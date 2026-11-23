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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - TCDSB Staff Arts 17%

Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS - BurlOak Theatre Group 12%

Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 11%

Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10%

Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS - The Community Players of New Hamburg 9%

JQ Smith - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Meadowvale Theatre 7%

Declan Meagher - 1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 7%

Caileigh Lavery - SONDHEIM'S A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Wavestage Theatre Company 6%

Sydney LaForme & Mona Hillis - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - T.Y.T. Theatre 6%

Gillian Rodrigue - ANNIE - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 6%

Ayokunmi Oladesu - HAIR - Thaumatrope Theatre 5%

Tyler Collins - PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 3%

Viktoria Meakin/Chloée Legault - THE WIZARD OF OZ - K-W Musical Productions 2%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 19%

Donna Feore - GUYS AND DOLLS - Stratford Festival 16%

Jennifer Weber (Romy Vuksan Associate) - & JULIET - Royal Alexandra Theatre 14%

Shannon Murtagh - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shifting Ground Collective 9%

Genny Sermonia - COME FROM AWAY - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 9%

Robin Calvert - FROZEN - Theatre Aquarius 8%

Nicholas Rocque - AMÉLIE - Shifting Ground Collective 7%

David Connolly - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Drayton Festival Theater 5%

David Connolly - INTO THE WOODS - Drayton Festival Theater 5%

David Connolly - FINDING NEVERLAND - Drayton Festival Theater 4%

David Connolly - SNOW WHITE: THE PANTO - Drayton Festival Theater 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Marilyn Burke - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - TCDSB Staff Arts 21%

Jenna Hart - SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 15%

Cecilia Bernasch and Kim Colburne - MEAN GIRLS - BurlOak Theatre Group 12%

Nina Kaye - 1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 9%

Kelly Martine - OLIVER! - Wavestage Theatre Company 8%

Lisa Arrigo - ANNIE - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 8%

Kat Gurevich - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Diana Pialis - HELLO, DOLLY! - Scarborough Music Theatre 7%

Shayana Dorairaj - FILTHY RICH - Century Church Theatre 5%

Liz Boydell and Laura Williams - PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 3%

Kiki Kushniriuk - THE COTTAGE - Theatre Etobicoke 2%

Livia Pravato - PYGMALION - Toronto Irish Players 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Natasha Ross - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - T.Y.T. Theatre 15%

Dana Osborne - GUYS AND DOLLS - Stratford Festival 15%

Joshua Quinlan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Stratford Festival 9%

Gabe Woo - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shifting Ground Collective 8%

Dariusz Korbeil - INTO THE WOODS - Drayton Festival Theater 8%

Gabe Woo - AMÉLIE - Shifting Ground Collective 7%

Cory Sincennes - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Stratford Festival 6%

Christina Poddubiuk - SUZANNAH - Here For Now Theatre 6%

Ming Wong - THE TAO OF THE WORLD - Stratford Festival 6%

Julie Fox - THE TEMPEST - Stratford Festival 5%

Anna Treusch - LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, BOYS AND GIRLS - Roseneath Theatre 4%

Jenine Kroeplin - FINDING NEVERLAND - Drayton Festival Theater 3%

Sean Mulcahy - SISTERS OF '78 - Blyth Festival 3%

Des'ree Gray - THE FLIGHT - Roseneath Theatre 2%

Madeline Ius - THE MOORS - Riot King Art Market 2%

Jean Rumney - MORGAN'S JOURNEY - Roseneath Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - TCDSB Staff Arts 14%

Tyler Collins - SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 12%

Brayden Ellis - FROZEN - Anne Shirley Theatre Company 11%

Kaori Lim and Jessica Corkal - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 11%

Aaron Balzer - INTO THE WOODS - The Community Players of New Hamburg 9%

Isobel Arseneau and Victoria Zhou - LITTLE ASTRONAUT - Native Earth's Aki Studio / Toronto Fringe Festival 7%

Rhiannon Cotton-O'Brien Sarah Langford - OLIVER! - Wavestage Theatre Company 6%

Anusha Ramesh - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Theatre Passe Muraille 6%

