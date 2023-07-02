MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto

Presented by Cinema on Stage, the highly anticipated Canada Tour 2023 of the extraordinary Bollywood extravaganza, "Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, “is now underway. Hailed as the pioneering Indian Broadway-style production, it aims to mesmerize the Canadian audience, by offering them a captivating insight into the world of Indian art and talent.

Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan and produced by Shapoorji Pallonji, Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical is set to grace the stage at Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre) in Toronto, Canada. The performances will take place on July 7th and 8th, 2023, at 7:00 pm & July 9th, 2023, at 1:00 pm.

Based on K Asif's classic film Mughal-e-Azam (1960) and the recipient of seven Broadway World India Awards, this Cinema on Stage presentation showcases India's rich culture intricately woven into a legendary love story between Mughal Prince Salim and courtesan Anarkali. It explores the inner conflict faced by Mughal Emperor Akbar, torn between his duty towards the future of his empire and his responsibilities as a beloved father.

This awe-inspiring spectacle, enriched by Indian classical music and Kathak dance, offers an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts of every generation. With a talented cast and crew of over 150 individuals, this breath-taking celebration of art, music, and storytelling transports the audience into a world of grandeur and romance. Featuring lavish sets, dazzling costumes, and enchanting melodies, this larger-than-life production unites a stellar ensemble to bring to life a timeless tale of love and sacrifice. The addition of English subtitles ensures a wider audience can fully immerse themselves in the captivating narrative of this magnificent production.

Following its resounding success in the United States, where it received a houseful reception in each of the three stops, the promoters of Mughal-e-Azam anticipate a similar response during its Canada Tour. Director Feroz Abbas Khan expressed his overwhelming response, stating, "We never expected this kind of a response. The way the audience is embracing the play is simply outstanding. I'm quite speechless with what's been happening here in the United States. I believe that India has so much to offer, and we are presenting our work in a way that resonates with our Indian tradition."

The Musical has garnered overwhelming praise, captivating audiences across diverse cities with its majestic splendor and soul-stirring performances, since the day it premiered. With breathtaking visuals, compelling storytelling, and melodies that linger in the heart, this production has garnered accolades and prestigious awards, firmly establishing itself as one of the most magnificent theatrical experiences of our era.

Deepesh Salgia, the producer of the musical, highlighted the pride audience members feel in witnessing Indian artists execute such a grand vision. He said, "That brings us the biggest joy. People now feel that this is actually a soft power of India, showcasing the cultural aspect of the country. I'm very glad that this show achieved that. And that's all because of the audience's support. The biggest pleasure was when I saw three generations of Indians watching this show together. When they enjoy being together and one generation explains to the younger generation, this is what India is about."

Don't miss the opportunity to witness this epic masterpiece live on stage. Whether you are a fan of theater, music, or simply looking for an unforgettable night out, Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical promises an immersive experience that will leave you in awe.

Secure your seats early to guarantee your presence at this magnificent production

Tickets for Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical in Toronto can be purchased at Click Here.

For more information and to reserve your seats, visit the official website www.cinemaonstage.com.