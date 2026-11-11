My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Michael Caldwell to Premiere Musical Memoir HEY BIG MIKE! at Theatre Passe Muraille
Performances will run December 1 to 12, 2026.
Two-time Dora Mavor Moore Award-winning performer Michael Caldwell has collaborated with more than 55 of Canada's most esteemed creators and companies on national and international stages. He has produced and curated festivals, reimagined how arts organizations are led, and has mentored many emerging artists. This December, he steps into the spotlight with a story that is entirely his own. Theatre Passe Muraille will present the world premiere of HEY BIG MIKE!, a wildly theatrical musical memoir, for a limited run from December 1 to 12, 2026.
Every year, Michael spends Christmas in Pittsburgh with his father, silently watching TV reruns side-by-side, barely speaking to one another. But when the words run out, the singing starts. With Anika Johnson's original score, Michael hosts a cabaret full of characters, each with their own musical style and unique voice.
Michael collaborates with longtime friends and colleagues Anika Johnson (music and lyrics and performer) and Indrit Kasapi (direction), who have developed this project together for the past 12 years. This trio first met performing with Corpus Dance Projects in the iconic Les Moutons, touring internationally together since 2008. Anika Johnson is one of the country's most exciting and sought-after musical voices, with projects such as Jacob Two-Two Meets The Hooded Fang (Stratford, Commission and upcoming Premiere in 2027); Dr. Silver (Outside the March/The Musical Stage Company); The Last Timbit (the Tim Horton's musical) and dramaturgy for Life After (Canadian Stage, Mirvish, San Diego's Old Globe Theater and the Goodman Theater in Chicago). Toronto audiences may also recognize her as Sporty Spice in Wannabe: A Spice Girls Tribute. TPM's own Artistic Producer, Indrit Kasapi is behind many award winning and critically acclaimed productions such as Dora Award-winning De Profundis: Oscar Wilde in Jail, (Choreographer, Soulpepper); Toka (TPM, lemonTree creations) and Rope Running Out (lemonTree creations). This winning trio brings us a touching and personal new production about the hidden, not-so-quiet rituals we create to cope.
In the spirit of the holiday season, the production will host a special toy drive, inviting the community to contribute toys that will become part of the production's set. Following the final performance, the collected toys will be donated to local community organizations for distribution to children and families in need, extending the joy of the season beyond the stage.
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