Declan Meagher - 1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 5%

Gillian Rodrigue - ANNIE - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 5%

Anthony Goncharov - NEXT TO NORMAL - Bowtie Productions 4%

Michael McLennan - THE PROM - City Centre Musical Productions 3%

Daniel Lalonde - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Etobicoke Musical Productions 2%

Dot Routledge - SHE LOVES ME - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

Ronald DeBeck - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Etobicoke Musical Productions 2%

Isabella Cesari - HAIR - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 19%

Catie Thorne - AMÉLIE - Shifting Ground Collective 11%

Donna Feore - GUYS AND DOLLS - Stratford Festival 9%

ROB KEMPSON - COME FROM AWAY - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 8%

Evan Harkai - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - T.Y.T. Theatre 8%

Joshua Kilimnik - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shifting Ground Collective 8%

Meredith Shedden - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Bowtie Productions 7%

David Connolly - INTO THE WOODS - Drayton Festival Theater 6%

Jeremy Webb - FROZEN - Theatre Aquarius 6%

David Connolly - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Drayton Festival Theater 4%

Damon Bradley Jang - FIRST KISS - Aki Studio 4%

David Connolly - FINDING NEVERLAND - Drayton Festival Theater 4%

George Reinblatt - PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL - The Second City Toronto 3%

Luke Marty - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Toronto Stage Company 2%

David Connolly - SNOW WHITE: THE PANTO - Drayton Festival Theater 1%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Tyler Collins - PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 23%

Niamh Moll - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Thaumatrope Theatre 19%

Michelle Righetti - FILTHY RICH - Century Church Theatre 13%

Maggie Tavares - WOYZECK - Claw Marks Theatre 13%

Larry Westlake - PYGMALION - Toronto Irish Players 10%

Krista Rowe - CATCHING A CHEESE PERVERT - Soulpepper Theatre Company 9%

Joan Burrows - THE LAST WIFE - The Curtain Club 7%

Cheryl McClennan - BLITHE SPIRIT - Calliope Sound Productions 6%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Graham Abbey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Stratford Festival 14%

Antoni Cimolino - THE TEMPEST - Stratford Festival 11%

Andrew Lamb - LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, BOYS AND GIRLS - Roseneath Theatre 7%

Mary Francis Moore - SISTERS OF '78 - Blyth Festival 7%

Haysam Kadri - OTHELLO - Stratford Festival 7%

Andrew Lamb - THE FLIGHT - Roseneath Theatre 6%

Sophie Ann Rooney - ROMEO PIMP - The King Black Box 6%

Antoni Cimolino - SATURDAY, SUNDAY, MONDAY - Stratford Festival 6%

Jovanni Sy - THE TAO OF THE WORLD - Stratford Festival 6%

Bryn Kennedy - THE MOORS - Riot King Art Market 5%

Philip Akin - THE CHRISTMAS MARKET - Studio 180/B Current/Crow's 5%

Harold J. Trotter - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 4%

Peter Hinton-Davis - SUZANNAH - Here For Now Theatre 4%

Anita La Selva - 12 LITRES 8800 STEPS - Unbridled Theatre Collective & Aluna Theatre 3%

Erik Richards - DNA - The Theatre Centre / Icarus Theatre 3%

TJ Cheslea - MINIMUM - Factory Theatre 3%

Robert Morgan - MORGAN'S JOURNEY - Roseneath Theatre 2%

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 12%

SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 11%

FROZEN - Anne Shirley Theatre Company 11%

MEAN GIRLS - BurlOak Theatre Group 8%

INTO THE WOODS - The Community Players of New Hamburg 8%

ANNIE - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 6%

OLIVER! - Wavestage Theatre Company 6%

URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Theatre Passe Muraille 6%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Meadowvale Theatre 6%

1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 5%

PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 3%

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - HorrorShow Productions 3%

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Brampton Music Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Etobicoke Musical Productions 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Bowtie Productions 2%

SONDHEIM'S A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Wavestage Theatre Company 2%

HAIR - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%

HAIR - Thaumatrope Theatre 1%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - K-W Musical Productions 1%

BLITHE SPIRIT - Calliope Sound Productions 1%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - Markham Little Theatre 0%

