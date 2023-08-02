JAMES & JAMESY: EASY AS PIE Comes to Edmonton Fringe

Performances run August 18-23.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

JAMES & JAMESY: EASY AS PIE Comes to Edmonton Fringe

Hot off the heels of their Orlando Fringe “Best-of-Fest” and Toronto Fringe “Critic’s Choice” awards, stalwarts of Fringe, James & Jamesy, are primed to hit Edmonton with their latest show James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie. The show, which explores themes of memory and friendship, is a captivating and heartwarming look at the power of love in healing from past events.

James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie will be playing at the Garneau Theatre from August 18th - 23rd with five shows only, as part of the Edmonton Fringe Festival.

In James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie, two clowns attempt to perform a classic comedy routine: Getting a pie in the face. They fail, and are left to figure out why they can’t complete this simple task.

Their journey to uncover the cause of their failure leads them on an extraordinary odyssey into James’ fascinating brain, where these lovable clowns explore his memories. As they navigate this surreal, black-lit realm replete with eye-popping visuals by costume designers Kevin McGuire and Alastair Knowles and a cleverly crafted atmospheric soundscape by Adrian Shepherd-Gawinski, they confront the fallibility of memory and how that shapes who we are. To heal from past events, the duo demonstrates the critical role that love plays in the healing process.

The show has been praised for its unique blend of physical comedy, audience interaction, and serious subject matter. Director and co-author David MacMurray Smith has worked with James & Jamesy since their first show 2 for Tea, and always manages to help these masters of comedy stay true to the heart of the piece. James and Jamesy's ability to tackle difficult topics with humour and sensitivity has earned them critical acclaim. James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie promises to be another must-see comedy, blending the joy and absurdity of clowning with a heartfelt exploration of personal growth and healing.




