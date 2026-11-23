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Massey Hall will present the inaugural In Her Words: A Concert in Celebration of International Women's Day on Monday, March 8, 2027. Curated by singer-songwriter and Stars frontwoman Amy Millan, the concert will feature performances by Amy Millan, Dominique Fils-Aimé, Elisapie, Jasmyn, Leah Fay (July Talk), LOV, Niko Stratis, Sarah Harmer, Serena Ryder, and The Weather Station.

Created in collaboration with Massey Hall, In Her Words is a project developed by Millan to celebrate women's contributions to music and bring artists together across genres and generations.

Millan shared her thoughts on the event:

“At our beloved Massey Hall we will weave community and spirit for the first annual concert in celebration of International Women's Day. A gathering of some of this country's strongest storytellers with steady voices in shaky times we will honour this historic day with joy and connection. We hope you will join us to tune into the night, that is for the first time, in her words.”

The concert will also feature a house band consisting of Anna Ruddick, Christine Bougie, Dani Nash, Hill Kourkoutis, Kat Lucas, and Lala Noel, who will accompany the performers throughout the evening.

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Brampton Music Theatre 13% 2 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 17% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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