THE WHOLE SHEBANG - Caledon Townhall Players 0%

Best Ensemble (Professional)

& JULIET - Royal Alexandra Theatre 20%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 10%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - T.Y.T. Theatre 7%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Stratford Festival 6%

COME FROM AWAY - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 5%

AMÉLIE - Shifting Ground Collective 5%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Stratford Festival 4%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - T.Y.T. Theatre 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shifting Ground Collective 4%

BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Drayton Festival Theater 3%

FROZEN - Theatre Aquarius 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Drayton Festival Theater 3%

RESILIENCE IN HARMONY: THEATRE CLASSICS THROUGH TIME - KLASSE Theatrical Productions Inc. 3%

PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL - The Second City Toronto 2%

TELL TALE HARBOUR - Royal Alexandra Theatre 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Bowtie Productions 2%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Stratford Festival 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Garner Theatre Productions 1%

FINDING NEVERLAND - Drayton Festival Theater 1%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Mirvish Productions 1%

SISTERS OF '78 - Blyth Festival 1%

SUZANNAH - Here For Now Theatre 1%

DNA - The Theatre Centre / Icarus Theatre 1%

ROMEO PIMP - The King Black Box 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 23%

Caileigh Lavery - OLIVER! - Wavestage Theatre Company 13%

Niall Durcan - NEXT TO NORMAL - Bowtie Productions 12%

Lindsay Murray - ANNIE - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 12%

Caitlyn Grant - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Thaumatrope Theatre 9%

Dan Gallo - PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 8%

Gideon Gray - DOGFIGHT - Crown Point Players 7%

Mary Jane Boon - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Markham Little Theatre 6%

Isabella Cesari - HAIR - Thaumatrope Theatre 5%

Robert Bell - FILTHY RICH - Century Church Theatre 4%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Nathan Burg - AMÉLIE - Shifting Ground Collective 11%

Kevin Lamotte - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Stratford Festival 9%

Imogen Wilson - THE TEMPEST - Stratford Festival 9%

Niall Durcan - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - T.Y.T. Theatre 9%

Gareth Crew - PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL - The Second City Toronto 8%

Kevin Fraser - INTO THE WOODS - Drayton Festival Theater 7%

Steve Lucas - FROZEN - Theatre Aquarius 7%

Michael Walton - THE HOBBIT - Stratford Festival 6%

Jay Hines - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shifting Ground Collective 5%

Franco Pang - THE MOORS - Riot King Art Market 5%

Siobhán Sleath - OTHELLO - Stratford Festival 5%

Siobhán Sleath - SISTERS OF '78 - Blyth Festival 4%

Kevin Fraser - FINDING NEVERLAND - Drayton Festival Theater 4%

Grisha Pasternak & Jack Creaghan - ROMEO PIMP - The King Black Box 4%

Louise Guinard - SUZANNAH - Here For Now Theatre 3%

Michael Kangas - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Drayton Festival Theater 3%

Kevin Fraser - SNOW WHITE: THE PANTO - Drayton Festival Theater 2%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Michael Braschel - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - TCDSB Staff Arts 16%

Brayden Ellis - FROZEN - Anne Shirley Theatre Company 14%

Jordan May - SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 13%

Pree Skembaris-Best & Joaquin Arcilla - COME FROM AWAY - Hart House Theatre 12%

Tony Discenza - MEAN GIRLS - BurlOak Theatre Group 11%

Jonathan Hua & Nicholas Biancolin - LITTLE ASTRONAUT - Native Earth's Aki Studio / Toronto Fringe Festival 7%

David Wicken - ANNIE - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 7%

Charlie Henderson - PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 5%

Michael Ippolito - NEXT TO NORMAL - Bowtie Productions 5%

Deanna Mann & Sophie Jestadt - HAIR - Thaumatrope Theatre 4%

Michael Grieco - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Etobicoke Musical Productions 3%

Sophie Jestadt - HAIR - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Laura Burton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 19%

Franklin Brasz - GUYS AND DOLLS - Stratford Festival 14%

Jeff Newberry - COME FROM AWAY - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 11%

