National Theatre School of Canada Launches Technical Arts and Production/Design Programs

NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

As the performing arts sector continues to evolve, The National Theatre School of Canada (NTS) is evolving with it. Following last year's reimagining of its Directing Program, the School is introducing a new approach to its Production Design and Technical Arts training, creating two distinct but complementary two-year programs, Technical Arts and Production/Design, that reflect the realities of contemporary theatre practice and the diverse career paths available to emerging professionals.

“After fifteen years running this program, I have witnessed the craft, and the students drawn to it, continue to evolve. Theatre production training across Canada has shifted, and the NTS PDTA program is ready to redefine our approach to training, setting a new standard and paving the way to reimagine what is possible. We will continue to train artists who are rigorous and kind, digging deeper to ensure they graduate with a craft that is second nature and a voice that is their own. Both new programs will produce graduates ready to lead in their own way,” says Andrea Lundy, Director of the former PDTA Program and of the new Technical Arts and Production/Design programs.

Rather than treating training as a fixed model, NTS recognizes that theatre practices, technologies, and professional roles are constantly changing. By rethinking the structure of its training, the School is strengthening the connection between foundational technical skills and the development of independent artistic voices and leadership.

The new structure separates the existing training into two distinct, two-year programs: Technical Arts, which provides a foundation in the craft of theatre, and Production/Design, an advanced course of study for those ready to specialize, lead, and develop their own artistic approach.

Together, the programs create a continuous path from skilled practitioner to artist with a distinct point of view, while allowing students to pursue training aligned with their experience, ambitions, and professional goals.

The Technical Arts program introduces students to lighting, sound, projection, stage management, scenic carpentry, and general stagecraft. Through hands-on learning and participation in full productions across multiple venues, students experience the entire production process, from pre-production to strike. Graduates are prepared to contribute safely and effectively to professional teams across multiple departments, with the option of continuing their studies in Production/Design.

The Production/Design program offers advanced specialization in one of six disciplines: Lighting Design, Sound Design, Projection Design, Stage Management, Technical Direction, or Production Management. Combining specialist instruction, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and opportunities to work on productions of different scales, the program supports students in developing their own artistic identity, leading departments, initiating projects, and building sustainable careers in theatre.

For NTS, innovation is not limited to adopting new technologies or responding to immediate industry needs. It also means questioning established approaches, recognizing emerging professional realities, and adapting its training to support the next generation of theatre-makers.

By creating two complementary programs, NTS is reinforcing the value of both technical expertise and artistic leadership, while offering a clearer progression between foundational training and advanced specialization.

Applications for the new Technical Arts and Production/Design programs open on October 30, 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 14 Hrs 52 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming