, Stage Manager: Sungwon Cho

Theatre Passe Muraille, July 5-16, 2023

For schedule and tickets, visit Click Here



SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Review: KELLY V. KELLY at Canadian Stage Photo
Review: KELLY V. KELLY at Canadian Stage

It’s called KELLY V. KELLY, but Britta Johnson and Sara Farb’s surprisingly moving new 90-minute musical could be called CAGE V. CAGE. A mother and daughter, locked in a petty legal battle over the latter’s debauched behaviour in 1915 New York, are both looking for some sort of control over lives that have been designed to be as small as possible.

2
Review: AALAAPI at Ada Slaight Hall, Daniels Spectrum Photo
Review: AALAAPI at Ada Slaight Hall, Daniels Spectrum

The word Aalaapi is a term meaning “choosing silence to hear something beautiful,” and, as such, the show places much importance on the act of sitting and listening. Presented in three languages, it is a multisensory experience, including projections, recordings, throat-singing games, and the smell and taste of freshly-baked cinnamon-sugar bannock.

3
Bernard Shaws Charming VILLAGE WOOING Now In Previews Photo
Bernard Shaw's Charming VILLAGE WOOING Now In Previews

The Shaw Festival's production of Bernard Shaw's enchanting one-act comedy Village Wooing began previews June 8 at the Royal George Theatre. Subtitled “A Comedietta for Two Voices”, Selma Dimitrijevic directs this rarely performed battle-of-the-sexes anti-romance. Six actors play the two roles, the variations in the casting like love itself, ensuring a different encounter every time.

4
JUNE Comes to Toronto Fringe in July Photo
JUNE Comes to Toronto Fringe in July

June, is a multi-layered drama that revolves around the tragic consequences of domestic violence, exploring how class and sexual inequality contribute to a vibrant young woman’s fate.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (8/09-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Second City Presents: 50 Years of Funny
Theatre ’73 (5/04-7/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard of Oz: The Panto
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Skyline's the Limit
The Second City (4/06-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# No Save Points
ArtSpace Lighthouse (6/06-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Crooner
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (7/05-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Year With Frog and Toad
Wychwood Theatre (7/08-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harbourfront Centre presents Summer Music in the Garden
Harbourfront Centre presents Summer Music in the Garden (6/21-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You