Nightwood Theatre THE WORLD GOES ROUNG Returns To The Stage

Nightwood Theatre is thrilled to be returning to the stage for the first time in two years with our thirteenth annual Lawyer Show, Kander and Ebb's The World Goes 'Round! Filled with humour, romance and nonstop melody, this musical revue of the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team delivers a celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. From Cabaret to Chicago, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including "Mr. Cellophane," "Maybe This Time," "Cabaret" and "New York, New York," seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre.

Directed by Nightwood's Activist-Artist in Residence Sedina Fiati, Musical Directed by Alexa Belgrave, and supported by a team of professional designers and crew, this unique event brings a cast and band of over 30 lawyers together for four live performances at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts. As Nightwood's biggest annual fundraiser, the Lawyer Show delivers vital funds that go directly toward the company's mentorship initiatives, training programs and main stage productions.

While Lawyer Shows happen across Canada in various regional theatres, Nightwood's scale is one of the largest in the country. Over the past decade Nightwood has engaged over 300 lawyer-actors, received hundreds of sponsorships from some of Toronto's top law firms, and has raised over $1,300,000. Moreover, the engagement has led to other creative endeavours, where lawyer alumni have produced their own Fringe shows, performed stand-up comedy, and formed indie theatre companies. In 2020, for the first time in eleven years, Nightwood Theatre was saddened to announce the official cancellation of our annual Lawyer Show production. In 2021 we pivoted with a unique, illustrated audio-visual production of the Toronto-born musical The Stars of Mars by Ashley Botting and Daniel Abrahamson. This year we are delighted to be coming together in person once again at the Jane Mallett Theatre at the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts.

The show's director, Sedina Fiati, shares, "The World Goes 'Round is a perfect fit for this year's Lawyer Show as we navigate through this on-going pandemic. Kander and Ebb's songs capture the complexity of the human condition with humour, warmth, and emotional depth. We are all more tender with all that is happening in the world right now and hopefully, art can be a way for us to more deeply understand ourselves and each other."

Available through the Nightwood Theatre site: https://www.nightwoodtheatre.net/2022-lawyer-show/. Please note, due to some content this show is recommended to audiences over the age of 13.