Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Stratford Festival Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jenny Pullon - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 13%

Janet Flynn and Judy Gibson - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 10%

Jon Alexander and Janet Flynn - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 10%

Meg Sutton - FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 9%

Renee Jones - A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 8%

Shannon Murtagh - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 8%

Olivia Sgambelluri - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Madison Arnason - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - BurlOak Theatre Group 7%

Emilia Ballester - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 7%

Gabby Noga - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 4%

Kat Hindle - ANASTASIA - Alexander Showcase Theatre 4%

Meredith Shedden - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 3%

Alana Collver - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Flato Academy theatre 3%

Rachel Levitt - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

Emilia Ballester - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Winchester Street Theatre 2%

Lorraine Kisma - JERRY’S GIRLS - Stage centre productions 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 29%

Cameron Carver - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 10%

Sarah Vance - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 9%

Bill Deamer - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 9%

Alisha-Jo Penny - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 7%

Julie Tomaino - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 7%

Lisa Stevens - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Huron County Theatre Ontario 7%

Aria Evans - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 6%

Kendra Brophy - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 6%

Cameron Carver - THE DIVINERS - Stratford Festival 4%

Brandon James Sim & Gavin Sibley - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 3%

Candace Jennings - CINDERELLA... IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Diana Pialis - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 16%

Lisa Arrigo - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 13%

Katharine Turner - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players 10%

Mikaela Cordero - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 9%

Veronique Beaudet - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 9%

Gwyneth Sestito - ANASTASIA - Alexander Showcase Theatre 8%

Lisa Arrigo - A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 8%

Pasha Bardell - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 8%

Cameron Ashley - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Jennifer Simpson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Flato Academy Theatre 4%

Van Yanez - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 3%

Stage centre productions - JERRY’S GIRLS - Stage centre productions 3%

Tom Hearn - HOW FABULOUS IS THAT - Comedy Bar Danforth 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Gianfrancesco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 12%

Gabriella Slade - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theater 11%

David Boechler - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 10%

Ming Wong - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre 10%

Bebe Brunjes - JUNIE B JONES - TYT theatre 6%

Cory Sincennes - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 5%

Andrew Nasturzio - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 5%

Alex Amini - THE DARKTOWN STRUTTERS' BALL - Theatre Orangeville 4%

Joyce Padua - THE FULL MONTY - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 4%

Joyce Padua - MY FAIR LADY - Shaw Festival 4%

Bebe Brunjes - CURIOUS GEORGE AND THE GOLDEN MEATBALL - TYT theatre 4%

Wendi Speck - CINDERELLA... IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 4%

Diséiye Thompson - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 3%

Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 3%

Robert Jones - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 3%

Michelle Bohn - CYMBELINE - Stratford Festival 3%

Robin Fisher - WENDY AND PETER PAN - Stratford Festival 2%

Kalina Popova - ISLE OF DEMONS - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Bebe Brunjes - THE HUNTING OF THE SNARK - TYT theatre 2%

Ina Kerklaan - THREE MEN ON A BIKE - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

Madison Caan - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Dot Routledge - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 17%

Gillian Rodrigue - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 12%

Craig Marshall - INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 10%

Meredith Shedden - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 9%

Maggie Tavares - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 8%

Mark Tingle - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 7%

Caitlyn Grant - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Krista Mihevc - FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 5%

Vincenzo Sestito - ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATRE 5%

Beth Wilson - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Flato Academy Theatre 5%

Keith O'Connell - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Theatre Aurora 4%

Manuele Mizzi - SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 3%

Michael Winn Johnson - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 3%

Manuele Mizzi - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 2%

Ginty Burns - PAPERBAG PRINCESS PANTOMIME - Nags players 2%

Lorraine Kisma - JERRY GIRLS - Stage centre productions 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 21%

Chris Abraham - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre & MainStage Theatre 16%

Thom Allison - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 8%

CAITLIN TURNER - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 7%

Katie Kerr - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theater 6%

Zachary Mansfield - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 6%

Tim Caroll and Kimberley Rampersad - MY FAIR LADY - Shaw Festival 5%

Robert McQueen - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 5%

David Connolly - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment 5%

Lisa Stevens - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Huron Country Playhouse, Ontario 4%

Andrew Seok - ROSAMUND - Jeanne Lamon Hall 4%

Byron Laviolette - EMILIO'S A MILLION CHAMELEONS - Roseneath Theatre / The Pucking Fuppet Co. 4%

