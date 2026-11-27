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A new spin on the beloved Cinderella is heading to Toronto! The upcoming Canadian Stage holiday panto (pantomime), produced in association with the Elgin & Winter Garden Theatres, is described as being "packed with infectious pop anthems, sly humour and spectacular stagecraft." The family-friendly show is set to sprinkle some festive spirit at Toronto's Winter Garden Theatre from December 5, 2026 - January 3, 2027.

BroadwayWorld spoke with performers Stephanie Sy ("Cinderella") and Mitch Wood ("Fairy Bum") to discuss the show, their experiences with Canadian theatre growing up, working in multiple creative mediums, and the advice they would give to Canadians looking to pursue careers in theatre.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Did you both grow up watching a lot of theatre?

Stephanie Sy: Yes, I did. I'm from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and I was very heavily involved with the fringe festival since I was like 9 years old. Kind of did a show every summer for a very, very long time. And so I went to see a lot of fringe festival theatre, and we have this outdoor theatre called Rainbow Stage in Winnipeg that I went to see a lot of shows at, too. Also, I went to Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre and Prairie Theatre Exchange, as well. Yeah, but I'm new to the Ross Petty Pantos. I really have only seen maybe three or four in my life because I just was never here for the holidays.

Mitch Wood: But you were in the final Ross Petty production [Peter's Final Flight].

Stephanie Sy: I was, yeah.

Mitch Wood: I grew up watching a lot of theatre. I grew up on Oliver!, the original movie, and Donny Osmond's Joseph [and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat]. Being from Toronto at that time, being born in the 90s, when musicals were so huge in the city, I came to [see] everything. I saw the original casts of The Lion King and Mamma Mia! I've definitely been going to the theatre for as long as I can remember.

Was acting always what you both knew you wanted to pursue as a career?

Mitch Wood: For sure. Definitely, for me. I was in drama camp, and I went to high school for musical theatre and then also college. I studied it from like [age] 13 till 21. So, if it wasn't something I was going to do professionally, then it was a waste of time.

[laughter]

Stephanie Sy: I would say no, I didn't always know that [I wanted to pursue acting]. I started singing first, and was in love with singing, and loved doing theatre, and then I got into dance when I was really young. But the way my family works, they didn't see that this was going to be a career for me. So, I went into education, and I took a lot of university [level] one courses, because I didn't know what I wanted to do. And then I found out that you can major in theatre, so I started taking theatre courses with the intention of becoming an educator afterwards. After taking that program and being more exposed to what the industry would be, I thought I would take a stab at it, and thought I could do it, and then I started doing more professional theatre as an adult and decided to really commit to it.

Was Cinderella a story that you both grew up with?

Stephanie Sy: It's interesting. I actually gravitated towards Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid more than Cinderella. But the more and more I am exposed to the Cinderella story, because there's now so many adaptations of it, [the more] I really love what the message of it is. But I wouldn't say that Cinderella was something that I gravitated towards when I was growing up. You?

Mitch Wood: Yeah, Cinderella was one of my favourite Disney movies growing up. [My favourites were] Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Snow White, those classics. Also, Cinderella was the first Ross Petty Panto I saw live, in 2003. So, it's cool to be doing this, 23 years later.

For readers who are not familiar with the concept of panto, how would you describe it?

Mitch Wood: I would describe it as a classic fairy tale flipped on its head, with current pop music thrown in there, and a lot of audience interaction. You get to scream and boo, and you really get engaged in the story. Panto is for kids first, but for the family, there's so much [to offer]. It doesn't talk down to kids. It's very funny, interactive and silly. It's for the whole family. You don't have to love classic musicals to love panto, because it's all pop music that you know from today.

For those who have seen many adaptations of Cinderella, how would you say your show stands out?

Stephanie Sy: I would say it's definitely a new take on the classic. It's got a very contemporary... lens.

Mitch Wood: It has a contemporary lens, but, without giving it away, it's definitely not the classic Cinderella story.

Stephanie, how important do you think it is for young girls of Asian descent to see themselves represented onstage, especially in a role like Cinderella which is typically played by a white woman?

Stephanie Sy: I can't stress enough how important representation is. It really does make all the difference to see yourself reflected on the stage where you don't usually. I think that it does have the potential to bring a lot of healing to the world. And I do, as corny or as big of an idea as this is, think that [representation] does save lives. I do think that seeing yourself represented makes you feel like you matter. I don't think that I would have ever seen the potential of me being in the performing arts if I didn't see myself represented on stage. There's this Canadian performer, her name is Jennifer Villaverde, and she was the very first person I saw on stage who was Filipino – I don't even know if I knew she was Filipino at that time – but I saw her on stage and she was the only person of colour in a cast full of white people. And I looked at her and thought, Well, it's possible. So, it's very important.

Mitch, you’re of course well known for your theatre-centred comedy on social media. What’s it like to have gained so much success on social media platforms for theatre-related content?

