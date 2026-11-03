Jeff Martin to Perform at TD Music Hall in Toronto

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MaMassey Hall will present one of Canada's most iconic rock frontmen, Jeff Martin on Friday, March 5, 2027 at TD Music Hall for his Toronto stop on his upcoming solo Canadian tour that celebrates 21 years of 'Exile and The Kingdom' alongside other crowd favourites.

Renowned for his commanding stage presence as The Tea Party's frontman, along with his world-class guitar work, and rich baritone voice, Jeff Martin has spent over three decades captivating audiences around the globe. His unique fusion of rock, blues, and Middle Eastern influences has made him one of the most distinctive and respected performers in the industry.

This tour will see Martin strip it all back, delivering intimate, up-close performances that celebrate 21 years of his debut solo record 'Exile and The Kingdom' alongside The Tea Party's most loved hits and crowd favourites from his solo catalogue. Fans can also expect personal stories from his life on the road and behind the music - making each show a one-of-a-kind experience.

'It's been a while since I have strapped on the acoustic guitar and travelled my homeland,' says Martin. 'I am looking forward to sharing some very special evenings with some very special people.'

Tickets are available this Friday, November 6 via www.tdmusichall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available.

ABOUT Jeff Martin:

Jeff Martin is the lead vocalist, guitarist, and primary songwriter for The Tea Party, one of Canada's most successful rock exports. With multiple platinum albums, international tours, and a devoted global fan base, Martin has built a career defined by musical mastery, emotional depth, and an unwavering commitment to his craft. His solo work continues to push boundaries, blending genres and cultures into a sound that is uniquely his own.

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