Jonathan Church - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 3%

David Nairn - CINDERELLA... IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 3%

Evan Harkai - THUMBELINA - TYT Theatre 2%

David Nairn - THE DARKTOWN STRUTTERS' BALL - Theatre Orangeville 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Meg Gibson - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players 50%

Isabella Cesari & Caitlyn Grant - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 27%

Lorraine Kimsa - APPOINTMENT WITH DEATH - Scarborough Theatre Guild 12%

Joan Burrows - SEQUENCE - Blackhorse Village Players 10%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Jovanni Sy - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 12%

Chris Abraham - UNCLE VANYA - Crow’s Theatre/Mirvish 9%

Sam White - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival 7%

Rob Kempson - BED & BREAKFAST - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 6%

Seana McKenna - TWELFTH NIGHT - Stratford Festival 6%

Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 5%

Sheila McCarthy - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Drayton Entertainment 5%

André Sills - GET THAT HOPE - Stratford Festival 4%

Vinetta Strombergs - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 4%

Aurora McClennan - A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 4%

Antoni Cimolino - LONDON ASSURANCE - Stratford Festival 4%

Daniel Reale - STIFF & SONS - Bare Theatre Collective 3%

Mitchell Cushman - AGE IS A FEELING - Soulpepper Theatre 3%

George F. Walker - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 3%

Krista Jackson & Genviève Pelletier - THE DIVINERS - Stratford Festival 3%

Dean Gabourie - EDWARD ALBEE'S THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? - Stratford Festival 3%

Tyler J. Seguin - ISLE OF DEMONS - Guild Festival Theatre 3%

James Wallis - THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN - Shakespeare BASH'd 2%

TJ Cheslea - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 2%

Sue Miner - THREE MEN ON A BIKE - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Marie Farsi - WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN - Here For Now Theatre Company 2%

ted witzel - ROBERTO ZUCCO - Buddies in Bad Times 2%

Kelli Fox - DINNER WITH THE DUCHESS - Here For Now Theatre Company 2%

Jan Alexandra Smith - 12 DINNERS - Here For Now Theatre Company 2%

Megan Watson - PAUL AND LINDA PLAN A THREESOME - Here For Now Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 9%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 9%

TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

RENT - Brampton Music Theatre 7%

MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 7%

ROCKY HORROR - Scarborough Music Theatre 7%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - City Centre Musical Productions 5%

SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 4%

FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 4%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players 4%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Winchester Street Theatre 4%

FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 4%

XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 3%

ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATRE 3%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Theatre Aurora 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%

MAMMA MIA! - Meadowvale Theatre 2%

THE UNMANAGEABLE SISTERS - Toronto Irish Players 1%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Flato Academy Theatre 1%

OPENING NIGHT - St. Marys Comunity Players 1%

SEQUENCE - Blackhorse Village Players 1%

LOW PAY? DON'T PAY - Alumnae Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 22%

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre 12%

STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 7%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 5%

POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 5%

CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 4%

42ND STREET - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

PRISCILLIA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment 3%

MY FAIR LADY - Shaw Festival 3%

THE REAR WINDOW - Hart House Theatre 3%

ROCKOF AGES - St. Jacobs Country Playhouse, Ontario 2%

LOVE YOU TO DEATH - Small but Mighty Productions 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Stratford Festival 2%

LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 2%

THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN - Shakespeare BASH'd 2%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 2%

STIFF & SONS - Bare Theatre Collective 2%

APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 2%

ROSAMUND - Jeanne Lamon Hall 1%

SECOND CITY SWIPES RIGHT - The Second City 1%

BEST OF SECOND CITY: COMEDY PARTY - The Second City 1%

DON GIOVANNI - Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts (Canadian Opera Company) 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Drayton Entertainment 1%

THE DIVINERS - Stratford Festival 1%

IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Emily Pople - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 16%

John Dalgleish - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 15%

Chris Northey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 15%

Emily Pople - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 9%

Sophie Mihevc - FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 8%

Niall Durcan - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 8%

Emily Pople - SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 8%

Jadyn Buchanan - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 7%

Isabella Cesari - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 5%

Emily Pople - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 4%

Marc Siversky - JERRY’S GIRLS - Stage centre productions 3%

Marc Siverski - APPOINTMENT WITH DEATH - Scarborough Theatre Guild 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Bonnie Beecher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 21%

Kimberly Purtell - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre 16%

Kimberly Purtell - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 8%

Mikael Kangas - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 7%

Ben Cracknell - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 6%

Jareth Li - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 6%

Wesley Babcock - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 5%

Adam Walters - ISLE OF DEMONS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Abbey Kruse - A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The King Black Box 4%

Bonnie Beecher - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 4%

Colin Hughes - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 4%

Kaileigh Krysztofiak - HEDDA GABLER - Stratford Festival 3%

Nick Blais - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 3%

Elijah MacLeod - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 3%

Chris Malkowski - CINDERELLA... IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 2%

Amy Reuben - THINGS WE LOST IN THE FIRE - Promise Productions 2%

Chris Malkowski - THE DARKTOWN STRUTTERS' BALL - Theatre Orangeville 1%

Daniel Carter-Brennan - AGE IS A FEELING - Soulpepper Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Miguel Malaco - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 12%

John Pugh - RENT - Brampton Music Theatre 11%

Ariane Prescott & Jo O'Leary-Ponzo - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 10%

James Quigley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 10%

Bob Hardinge - A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 9%

Kevin Little - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 9%

Ethan Rotenberg - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 9%

Ethan Rotenberg - SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 7%

Michele Jacot - FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 6%

Ethan Rotenberg - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Winchester Street Theatre 5%

Gwyneth Sestito - ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATRE 5%

Hannah Huang-Semenuk - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 4%

Michael Grieco - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Laura Burton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 21%

Elizabeth Baird - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theater 14%

Franklin Brasz - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 8%

Matthew Stodolak - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 8%

Darryn de Souza - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment 8%

Donald Johnson - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 7%

Mark Camilleri - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 6%

Sean Mayes & the COC Orchestra - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 6%

Quinton Naughton - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 5%

Nick Mustapha - CINDERELLA.. IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 4%

Steven Reineke - BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTERS - Toronto Symphony Orchestra 3%

Quinton Naughton - JUNIE B JONES - TYT theatre 3%

Michael Vieira - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 3%

Nick Mustapha - THE DARKTOWN STRUTTERS' BALL - Theatre Orangeville 2%

Quinton Naughton - THE HUNTING OF THE SNARK - TYT theatre 1%

Quinton Naughton - ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY - TYT theatre 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 21%

ROCKY HORROR - Scarborough Music Theatre 9%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 8%

PARADE - Wavestage Theatre 8%

TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

RENT - Brampton Music Theatre 6%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 5%

FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 4%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - BurlOak Theatre Group 3%

FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 3%

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Theatre Aurora 3%

XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%

ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATRE 2%

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Bowtie Productions 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Flato Academy Theatre 1%

JEERYS GIRLS - Stage centre productions 1%



Best Musical (Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 29%

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre 18%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 7%

42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 7%

MY FAIR LADY - Shaw Festival 6%

CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 6%

STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 6%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Huron Country Playhouse, Ontario 5%

POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 5%

PRISICILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment 4%

LOVE YOU TO DEATH - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 3%

LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 2%

LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODCTIONS 2%

ROSAMUND - Jeanne Lamon Hall 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 62%

TOMMY RHODES - Basement Productions 38%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 17%

CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 13%

POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 8%

CINDERELLA... IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 8%

THE DIVINERS - Stratford Festival 6%

AGE IS A FEELING - Soulpepper Theatre 6%

LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 6%

GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 5%

ROSAMUND - Toronto Fringe Festival 5%

THREE MEN ON A BIKE - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 4%

A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 4%

IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 4%

GET THAT HOPE - Stratford Festival 3%

CRIME AFTER CRIME (AFTER CRIME) - Sex T-Rex 3%

THE DARKTOWN STRUTTERS' BALL - Theatre Orangeville 1%

12 DINNERS - Here For Now Theatre Company 1%

DINNER WITH THE DUCHESS - Here For Now Theatre Company 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Taylor Long - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 13%

Patricia Mongeon - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 9%

Alison Colissimo - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 6%

Misha Khorramshahi - RENT - Brampton Music Theatre 5%

Callan Forrester - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 5%

Christian Baes - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 4%

Carys McDonald - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 4%

Jameson Mosher - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 3%

Meagan MacPherson - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 3%

Jasmine Haughey - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

Duncan Lang - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 3%

Avra fainer - SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 2%

Katie Prestage - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Theatre Aurora 2%

