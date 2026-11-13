Interview: Adam Pettle and Brenda Robins of PARFUMERIE at Soulpepper Theatre

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Soulpepper Theatre's holiday favourite Parfumerie – based on Miklós László's play which inspired The Shop Around the Corner, She Loves Me and You've Got Mail – is making a joyous return to the stage at the Baillie Theatre from November 18th-December 20th, 2026.

On a snowy night in downtown Budapest, a perfumery hums with chatter, gossip, and the spark of romance. Behind elegant counters, clerks scramble through the holiday rush as a secret love ignites.Tender, sharp, and riotously funny: Parfumerie is a romantic comedy about yearning, connection, and the leap of faith love demands.

Parfumerie's co-adapters Adam Pettle and Brenda Robins (who also portrays "Miss Lillian Molnar / Customer") sat down with BroadwayWorld to discuss the play and its upcoming production, as well as their early theatrical influences and experiences, and what sets Parfumerie apart from other holiday events.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Did you both grow up watching a lot of theatre?

Adam Pettle: I grew up watching a lot of television. I started going to the theatre around [age] 13 or 14. My grandparents, my mom's parents, would take us to the Blyth Festival and to Stratford. It became a thing that my brother and I – Jordan Pettle, who is in the show – would do with our grandparents. Throughout high school and university, I read more and more [theatre], and saw more and more.

Brenda Robins: Not me. I didn't go to the theatre very much, really, until I got involved in theatre in high school and went to theatre school. But I did go to movies. My mom loved theatre when she was growing up in England. But, no, I didn't go to the theatre very much. Not until I got involved in it. Adam and I were sports [people]. Right, Adam? That's all I did. My spare time was spent doing sports.

Adam Pettle: Which trained us well for the theatre. It's a different kind of team sport.

Brenda Robins: Yeah, and you're sort of working out, preparing for the big day.

What were some of the most memorable theatre-going experiences you’ve had that have stuck with you?

Adam Pettle: I saw Colm Feore play Hamlet at Stratford. I was in maybe ninth grade. I think we went with the high school. It was amazing. That's one that sticks out for me. And then, seeing Canadian work at the Tarragon when I was in high school. I saw a workshop of Lion in the Streets before it had its premiere production and it was incredible. It was [held] in the rehearsal space and it was just mind-blowing. And when Urjo Kareda [was the artistic director of the Tarragon Theatre from 1982-2001], the new Canadian stuff they were doing really stuck with me and made me realize that it was possible for Canadians to make theatre.

Brenda Robins: I remember going to the Vancouver Playhouse. There weren't a lot of actual theatre companies [in Vancouver] at the time. Vancouver Playhouse, where I did see a lot of plays, had Christopher Newton running the company at that time. I actually got my first professional job at the Vancouver Playhouse. But Toronto was definitely the place to go. I was fortunate enough that I got asked to do a job out here, which brought me out to Toronto. But I would agree [with Adam], the shows at the Tarragon, the new Canadian works. And I guess for you, Adam, too, when you actually saw things that were being written by Canadian playwrights, is that what got you into writing scripts? Seeing that they could be produced and could be done in exciting ways?

Adam Pettle: Totally, yeah. I did the playwrights' lab at the Tarragon and the Factory Theatre, too. It was a time, when I was coming up as a playwright, that was so exciting.

Were either of you fans of You’ve Got Mail or The Shop Around The Corner or She Loves Me before working on this project?

Brenda Robins: The Shop Around the Corner is the reason why we did it. I love that movie and I would watch it at Christmastime. I remember one year I was watching it and I saw in the credits that it was based on this Hungarian play. Adam, I'm trying to remember when we had our first conversation about it. I feel like it was in Montréal. I recall sitting at a bar and I recall smoking cigarettes inside. We discussed it, because I thought, Wow, I think this could actually work. Then I did a bit of investigating and couldn't find a straight adaptation of this play. It turns out there was one, but it was written by the nephew of Miklós László, who is the Hungarian author of this play. He had written a script but-

Adam Pettle: Then we had a literal translation done, remember?

Brenda Robins: Yeah, yeah. And we only got permission to do this, basically, because of the Hungarian connection [Hungarian theatre director Laszlo Marton] that was at Soulpepper at that time. Otherwise, it may not have happened. We were given permission to do our adaptation as long as our production stayed at Soulpepper.

Adam Pettle: I remember, it was pretty freeing, because we did our adaptation off of this literal translation. As writers, it was freeing, because it wasn't someone else's [interpretation]. It was the literal translation. It was just magma. We got to play without having seen what joke someone else cracked. It felt more freeing, for me, just to get to see what the sense of it is and what the sentiment is, without any mustard on it. There wasn't a voice to it.

Brenda Robins: And I will say, this process was very new to me. I had not written anything before. I couldn't have found a better partner than Adam. I remember that you had such faith in me that right from the get go, you would say, 'Okay, I want you to look at scenes two, five and seven.' And I thought, I don't even know what you're talking about. And yet it all seemed to kind of work out. It's really thanks to your guidance and your patience. I learned a lot.

