Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Massey Hall to Host NEW YEAR'S EVE COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA With Steve Patterson
Mark Breslin of Yuk Yuk's curated the Toronto event, with early bird tickets offered at a 20 percent discount.
Massey Hall will present the return of the New Year's Eve Comedy Extravaganza, Toronto's favourite New Year's comedy tradition, on Thursday, December 31 at Massey Hall.
New Year's Eve Comedy Extravaganza celebrates it's 22nd year at Massey Hall and this year features host Steve Patterson. More to join the line-up soon!
EARLY BIRD TICKET OFFER: Receive a 20% discount across all tickets when you book before November 13 at 4pm. No promo code required.
Ring in 2027 with a night of non-stop laughs at the legendary Massey Hall, curated by Yuk Yuk's founder Mark Breslin.
Hosted by Canadian comedy favourite Steve Patterson, one of the country's most accomplished stand-up comedians and a familiar voice to audiences across Canada. Known for his quick wit, sharp observations, and years as host of CBC Radio's The Debaters, Steve brings the perfect mix of comedy and charisma to lead this unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration.
Start 2027 the best way possible — laughing alongside some of the country's funniest performers in one of Toronto's most iconic venues.
Tickets are available this Friday, November 6 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.
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