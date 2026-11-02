Mirvish to Dim Royal Alexandra Theatre Marquee Lights in Honour of Patrick Stewart

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In honour of actor Patrick Stewart, who passed away on October 28, Mirvish will dim the marquee lights of the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Tuesday November 3, 2026 at 8 pm/



Stewart has many connections to Toronto, including his breakthrough film role as Professor X in X-Men, which was filmed in Toronto in 1999. Before that, in May 1975, he starred as Ejlert Lovborg in the celebrated Royal Shakespeare Company production of Hedda Gabler at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Stewart starred opposite Glenda Jackson, who played the title character.



Immediately following the Toronto engagement, in June 1975, the company travelled to EMI Studios in Hertfordshire, England, where Trevor Nunn (who had translated and directed the stage production) directed a film adaptation with the entire stage cast. The film was released to great acclaim in December 1975. Glenda Jackson received her forth Oscar nomination for Best Actress.



There is also another Mirvish connection to Stewart. David Mirvish produced Macbeth, starring Patrick Stewart in the title role, at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway in 2008. The production, directed by Rupert Goold, originated the year prior at the Chichester Festival in England. The production was a box office and critical hit, and received five Tony Award nominations. Like Hedda Gabler, this production was also adapted for the screen, directed by Goold. It was Goold's first film. He would go on to direct many more film adaptations of stage productions and feature films, including the Oscar-winning Judy (2019), starring Renee Zellweger.

West End theatres will also dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Tuesday 3 November, as previously reported.

Read Patrick Stewart's full obituary here.

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