Sergi Guasch Llorach - RESILIENCE IN HARMONY: THEATRE CLASSICS THROUGH TIME - KLASSE Theatrical Productions Inc. 11%

Jo O’Leary-Ponzo - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shifting Ground Collective 10%

Michael Ippolito - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Bowtie Productions 9%

Sophie Jestadt - AMÉLIE - Shifting Ground Collective 8%

Nico Rhodes - INTO THE WOODS - Drayton Festival Theater 8%

Chris Barillaro - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Mirvish Productions 8%

RobertX Wilkinson` - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Toronto Stage Company 2%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - TCDSB Staff Arts 14%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 12%

SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 12%

FROZEN - Anne Shirley Theatre Company 11%

MEAN GIRLS - BurlOak Theatre Group 8%

INTO THE WOODS - The Community Players of New Hamburg 8%

OLIVER! - Wavestage Theatre Company 6%

SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - HorrorShow Productions 5%

1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 5%

ANNIE - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 5%

ANASTASIA - Clarkson Music Theatre 4%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Etobicoke Musical Productions 3%

THE PROM - City Centre Musical Productions 2%

SHE LOVES ME - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

HAIR - Thaumatrope Theatre 1%

HAIR - Thaumatrope Theatre 1%

Best Musical (Professional)

& JULIET - Royal Alexandra Theatre 17%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 15%

COME FROM AWAY - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 7%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Stratford Festival 6%

AMÉLIE - Shifting Ground Collective 6%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - T.Y.T. Theatre 5%

HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Soulpepper Theatre Company 5%

FROZEN - Theatre Aquarius 5%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - T.Y.T. Theatre 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shifting Ground Collective 4%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Bowtie Productions 3%

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Bowtie Productions 3%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Mirvish Productions 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Young People's Theatre 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Bowtie Productions 3%

TELL TALE HARBOUR - Royal Alexandra Theatre 2%

PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL - The Second City Toronto 2%

FUNNY GIRL - Festival Theatre, Shaw Festival 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Garner Theatre Productions 2%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Toronto Stage Company 1%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Terminal Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 25%

LITTLE ASTRONAUT - Native Earth's Aki Studio / Toronto Fringe Festival 23%

1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 14%

CATCHING A CHEESE PERVERT - Soulpepper Theatre Company 14%

THE VELVETEEN RABBIT - Rule of Three Theatre Collective 13%

GREY SPACES - Bowtie Productions 11%

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

THE TAO OF THE WORLD - Stratford Festival 20%

PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL - The Second City Toronto 13%

THE KING JAMES BIBLE PLAY - Stratford Festival 13%

HANSEL & GRETEL - THE STICKY AND SWEET PANTO - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 12%

ROMEO PIMP - The King Black Box 10%

FARLEY MOWAT'S AND NO BIRDS SANG - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 9%

THE CHRISTMAS MARKET - Studio 180/B Current/Crow's 9%

SISTERS OF '78 - Blyth Festival 9%

12 LITRES 8800 STEPS - Unbridled Theatre Collective & Aluna Theatre 4%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Nicholas Rita - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - TCDSB Staff Arts 12%

Anna Hobbs - OLIVER! - Wavestage Theatre Company 9%

Danika Hardie - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 9%

Carys McDonald - FROZEN - Anne Shirley Theatre Company 8%

Rhythm Loomba - MEAN GIRLS - Burloak Theatre Group 6%

Chloée Legault - INTO THE WOODS - The Community Players of New Hamburg 6%

Mary Jim-Akaya - SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 5%

Brenna McDonald - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Trinity College Dramatic Society 5%

Isabella Butler - ROCK OF AGES - BurlOak Theatre Group 4%

Isobel Arseneau - LITTLE ASTRONAUT - Native Earth's Aki Studio / Toronto Fringe Festival 4%

Hailey Gougeon - ANNIE - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 4%

Robert Black - SONDHEIM'S A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Wavestage Theatre Company 3%

Sydney Nicholson - THE PROM - City Centre Musical Productions 3%

Thomas Fournier - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - HorrorShow Productions 2%

