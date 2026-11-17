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Massey Hall will present acclaimed songwriter and producer, Monsune on Saturday, January 30, 2027 at TD Music Hall.

Monsune is the project of Chinese-Canadian artist, songwriter and producer Scott Zhang. Born and raised in Markham, a suburb of Toronto, and now based in Los Angeles, Monsune has built a singular creative world that blends hazy indie-pop, soulful R&B, left-field electronic production, and cinematic storytelling.

While continuing to develop his debut album he became a sought-out producer, working with an unusually diverse roster of collaborators. His credits include SZA's GRAMMY-winning 'Saturn,' Lola Young's global hit 'Messy,' Drake's “Race My Mind”, alongside work with Zach Bryan, Aminé, Jonah Yano, Luna Li, and others.

On November 6th, Monsune released Sure, his debut album and most personal work to date. Led by its title track, the record brings the focus back to his own artistry, blurring the lines between indie, alternative R&B, electronic music, and pop while remaining unmistakably Monsune.

Tickets are available this Friday, November 20th via www.tdmusichall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 13% 2 Brampton Music Theatre 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 16% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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