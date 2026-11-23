"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
IN HER WORDS: A CONCERT IN CELEBRATION OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY is Coming to Massey Hall
The concert will take place on Monday, March 8, 2027.
Massey Hall will present the inaugural In Her Words: A Concert in Celebration of International Women's Day on Monday, March 8, 2027. Curated by singer-songwriter and Stars frontwoman Amy Millan, the concert will feature performances by Amy Millan, Dominique Fils-Aimé, Elisapie, Jasmyn, Leah Fay (July Talk), LOV, Niko Stratis, Sarah Harmer, Serena Ryder, and The Weather Station.
Created in collaboration with Massey Hall, In Her Words is a project developed by Millan to celebrate women's contributions to music and bring artists together across genres and generations.
Millan shared her thoughts on the event:
“At our beloved Massey Hall we will weave community and spirit for the first annual concert in celebration of International Women's Day. A gathering of some of this country's strongest storytellers with steady voices in shaky times we will honour this historic day with joy and connection. We hope you will join us to tune into the night, that is for the first time, in her words.”
The concert will also feature a house band consisting of Anna Ruddick, Christine Bougie, Dani Nash, Hill Kourkoutis, Kat Lucas, and Lala Noel, who will accompany the performers throughout the evening.
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