Ari Crooks - 1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 2%

Michelle Righetti - SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 2%

Fikayo Odunayo - THE PRINCE OF EGYPT - Brampton Music Theatre 2%

Matthew Butler - ANNIE - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 2%

Erin Clost - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Etobicoke Musical Productions 2%

Gareth Finnigan - 1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 1%

Aidan Sharpe - HAIR - Thaumatrope Theatre 1%

Brendan Stehouwer - THE WIZARD OF OZ - K-w Musical productions 1%

Rebecca Deeming - DOGFIGHT - Crown Point Players 1%

Kimberly Van Vo - 1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 1%

John Harley - HAIR - Thaumatrope Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Vanessa Sears - & JULIET - Royal Alexandra Theatre 8%

Allan Doyle - TELL TALE HARBOUR - Royal Alexandra Theatre 8%

Dan Chameroy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 8%

Benjamin Massey - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - T.Y.T. Theatre 7%

Julia McLellan - & JULIET - Royal Alexandra Theatre 6%

Colette Richardson - AMÉLIE - Shifting Ground Collective 5%

Martin Julien - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shifting Ground Collective 5%

Jennifer Rider-Shaw - GUYS AND DOLLS - Stratford Festival 4%

Jeff Lillico - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 4%

Tess Barao - PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL - The Second City Toronto 3%

Diana Del Rosario - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Bowtie Productions 3%

April Rebecca - NEXT TO NORMAL - Bowtie Productions 3%

Mark Uhre - GUYS AND DOLLS - Stratford Festival 3%

David Jeffery - & JULIET - Royal Alexandra Theatre 3%

Joshua Kilimnik - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Bowtie Productions 3%

Jessica Gallant - FROZEN - Theatre Aquarius 3%

Thomas Winiker - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Mirvish Productions 3%

Louise Pitre - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Mirvish Productions 3%

Sara Farb - FUNNY GIRL - Festival Theatre, Shaw Festival 2%

Taylor Long - NEXT TO NORMAL - Bowtie Productions 2%

Steffi DiDomenicantonio - HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY - Soulpepper Theatre Company 2%

Kaleigh Gorka - FROZEN - Theatre Aquarius 2%

Sarah Nairne - & JULIET - Royal Alexandra Theatre 2%

Graysen LaPointe - AMÉLIE - Shifting Ground Collective 2%

Kaylee Harwood - BRIGHT STAR - Garner Theatre Productions 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Vincent Perri - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - BurlOak Theatre Group 18%

Bianca Quinn Aquilina - PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 14%

Amelia Landels - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Thaumatrope Theatre 12%

Chelsea Mathieu - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Thaumatrope Theatre 11%

Claire Sears - MARY'S WEDDING - Theatre Burlington 9%

Michelle Righetti - THE COTTAGE - Theatre Etobicoke 9%

Josh Aubin - PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 7%

Katelyn Doyle - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Chris Irving - FILTHY RICH - Bloor West Village Players 5%

Emer Kelly - PYGMALION - Toronto Irish Players 3%

Randolph Burlton - FILTHY RICH - Century Church Theatre 3%

Theodore McClennan - THE WHOLE SHEBANG - Caledon Townhall Players 3%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

AARON MACPHERSON - FARLEY MOWAT'S AND NO BIRDS SANG - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 10%

Mike Nadajewski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Stratford Festival 10%

Andre Sills - OTHELLO - Stratford Festival 8%

Evan Buliung - OTHELLO - Stratford Festival 7%

Paul Gross - WAITING FOR GODOT - Stratford Festival 7%

Ahz Moses - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 7%

Patrick Heusinger - PARANORMAL ACTIVITY - Ed Mirvish Theatre 6%

Tom Rooney - AMADEUS - Shaw Festival 6%

Tom McCamus - WAITING FOR GODOT - Stratford Festival 5%

Robert Richard - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 5%

Brianna Rodrigues - SUZANNAH - Here For Now Theatre 4%

Anita La Selva - 12 LITRES 8800 STEPS - Unbridled Theatre Collective & Aluna Theatre 4%