Stefania Vetere - ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATRE 2%

Carlos Bastarrachea - SWEENEY TODD - Doctor Bird Productions 2%

Laura Schachtler - A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 2%

Erica Astles - INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 2%

Allison Humeniuk - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

Cara Humeniuk - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

Jasmine Jenkinson - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%

Derek Faulconer - A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 2%

Cara Humeniuk - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

Carlos Bastarrachea - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 2%

Colette Richardson - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 2%

Crystal Casera - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Hayley Gillis - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre 10%

Dan Chameroy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 9%

Steve Ross - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 7%

Henry Firmston - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 5%

Maggie Lacasse - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theater 5%

Sydney Gauvin - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 5%

Mark Uhre - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 5%

Danielle Wade - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theater 5%

Adam Francis Proulx - EMILIO'S A MILLION CHAMELEONS - Roseneath Theatre / The Pucking Fuppet Co. 4%

Emily Watt - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 4%

Adrienne Danrich - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 4%

Tom Rooney - MY FAIR LADY - Shaw Festival 3%

Duncan Lang - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 3%

Jeff Lillico - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 3%

Camila Farah - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 3%

AJ Bridel - ROSAMUND - Jeanne Lamon Hall 2%

Gabi Epstein - ROSAMUND - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

Bebe Brunjes - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 2%

Kristi Frank - MY FAIR LADY - Shaw Festival 2%

Athan Giazitzidis - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 2%

Sean Arbuckle - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 2%

Ruthie Henshall - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 2%

Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 2%

JAY MOSHER - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 1%

Jameson Mosher - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - Small but Mighty Productions 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Misha Harding - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players 17%

Talfryn Quiring - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 12%

Jada Rifkin - TAPE - Toronto Fringe Festival 11%

Olivia (Eun-Jung) Jon - SEQUENCE - Blackhorse Village Players 11%

Chi-Chi Onuah - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 9%

Brendan Rush - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Stephen Flett - APPOINTMENT WITH DEATH - Scarborough Theatre Guild 7%

Josie Dolin - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Emeline Edgett - STATION 42 - Sanos Theatre 4%

Quaid Lale - LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 4%

Dillon Strasser-Einish - STATION 42 - Sanos Theatre 3%

Ethan Keyes - LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 3%

Cydney Watson - THE BLUFFS - Midtwenties Theatre 3%

Michelle Paré - LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Vanessa Sears - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival 13%

Adrian Pang - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 9%

Amir Haidar - BED & BREAKFAST - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 6%

Blythe Wilson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Drayton Entertainment 5%

Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks - WENDY AND PETER PAN - Stratford Festival 5%

Cayne Kitagawa - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 4%

Lucy Peacock - EDWARD ALBEE'S THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? - Stratford Festival 4%

Alexandra Floras-Matic - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 3%

Tom McCamus - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 3%

Jonathan Mason - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival 3%

Victoria Sullivan - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 3%

Haley McGee - AGE IS A FEELING - Soulpepper Theatre 3%

Jessica B Hill - TWELFTH NIGHT - Stratford Festival 3%

Kyle Golemba - BED & BREAKFAST - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 3%

Laura Condlln - TWELFTH NIGHT - Stratford Festival 3%

Sara Topham - HEDDA GABLER - Stratford Festival 2%

Emilio Vieira - THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN - Shakespeare BASH'd 2%

Jo Chim - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 2%

Colin A. Doyle - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 2%

Rachel Cairns - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 2%

Gavin Sibley - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 2%

Craig Lauzon - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 1%

Melanie Janzen - THE VIEW FROM HERE - Theatre Orangeville 1%

Marline Yan - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 1%

Michael Man - THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN - Shakespeare BASH'd 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarbourgh Players 36%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Lawrence Park South/Thaumatrope Theatre 19%

THE UNMANAGEABLE SISTERS - Toronto Irish Players 18%

LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 9%

STATION 42 - Sanos Theatre 9%

SEQUENCE - Blackhorse Village Players 5%

OPENING NIGHT - St. Marys Community Players 5%



Best Play (Professional)

SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 15%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Stratford Festival 14%

UNCLE VANYA - Crow’s Theatre/Mirvish 13%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Drayton Entertainment 6%

Cory Sincennes - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 6%

AGE IS A FEELING - Soulpepper Theatre 6%

ROBERTO ZUCCO - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 5%

THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 4%

RAT ACADEMY - Toronto Fringe Festival 4%

EDWARD ALBEE'S THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA? - Stratford Festival 3%

APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 3%

CRIME AFTER CRIME (AFTER CRIME) - Sex T-Rex 3%

THREE MEN ON A BIKE - Guild Festival Theatre 3%

THE VIEW FROM HERE - Theatre Orangeville 3%

THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN - Shakespeare BASH'd 2%

GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 2%

GET THAT HOPE - Stratford Festival 2%

STIFF & SONS - Bare Theatre Collective 2%

A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 2%

ISLE OF DEMONS - Guild Festival Theatre 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Beth Weymouth - INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 22%

Andrew Dominick. - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 14%

Meredith Wolting - ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATRE 12%

Gillian Rodrigue - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 10%

Charlotte Koo-Harris - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 9%

Pierre Rajotte - JERRYS GIRLS - Stage centre productions 8%

Montserrat Cadena - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 8%

Gloria Buchert - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 7%

Jason Dauvin - BOY BOY AND THE MAGIC DRUM - Under a Grove Theatre 6%

Isabella Cesari - LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Gianfrancesco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 18%

Brandon Kleiman - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 13%

Joanna Yu - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 11%

Cory Sincennes - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 8%

Beckie Morris - CINDERELLA... IF THE SHOE FITS - Theatre Orangeville 7%

Robert Jones - 42ND STREET - Princess of Wales 6%

Cory Sincennes - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 6%

Wesley Babcock & Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 5%

Anahita Dehbonehie - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 5%

Zoe Hurwitz - AGE IS A FEELING - Soulpepper Theatre 5%

Robin Fisher - WENDY AND PETER PAN - Stratford Festival 4%

Laura Warren - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 4%

Sophie Ann Rooney - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 2%

Beckie Morris - DORIS & IVY IN THE HOME - Theatre Orangeville 2%

Niloufar Ziaee - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 1%

Theodore McClennan - A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 1%

Patricia Reilly - WITH LOVE AND A MAJOR ORGAN - Here For Now Theatre Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mack Flynn - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 26%

Greg Salisbury - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 20%

Deanna Mann - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 18%

Mack Flynn - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 17%

Emma Hyslop - XANADU - Scarborough Music Theatre 11%

Will Carriere & Cass Iacovelli - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 9%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Haley Parcher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 21%

Brian Kenny - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 12%

Alessandro Juliani - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 11%

Ranil Sonnadara - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 8%

Romeo Candido - WENDY AND PETER PAN - Stratford Festival 6%

Brian Kenny - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 6%

Kevin Konarzewski - FOOTLOOSE - Hillcrest Village Community Players 6%

Wayne Hawthorne - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 5%

Abbey Kruse - A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 5%

Dale Wakefield - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 4%

Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 4%

Ashley Naomi Skye - ISLE OF DEMONS - Guild Festival Theatre 3%

Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Hart House Theatre 3%

Brandon James Sim - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 3%

James Sutherland - IT'S ALWAYS HAZY IN HAMILTON - The Player's Guild of Hamilton 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Avi Petliar - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 13%

David Smith - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 10%

Erin Jennelle Teodoro - TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Alexandra Chappell - A CHORUS LINE - Clarkson Music Theatre 5%

Tori Waller - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 5%

Aidan Ross - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 5%

Abi Oliphant - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Theatre Aurora 5%

Thomas Winiker - INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 4%

Taylor Long - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions 4%

Sydney Gauvin - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 3%

Katie Prestage - INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre 3%

Joshua Kilimnik - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions 3%

Jada Rifkin - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 3%

Christian Baes - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre 3%

Ayokunmi Oladesu - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

Azaria Shams - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - Shifting Ground Collective 2%

Neil Cameron - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre 2%

Tara Wachter - ANASTASIA - ALEXANDER SHOWCASE THEATREmm 2%

Rhys Parker - ALICE BY HEART - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%

Connie Theos - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 2%

Lindsay Stocks - MAMMA MIA! - Meadowvale Theatre 2%

Stuart Le Fevre - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 2%

Bryce Lynas - MAMMA MIA - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 2%

Connie Theo - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 1%

Clive Lacey - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Theatre Aurora 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 14%

Louise Pitre - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre 11%

AJ Bridel - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 9%

Starr Domingue - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival 8%

James Daly - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Stratford Festival 6%

Sarah Strange - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 5%

Adam Brazier - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 5%

Gabi Epstein - ROSAMUND - A NEW MUSICAL - Jeanne Lamon Hall 5%

Callan Forrester - GUY DOESN'T LIKE MUSICALS - playhouse collective 4%

Lee Siegel - PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Drayton Entertainment 4%