Adam Pettle: I feel like the partnership was really good because we had different strengths. Brenda is such a phenomenal actor who came at it from 'Would I want to play this part? Is this scene playable? Is it funny? Is it entertaining? Is it delightful?' All of the same questions that you have to ask yourself when you're a writer. And our senses of humour are aligned. I feel like Brenda and I both are looking for what's funny and what's playful, especially in a Christmas show. I feel like our sensibilities and tones aligned, and we probably knew that going in, but then the writing process was very much a conversation. It is very much a conversation and a dialogue between the co-writers, which, with Brenda, was so delightful because she would send something and crack me up and I would think, This is amazing, and then I'd build on that and I'd make cuts and edits. Then she would say, 'I miss those four lines, can we put them back?' And it takes trust. Co-writing is a delicate thing, because sometimes it can go the other way.

This play has had several runs now. Is there something about the time that we’re living in that you feel makes this play especially relevant or meaningful?

Adam Pettle: Living under the threat of fascism, and all the worries and fears that come when you're living under a fascist regime, like we kind of are to the south, and all over the world. I think the pressure on people to make a living and take care of their families when things are going sideways or south. And I think the need for connection, too. There's such a loneliness epidemic. This chosen work family [in the play] who are each other's community and lifeline, I think there's something so important about that now that everything is online. There's something so magical about that shop, and coming to work every day and having a sense of purpose. I feel like that's so important right now. And to be people sitting in a theatre watching.

Brenda Robins: Yeah, it's a lovely, heartwarming story. It's interesting. I remember one talkback years ago, somebody in the audience said, 'How did you know that this play was going to be a hit?' One of the actors said, 'Well, there's no way you do know.' And I said, 'Excuse me, but I knew!' Are you kidding? I knew! It's a romance, it's Christmas and it's hopeful. It's undeniable. People do need that. And, as Adam said, the collective experience of being in a theatre laughing together. We can all use that. People did seem to collectively enjoy this [play] in the past, so hopefully they will again. It's a beautiful story that we were entrusted with.

What do you feel especially stands out about this current cast or this production, as a whole?

Brenda Robins: It's so fascinating. So many new people, you know. Akosua [Amo-Adem] and Peter Fernandes have worked together before, and they have a really fantastic relationship with each other. You'll be able to see that. It's so fascinating, because there are about four or five of us that remain the same from previous productions, so, for the longest time in rehearsal, I was still hearing those voices. And now those voices are starting to disappear. I guess what stands out is that [the material] can work with other voices and other actors. As long as you can see that there's a warmth with the characters and the room is really delightful. Morris has created a really playful atmosphere in the room. There's a lot of young people in it from the [Soulpepper] Academy, so that's kind of fun. You know, they're not jaded yet, so that's always nice.

[laughter]

With all of the holiday shows and events people could attend this season, what makes Parfumerie stand out?

Brenda Robins: It's the best one.

Adam Pettle: It's the best. Yeah. This is, by far, the best one.

Brenda Robins: There you go. That's all you need to say. If you want to see something about hope and love and celebration and holidays. It's heartwarming and it's for the whole family. It's a beautiful story. And the lobby here is filled with Christmas trees and they're going to have Santa in the lobby. It's quite a celebration. Of course, once the market opens [Distillery Market], you can eat one of those Flinstones-sized turkey legs on your way to the theatre.

Adam Pettle: You can get all your shopping done and go see a play.

Brenda Robins: So, if you don't like the theatre per se, you can just tack it onto the end of shopping. You could get a meal, a hot chocolate, a turkey leg, and then see a little bit of theatre, if you want.

[laughter]

How do you hope people will feel when they leave the theatre after seeing Parfumerie?

Brenda Robins: That they want to come back and see it again!

Adam Pettle: Or tell their parents and their siblings to go see it. But I really want people to feel delighted and entertained and that feeling that love transcends, which the holidays kind of bring out in people, because, for me, the show is about that. You should have a heart full of love when you leave, I hope... Unless the turkey leg is giving you indigestion.

Brenda Robins: Heartburn, heartfelt.

Adam Pettle: You can mistake the two. You can feel something.

Brenda Robins: Your heart is going to feel something. Either way your heart is going to feel something.

You'll feel good about being alive in this moment, when sometimes you kind of shake your head. It's a nice diversion but it will also leave you hopeful.

Adam Pettle: And there's a balance. It's not just popcorn fluff. That's something I loved about working on it, too, that it wasn't just like fluff and popcorn.

'Parfumerie' is set to return to Soulpepper Theatre from November 18th - December 20th, 2026. Tickets can be purchased at the link below.

Parfumerie was commissioned and originally produced by Soulpepper Theatre Company, Toronto, ON.

Parfumerie is staged by arrangement with Pam Winter, GGA, www.ggagency.ca.

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