Madison Hayes-Crook - SISTERS OF '78 - Blyth Festival 3%

Maev Beaty - SUZANNAH - Here For Now Theatre 3%

Danté Prince - THE CHRISTMAS MARKET - Studio 180/B Current/Crow's 2%

Rosemary Dunsmore - SUZANNAH - Here For Now Theatre 2%

Matt Newsome - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 2%

Victoria Sullivan - MINIMUM - Factory Theatre 2%

Beryl Bain - THE FLIGHT - Roseneath Theatre 1%

Brandon James Sim - MINIMUM - Factory Theatre 1%

Brenda Robins - THE CHRISTMAS MARKET - Studio 180/B Current/Crow's 1%

Matthew Brown - THE CHRISTMAS MARKET - Studio 180/B Current/Crow's 1%

Christa Marie-Waugh - MINIMUM - Factory Theatre 1%

Savion Roach - THE CHRISTMAS MARKET - Studio 180/B Current/Crow's 1%

Morgan St. Onge - MORGAN'S JOURNEY - Roseneath Theatre 0%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Thaumatrope Theatre 27%

PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 22%

CATCHING A CHEESE PERVERT - Soulpepper Theatre Company 11%

THE COTTAGE - Theatre Etobicoke 11%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - Markham Little Theatre 11%

FILTHY RICH - Bloor West Village Players 7%

WOYZECK - Claw Marks Theatre 6%

PYGMALION - Toronto Irish Players 5%

Best Play (Professional)

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Stratford Festival 25%

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY - Ed Mirvish Theatre 18%

THE TEMPEST - Stratford Festival 11%

BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 11%

OTHELLO - Stratford Festival 8%

THE TAO OF THE WORLD - Stratford Festival 6%

THE CHRISTMAS MARKET - Studio 180/B Current/Crow's 4%

SUZANNAH - Here For Now Theatre 4%

SATURDAY, SUNDAY, MONDAY - Stratford Festival 3%

DNA - The Theatre Centre / Icarus Theatre 3%

ROMEO PIMP - The King Black Box 3%

THE MOORS - Riot King Art Market 2%

MINIMUM - Factory Theatre 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Austin Ferenczi - SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 22%

Brent Roth - INTO THE WOODS - The Community Players of New Hamburg 19%

Olly Zara - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Thaumatrope Theatre 11%

Aaliya Alibhai and Nina Kaye - 1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 11%

Buchert and Gryniewski - ANNIE - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 8%

Taylor Sinstadt - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - BurlOak Theatre Group 7%

Julie Donoahue - PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 6%

Mark Boyko - GROUNDHOG DAY - Whitby Courthouse Theatre 5%

Michael Hannigan - MARY'S WEDDING - Theatre Burlington 4%

Deb Flear - FILTHY RICH - Century Church Theatre 4%

Theresa Ameaud - FILTHY RICH - Bloor West Village Players 3%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Hana S. Kim - THE OUTSIDERS - Princess of Wales Theatre 16%

Bill Layton - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Young People's Theatre 9%

Julia Sanders - AMÉLIE - Shifting Ground Collective 8%

Lorenzo Savoini - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Stratford Festival 8%

Brian Dudkiewicz - FROZEN - Theatre Aquarius 7%

Julie Fox - THE TEMPEST - Stratford Festival 7%

Lorenzo Savoini - THE HOBBIT - Stratford Festival 6%

Anna Treusch - LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, BOYS AND GIRLS - Roseneath Theatre 5%

Jessica Balyck - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shifting Ground Collective 5%

Christina Poddubiuk - SUZANNAH - Here For Now Theatre 4%

Douglas Paraschuk - SATURDAY, SUNDAY, MONDAY - Stratford Festival 4%

Al Sullivan - MINIMUM - Factory Theatre 4%

Brian Dudkiewicz - OTHELLO - Stratford Festival 3%

Sophie Ann Rooney - ROMEO PIMP - The King Black Box 3%

Bryn Kennedy - THE MOORS - Riot King Art Market 2%

Sean Mulcahy - SISTERS OF '78 - Blyth Festival 2%

Jason J. Brown - THE FLIGHT - Roseneath Theatre 2%

Trevor Schwellnus - 12 LITRES 8800 STEPS - Unbridled Theatre Collective & Aluna Theatre 2%