Diego Teran - STRANGER SINGS! - Regent Theatre 3%

BAILEY WILSON - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 3%

Nick Xidos - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 3%

Kale Penny - CHRIS, MRS - Winter Garden Theatre (Boldly Productions) 2%

Kelsey Verzotti - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 2%

Linda Cash - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 2%

Nicholas Xidos - LOVE YOU TO DEATH THE MUSICAL - small but mighty productions 2%

AMY DEE-SMITH - LOVE YOU TO DEATH - SMALL BUT MIGHTY PRODUCTIONS 2%

Henos Girma - APORTIA CHRYPTYCH: A BLACK OPERA FOR PORTIA WHITE - Canadian Opera Company 2%

Andrew Seok - ROSAMUND - A NEW MUSICAL - Jeanne Lamon Hall 2%

Athan Giazitzidis - POLLYANNA - Theatre Aquarius 1%

David Rogers - ROSAMUND - A NEW MUSICAL - Jeanne Lamon Hall 1%

Jeff Irving - ROSAMUND - A NEW MUSICAL - Jeanne Lamon Hall 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tina McCulloch - THE UNMANAGEABLE SISTERS - Toronto Irish Players 28%

Jillian Peters - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 15%

Rhys Parker - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 11%

Eliza Smith - LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 8%

Ailsa Wilson - LOW PAY? DON'T PAY! - Alumnae Theatre 7%

Kate Megginson - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Adrian Muhajarine - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Quaid Lale - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Andrew Easterling - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Janae Roomes - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Lawrence Park South/Thaumatrope Theatre 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Andrew Iles - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival 12%

Phoebe Hu - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival 10%

Nestor Lozano Jr. - WENDY AND PETER PAN - Stratford Festival 9%

Sara-Jeanne Hosie - WENDY AND PETER PAN - Stratford Festival 9%

Jada Rifkin - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Mirvish Productions/Pop Up Theatre Canada 8%

Deborah Hay - TWELFTH NIGHT - Stratford Festival 7%

Anthony Palermo - EDWARD ALBEE'S THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA - Stratford Festival 7%

Cayne Kitagawa - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 5%

Chick Reid - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Drayton Entertainment 5%

L.A. Sweeney - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 4%

Ziggy Schulting - GIRLS UNWANTED - The King Black Box 4%

Antonino Pruiti - THE REAR WINDOW - Hart House Theatre 3%

Joella Crichton - HEDDA GABLER - Stratford Festival 3%

Josue Laboucane - THE DIVINERS - Stratford Festival 3%

Julia Nish-Lapidus - THE TWO NOBLE KINSMEN - Shakespeare BASH'd 3%

Christopher Allen - CYMBELINE - Stratford Festival 3%

Antonino Pruiti - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre 2%

Matthew Nadeau - A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 1%

Kenneth Lachlan - A GOAT, A GHOST AND A GUINNESS - The Flare Productions 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Scarborough Music Theatre 20%

Wavestage Theatre Company 11%

Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts 5%

Red Sandcastle 5%

Brampton Music Theatre 5%

Shifting Ground Collective 5%

Bowtie Productions 5%

Meadowvale Music Theatre 5%

Thaumatrope Theatre 5%

Hillcrest Village Community Players 4%

Doctor Bird Productions 3%

Small But Mighty Productions 3%

Toronto Irish Players 3%

Clarkson Music Theatre 3%

Alumnae Theatre 3%

Theatre Aurora 3%

City Centre Musical Productions 2%

Stage centre productions 2%

St. Marys Community Players 2%

Etobicoke Musical Theatre 1%

Flato Academy Theatre 1%

Fairview Library 1%

Sweet Action Theatre 1%

Nags Players 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Theatre Aquarius 12%

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 10%

Tarragon Theatre 10%

Canadian Opera Company 8%

The Second City 7%

Capitol Theatre Port Hope 7%

Theatre Orangeville 6%

T.Y.T Theatre 6%

Coal Mine Theatre 5%

Small but Mighty Productions 4%

Here For Now Theatre Company 4%

Guild Festival Theatre 3%

Bygone Theatre 3%

The Player's Guild of Hamilton 3%

Pop Up Theatre Canada 2%

The King Black Box 2%

Basement Productions 2%

Playhouse Collective 2%

Bad Dog Theatre 2%

The Flare Productions 1%



Comments