Mitch Wood: It feels cool. I love the people in the theatre community so much and it's cool that I can kind of be a popular kid among the people I respect. You know what I mean? And also, it's just really fun to send up all those things about theatre, but also realize that [the people and scenarios I'm depicting are] just me. A lot of them are impressions of things I do, too. I feel very in on the joke that I'm commenting on, why we [theatre people] all act like this, or how crazy and kooky this specific art form is. So, I think it's super cool to get recognition from the theatre community because those are the people I love and care about the most.

You’ve both achieved success in other mediums, Stephanie in film and TV, and Mitch with content creation. What makes you both keep returning to theatre, and what would you say makes theatre unique from other platforms?

Stephanie Sy: We can't be replaced by AI.

Mitch Wood: I think, yeah, theatre's the only thing where you can guarantee someone's there live and in-person. It's the feeling of being in the room. Theatre is a bunch of people in one spot making a story happen in real time, from the lights to the stage managers to the ushers. Everyone is working. Everyone takes those two hours and, like, turns on and everyone takes their part. It's really a machine that's happening. It's really cool. So, I think the thing that makes it different, and why I return to it, is because of the community of real people in front of you. I mean, content creation can be not lonely. I'm not lonely. But it is a singular thing and you don't see the audience. Whereas to be in theatre and to build, to play off the audience, and to give an experience, and to know every show is going to be different based off where you are as a human that day is really cool.

Stephanie Sy: I would say I share very similar feelings. I've had the privilege of being able to perform in different mediums and I keep returning to theatre because of the same things [as Mitch]. I feel like the collaboration is something that is not like anything else I've ever participated in. I come back to theatre all the time for the experience that it brings with community, with collaboration and with live people. To share something in a room with humans is an experience that you can't get anywhere else.

Mitch Wood: Also, I think it just happens in a flash of a pan. Within two months, you rehearse, perform, and then it's done. Whereas film and TV and those things take time. It can be a year until your episode comes out, or you can do so many takes until it's just right. I feel like when you're in a theatre show, you're engulfed in that show for two months and that's kind of your whole life.

Stephanie Sy: Yeah, you're sharing air together and chemistry. My favourite part of theatre is a real collaboration. Not that that doesn't happen in film and television, but there are so many decisions that are made without you. You go in and you can make a performance and then it's up to somebody else to edit that performance. But with theatre, it's people connecting, talking to one another, and people witnessing. It's us having an experience and sharing it with other people live, in real time.

You’ve both worked in many different cities in North America. Is there anything about Toronto audiences that stand out to you?

Mitch Wood: I mean, I'm born and raised in Toronto, so I'm really excited to be doing [Cinderella] in Toronto. I feel like Toronto audiences are amazing because also, you get everyone from the GTA, as well, coming into the city. I think Toronto audiences are just... Like I said, Toronto used to be such a theatre town and it's cool to see that coming back a bit. I think that a lot of people who were around in the 90s for all those iconic productions are excited for these big shows, like Canadian Stage taking this on and giving another major huge production of a panto. It's keeping tradition alive. I think it's just nice, the nostalgia of it all. I think, for anyone in Toronto or in the GTA, this show is going to be so nostalgic for them, especially.

Do either of you have a dream project you’d love to work on or a role you’d like to play?

Mitch Wood: For me, a dream project would be bringing to life some original stuff. I'm working on a musical, and my dream would be to be in charge of a musical or a TV show where I have full creative control, and I can get all my friends on board, and we can all continue to just make things and make money. The dream is to help support my friends and actors in projects that are actually financially viable, and also are just fun and creatively fulfilling, too. That's the dream, really.

Stephanie Sy: Literally. Period. That's it. I was trying to think of a role that I would want to play, but I think my brain is really more so in producing a theatrical experience. I want to do site-specific theatre. I want to create TV series. I want to be in creation of new things, or new adaptations of things, or new experiences of a classic piece.

What advice would you give to fellow Canadians looking to make it in the theatre industry?

Mitch Wood: That it's going to be uncomfortable to put yourself out there, so don't stop yourself because it feels scary. If you want to be an actor or performer, or whatever, you actually just have to do it. You just have to start doing it, and take the rejection and everything as part of it. Because there's so many people who are going to be ahead of you just because they did it. Not because they're more talented or more deserving, but just because they actually do the work.

Stephanie Sy: Yeah, I would say the same thing. Have discipline, work hard, and really treat your support system with a lot of love and care. I always think it's interesting that no one ever thanks their friends in their big [award] speeches, because, truly, the reason I survive this industry is because of my friends, and the people I have in my community and my circle. They really do take care of my emotional state. It's not easy, what we do. It's very important to have a community to support you through the wins and the losses.

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The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Brampton Music Theatre 12% 2 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 11% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 9% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 16% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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