TJ Cheslea - MINIMUM - Factory Theatre 1%

Lucinda Zac - MORGAN'S JOURNEY - Roseneath Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Ariel Surya - ANNIE - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 20%

Kim Boydell - PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 19%

Declan Meagher - 1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 18%

Casey Belland - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Thaumatrope Theatre 15%

Casey Belland - WOYZECK - Claw Marks Theatre 11%

Randolph Burlton - FILTHY RICH - Century Church Theatre 9%

Rick Sutton - FILTHY RICH - Bloor West Village Players 7%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Cody Spencer - THE OUTSIDERS - Princess of Wales Theatre 16%

Ashley Naomi - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shifting Ground Collective 13%

Anna Simmons - AMÉLIE - Shifting Ground Collective 12%

Gareth Fry - PARANORMAL ACTIVITY - Ed Mirvish Theatre 11%

Debashis Sinha - THE HOBBIT - Stratford Festival 8%

Ranil Sonnadara - THE TEMPEST - Stratford Festival 8%

Thomas Ryder Payne - OTHELLO - Stratford Festival 8%

Mishelle Cuttler - THE TAO OF THE WORLD - Stratford Festival 6%

Michael Laird - PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL - The Second City Toronto 4%

Thomas Ryder Payne & Daniel Tessy - 12 LITRES 8800 STEPS - Unbridled Theatre Collective & Aluna Theatre 4%

Lyon Smith - SISTERS OF '78 - Blyth Festival 3%

Jeff Styga - ROMEO PIMP - The King Black Box 3%

Ian Ottis Goff - THE MOORS - Riot King Art Market 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Karleigh Martin - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 9%

Hunter Aquino - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Meadowvale Theatre 9%

Tristan Pilcher (Cinderella’s Prince) - INTO THE WOODS - The Community Players of New Hamburg 8%

Gabriel Hudson - SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 7%

Bianca Hopkins - LITTLE ASTRONAUT - Native Earth's Aki Studio / Toronto Fringe Festival 6%

Emma Papageorge - FROZEN - Anne Shirley Theatre Company 6%

Daniel Sinniah - SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 6%

Aya Mneimneh - URINETOWN THE MUSICAL - Theatre Passe Muraille 5%

Caitlyn McConnell - FROZEN - Anne Shirley Theatre Company 5%

Caitie Booth - SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 4%

Emily Agnew - SONDHEIM'S A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Wavestage Theatre Company 4%

Jacob Rushton - MEAN GIRLS - BurlOak Theatre Group 3%

Connie Theos - ANNIE - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 3%

Tristan Cruise - FROZEN - Anne Shirley Theatre Company 3%

Rachel Malevich - MEAN GIRLS - BurlOak Theatre Group 2%

Carlos Bastarrachea - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - HorrorShow Productions 2%

Jill Leavitt - 1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 2%

Ian McKechnie - NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT - Drury Lane 2%

Olivia Rose Gorys - SISTER ACT - Brampton Music Theatre 2%

Tom Beattie - 1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 2%

Olivia (Eun-Jung) Jon - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - HorrorShow Productions 2%

Fabiana Mercurio - 1920'S WALKING AROUND IN A DREAM - TORONTO FRINGE - Unspoken Theatre Company 1%

Martin van Helden - ANNIE - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 1%

Janet Hurley - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Etobicoke Musical Productions 1%

Leslie Carney - ANASTASIA - Clarkson Music Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Elysia Cruz - & JULIET - Royal Alexandra Theatre 12%

Joema Frith - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Young People's Theatre 12%

Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 11%

Steve Ross - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 7%

Samel Sunil - NEXT TO NORMAL - Bowtie Productions 7%

Steve Ross - GUYS AND DOLLS - Stratford Festival 6%

Matt Raffy - & JULIET - Royal Alexandra Theatre 6%

Ayokunmi Oladesu - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - T.Y.T. Theatre 5%

Ben Ridd - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shifting Ground Collective 5%

Barb Johnston - PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL - The Second City Toronto 4%

