Fly On The Wall Theatre's THE GOOD THIEF Returns To Noonan's Irish Pub

Fly on the Wall Theatre has just announced that its acclaimed production of Conor McPherson's The Good Thief, named one of Toronto's Top 10 productions of 2019 by Christopher Hoile (www.stage-door.com), returns to Noonan's Irish Pub (formerly Dora Keogh's) for a limited run in October, 2022.

"The finest solo show I've seen all year."(Christopher Hoile, Stage-Door.com)

"A fine way to pass a Sunday afternoon: a pint of Guinness and some vintage Conor McPherson...with a riveting David Mackett." (Martin Morrow, CTCA)

When a seemingly routine job goes terribly wrong, a small-time thug finds himself on a desperate run across Ireland, trying to stay one step ahead of the police, his boss, and quite possibly the IRA.

Directed by Rod Ceballos (cited by Now Magazine for Outstanding Direction/2013 Toronto Fringe), The Good Thief will be presented for 6 performances only, and features David Mackett (Dublin Carol with Fly on the Wall; Cymbeline with Shakespeare BASH'd), reprising a role he first performed at the 2006 Toronto Fringe.

Conor McPherson was named by the New York Times as "quite possibly the finest playwright of his generation". His latest play, The Girl from the North Country had its Canadian Premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Fall 2019. The Good Thief is his second play, for which he received the Stewart Parker Award for Playwriting in 1994. He won the Olivier Award for Best New Play for The Weir, and received a Tony Award nominations for Shining City and The Seafarer.

Performance Information for THE GOOD THIEF

Venue: Noonan's Irish Pub

141 Danforth Avenue (east of Broadview), Toronto

Dates: October 15-16 & 19, October 22-23 & 25, 2022

Saturday - Sunday (2:00pm) and Wednesday or Tuesday (7pm)

Opening: Saturday, October 15 (2:00pm)

Tickets: $25 (inclusive of service charges)

www.flyonthewalltheatre.ca