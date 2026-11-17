"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Monsune to Perform at TD Music Hall in Toronto in January
Tickets go on sale Friday, with membership pre-sales available beforehand.
Massey Hall will present acclaimed songwriter and producer, Monsune on Saturday, January 30, 2027 at TD Music Hall.
Monsune is the project of Chinese-Canadian artist, songwriter and producer Scott Zhang. Born and raised in Markham, a suburb of Toronto, and now based in Los Angeles, Monsune has built a singular creative world that blends hazy indie-pop, soulful R&B, left-field electronic production, and cinematic storytelling.
While continuing to develop his debut album he became a sought-out producer, working with an unusually diverse roster of collaborators. His credits include SZA's GRAMMY-winning 'Saturn,' Lola Young's global hit 'Messy,' Drake's “Race My Mind”, alongside work with Zach Bryan, Aminé, Jonah Yano, Luna Li, and others.
On November 6th, Monsune released Sure, his debut album and most personal work to date. Led by its title track, the record brings the focus back to his own artistry, blurring the lines between indie, alternative R&B, electronic music, and pop while remaining unmistakably Monsune.
Tickets are available this Friday, November 20th via www.tdmusichall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.
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