Matthew Romantini - AMÉLIE - Shifting Ground Collective 3%

Saccha Dennis - & JULIET - Royal Alexandra Theatre 3%

Randy Lei Chang - BRIGHT STAR - Garner Theatre Productions 3%

Ian Kowalski - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - T.Y.T. Theatre 3%

Juliette Schroeder - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Shifting Ground Collective 3%

Yunike Soedarmasto - BRIGHT STAR - Garner Theatre Productions 3%

Aveleigh Keller - NEXT TO NORMAL - Bowtie Productions 3%

A Braatz - PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL - The Second City Toronto 2%

Nikki Brianne Samonte - PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL - The Second City Toronto 2%

Jonathan Shaboo - PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL - The Second City Toronto 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Sienna LaFleur - PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 15%

Mike Ingram - PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 15%

YiFou (Mia) Cheng - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Thaumatrope Theatre 13%

David Huffman - PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 11%

Jack Emerson Mosney - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Thaumatrope Theatre 9%

José Andres Bordas - CATCHING A CHEESE PERVERT - Soulpepper Theatre Company 9%

Angie Sapalovski - FILTHY RICH - Century Church Theatre 7%

Sophie Risman - RABBIT HOLE - Whitby Courthouse Theatre 6%

Donna Guzik - PINOCCHIO - Theatre Burlington 6%

Lev Tokol - ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD - Thaumatrope Theatre 5%

Kevin Wrycraft - THE WHOLE SHEBANG - Caledon Townhall Players 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Jessica B. Hill - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Stratford Festival 15%

Michael Man - THE HOBBIT - Stratford Festival 14%

Jonathan Goad - WAITING FOR GODOT - Stratford Festival 13%

Marissa Orjalo - THE TEMPEST - Stratford Festival 11%

Alyssa LeClair - SISTERS OF '78 - Blyth Festival 10%

Michael Man - THE TAO OF THE WORLD - Stratford Festival 9%

Taylor Getwood - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 7%

Brad Cook - 12 LITRES 8800 STEPS - Unbridled Theatre Collective & Aluna Theatre 6%

Ryan Keith - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 5%

Brad Cross - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 5%

Josh Palmer - TUESDAY WITH MORRIE (King Theatre Productions) 4%

Lakeith Carter - BLACK BOYS CRY - 1989 Dreams Productions 3%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Young People's Theatre 53%

THE HOBBIT - Stratford Festival 23%

THE EVERLASTING FRIENDSHIP OF BILLY & BINK - TO Fringe/Little Lamb Theatre 13%

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, BOYS AND GIRLS - Roseneath Theatre 6%

MORGAN'S JOURNEY - Roseneath Theatre 4%

THE FLIGHT - Roseneath Theatre 2%

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Brampton Music Theatre 13%

Anne Shirley Theatre Company 12%

BurlOak Theatre Group 12%

Wavestage Theatre Company 10%

The Community Players of New Hamburg 8%

Bowtie Productions 7%

Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 6%

Theatre Burlington 5%

Alumnae Theatre 4%

Etobicoke Musical Productions 4%

Unspoken Theatre Company 4%

K-W Musical Productions 4%

Thaumatrope Theatre 4%

Bad Dog Theatre 3%

Thaumatrope Theatre 2%

Century Church Theatre 2%

Aluna Theatre 1%

Eldritch Theatre 0%

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Stratford Festival 22%

Royal Alexandra Theatre 12%

Shifting Ground Collective 9%

Capitol Theatre Port Hope 7%

Soulpepper Theatre Company 6%

T.Y.T. Theatre 6%

KLASSE Theatrical Productions Inc. 6%

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 5%

Theatre Aquarius 5%

Here For Now Theatre 3%

Toronto Stage Company 3%

The King Black Box 2%

Blyth Festival 2%

Factory Theatre 2%

Flato Markham Theatre 2%

Tarragon Theatre Mainspace 2%

Coal Mine Theatre 1%

Studio 180/B Current/Crow's 1%

Garner Theatre Productions 1%

Riot King Art Market 1%

Bygone Theatre 1%

Roseneath Theatre 1%

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Brampton Music Theatre 13% 2 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 17% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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