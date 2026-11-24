"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Luminato 2027 to Open With NDT 2 and ORPHEUS & EURYDICE Reimagining in Toronto
Nederlands Dans Theater 2 will present works by Crystal Pite, Edward Clug, Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar at Meridian Arts Centre.
Luminato Festival has announced two major productions as an early look at its 2027 programming, bringing some of the world's most exciting contemporary dance and opera to Toronto audiences. Once again, the Festival will take over the city for nearly a month, running from June 2 to 27, 2027.
Before the Festival, Nederlands Dans Theater 2 (NDT 2) will make its highly anticipated return, presented by Luminato Festival and TO Live. During the first week of June, Orpheus & Eurydice, presented by Luminato Festival and the Canadian Opera Company in association with TO Live, combines soaring opera and acrobatics in a breathtaking retelling of the timeless story of love and loss. A true Canadian-Australian collaboration on stage, the Opera Queensland production of Orpheus & Eurydice in association with Circa will feature over 30 Canadian Opera Company artists conducted by COC Music Director Johannes Debus.
The Festival also announced the return of its Industry Series for a milestone 10th edition, taking place June 2 to 6, 2027. This multi-artform export platform brings together a diverse community of artists, producers, presenters and cultural leaders from across Canada and around the world.
“Together, these productions offer Toronto audiences an exciting glimpse of what's to come in 2027, showcasing Luminato Festival's commitment to presenting extraordinary international work, championing artistic collaboration and bringing bold and remarkable cultural experiences to Toronto,” says Luminato Festival CEO Celia Smith.
“Today, we announce a masterful triple bill by NDT 2 in partnership with TO Live, alongside a genre-busting opera collaboration between Opera Queensland, Circa and the Canadian Opera Company,” says Olivia Ansell, Artistic Director, Luminato Festival. “International exchange continues on and off our stages with the return of the 10th edition of our Industry Series – a vital marketplace for the performing arts and promotion of Canadian artists.'
“We're proud to partner with Luminato Festival and welcome audiences to TO Live's venues for a festival that celebrates bold, thought-provoking artistic experiences. Collaborations like this strengthen Toronto's cultural landscape and bring our audiences together through the power of the arts,' says Clyde Wagner, President and CEO, TO Live.
“The Canadian Opera Company is proud to once again join forces with Luminato Festival - this time with a production of Orpheus & Eurydice from Australia's highly acclaimed CIRCA ensemble. These international collaborations greatly impact and enrich Canada's world-renowned performing arts scene. The return of Dora Award-winning countertenor Iestyn Davies alongside COC alumna and captivating mezzo-soprano Wallis Giunta, will thrill Toronto audiences. COC Music Director Johannes Dubus, leading the COC Orchestra and Chorus will add polish to this highly successful, multidisciplinary production,” says Ian Derrer, General Director, Canadian Opera Company.
NEDERLANDS DANS THEATER 2 - NDT 2 Presented by Luminato Festival and TO Live
April 23 to 25, 2027 | Meridian Arts Centre, 5040 Yonge St, North York
Nederlands Dans Theater 2 (NDT 2), the acclaimed ensemble of emerging dancers from Nederlands Dans Theater, brings three distinct works to Toronto. Moving between quiet intimacy, poetic expression and hypnotic, high-energy movement, the programme explores the many ways we connect and navigate our emotions. Across the three works, contemporary dance shifts in mood and intensity, from moments of tenderness and introspection to exhilaration.
The programme opens with mutual comfort by Edward Clug, a ten-minute work that finds beauty in the ways we connect and support one another. In Four Solitudes, acclaimed Canadian choreographer Crystal Pite explores the delicate balance between independence and togetherness through a poetic quartet set to Schubert's music. The programme concludes with SAABA by Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar, an intoxicating work of pulsing rhythms, striking lighting and movement.
Playing between the familiar and the unexpected, these works invite audiences to discover how much the human body can communicate beyond words.
Presented as a special pre-festival engagement, NDT 2 offers Toronto audiences an opportunity to experience three remarkable works from one of the world's most influential dance companies.
ORPHEUS & EURYDICE
An Opera Queensland production in association with Circa
Presented by Luminato Festival and Canadian Opera Company in association with TO Live
June 4, 6, 8 and 9, 2027 | Bluma Appel Theatre, 27 Front St E, Toronto
Heartbroken after the death of his beloved wife Eurydice, Orpheus is given one extraordinary chance to bring her back from the underworld. There's just one condition: he must not look back at her until they reach the world above. One glance could cost him everything. But can he resist the temptation?
Coming to Luminato Festival from Australia, Orpheus & Eurydice reimagines Gluck's much-loved opera in a thrilling production that brings together exceptional opera and daring physical performance. Originally created by Opera Queensland, the production features more than 30 artists from the Canadian Opera Company under the baton of Johannes Debus, alongside performers from internationally renowned Circa.
Gluck's celebrated score and soaring operatic voices remain at the heart of the production, while Circa's extraordinary acrobatic performances bring a striking physical dimension to Orpheus' journey. Through the interplay of music, movement and visual design, this production pushes the boundaries of opera while honouring the emotional power of a timeless classic.
Orpheus & Eurydice is directed by Circa CEO and Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz, featuring principal singers Iestyn Davies and Wallis Giunta, with Sandra Horst, the Canadian Opera Company's Frances and Tim Price Chorus Master.
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