Fran Lebowitz Will Appear at Roy Thomson Hall in May 2022

Roy Thomson Hall will welcome author, journalist & social commentator, Fran Lebowitz on Thursday May 5th, 2022.

Fans of Lebowitz's 2021 Emmy nominated Netflix docuseries, Pretend It's a City, directed by Martin Scorsese, will get a chance to see her up-close and personal and can purchase tickets via the following options:

FriendsFirst members presale on Wednesday, July 21 at 10am ET, with a limit of 8 tickets per account.

American Express Front of the Line presale on Thursday, July 22 at 12pm ET.

Public on sale on Friday, July 23 at 12pm ET.

Tickets are available for purchase by calling 416-872-4255, or visiting roythomsonhall.com/tickets. *Currently in-person Box Office sales will not be available.

In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators.

Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media - as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan. Purveyor of urban cool, Lebowitz is a cultural satirist whom many call the heir to Dorothy Parker.

A moderated talk and candid audience Q&A with Lebowitz will round-out the evening.