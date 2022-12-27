Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Stratford Festival Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Toronto Standings - 12/27/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Alia Rasul - MORO GIRL - Tarragon Theatre 22%

Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theater 19%

Beau Dixon - FREEDOM CABARET 2.0: HOW BLACK MUSIC SHAPED THE DREAM OF AMERICA - Stratford Festival 14%

Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 14%

Coral Benzie - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 9%

Martin Julien - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times 7%

Robert Cushman - NO ONE IS ALONE: A SONDHEIM CELEBRATION - Stratford Festival 6%

Pearle Harbour - AGIT-POP! - Stratford Festival 5%

James Smith - LESSONS IN TEMPERAMENT - Stratford Festival 3%

Deborah Kimmett - OVERNIGHT SENSATION - The Social Capital 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 58%

Jaz ‘Fairy J’ Simone - DEATH AND THE KING’S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 23%

Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 19%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Dana Osborne - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 26%

Sarah Uwadiae - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 19%

Georges Michael Fanfan - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 13%

Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 13%

Gillian Gallow - IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Shaw Festival 11%

A. W. Nadine Grant - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 7%

Julie Fox - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 6%

Kalina Popova - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 46%

Ray Hogg - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 23%

Robert McQueen - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 17%

Peter Hinton-Davis - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 13%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 71%

Roberto Sapienza - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 29%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Mona Zaidi - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 27%

Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre 14%

Tawiah Ben M’Carthy - DEATH AND THE KING’S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 14%

Antoni Cimolino - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 12%

Jani Lauzon - 1939 - Stratford Festival 11%

Helen Juvonen - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 9%

Peter Pasyk - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 8%

Tyler J. Seguin - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 6%



Best Ensemble Performance (Non-Professional)

SKETCH T-REX - Sex T-Rex Comedy 59%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 41%



Best Ensemble Performance (Professional)

TITA JOKES BY TITA COLLECTIVE - Assembly Theatre 30%

LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 19%

1939 - Stratford Festival 18%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 16%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 9%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 8%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Walton - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 28%

Raha Javanfar - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre 20%

Amber Hood - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 11%

Michael Walton - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 11%

Kimberly Purtell - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 10%

Karen Elizabeth - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 10%

Christopher Dennis - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 9%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Franklin Brasz - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 65%

David Atkinson - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 35%



Best Musical (Professional)

CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 52%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 24%

BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 23%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

& JULIET - Princess of wales theatre 19%

FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 19%

MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 16%

DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 11%

1939 - Stratford Festival 8%

THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 7%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 5%

BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 5%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

HAMLET-911 - Stratford Festival 4%

THE GOOD GUYS - The Flare Productions 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Diana Del Rosario - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 32%

Karolina Kotus - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 28%

Tommy Amoroso - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 20%

Natalie McClagan - SPRING AWAKENING - No Strings Theatre 19%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Indigo Chesser - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 23%

Jennifer Rider-Shaw - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 20%

Jake Epstein - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 18%

Chelsea Preston - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 15%

Krystle Chance - DIXON ROAD - Canadian Stage 12%

Tyrone Huntley - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Princess of Wales 7%

Krystle Chance - DIXON ROAD - Obsidian Theatre 5%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Doug Sroka - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 66%

Anthony Botelho - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 35%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Amaka Umeh - HAMLET - Stratford Festival 22%

Rami Al-Qeisi - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 22%

Justin Hay - MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 16%

Sierra Haynes - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 13%

Jessica B. Hill - ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Stratford Festival 9%

Allison Edwards-Crewe - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 7%

Anthony Santiago - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 6%

Matthew G Brown - IS GOD IS - Obsidian Theatre 4%

Deborah Kimmet - OVERNIGHT SENSATION - The Social Capital 2%

David Whiteley - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 1%



Best Play (Professional)

MY OWN PRIVATE SHAKESPEARE - Assembly Theatre 25%

DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 17%

RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 15%

THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 12%

IS GOD IS - Canadian Stage 11%

THE MISER - Stratford Festival 7%

CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 6%

EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 6%

INTANGIBLE ADORATIONS CARAVAN - Mighty Brave Productions 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - FLOWERS FOR ALEX - Tarragon Theatre - Diamond Heart Productions- Toronto Fringe Festival 68%

Meg Gibson - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 32%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Gianfrancesco - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 25%

Rachel Forbes - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 12%

Wasifa Noshin - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 12%

Brandon Kleiman - BOY FALLS FROM THE SKY - Royal Alexandra Theatre 9%

Julie Fox - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 7%

Teresa Przybylski - LITTLE WOMEN - Stratford Festival 7%

Haui - HAMLET 911 - Stratford Festival 6%

Haui - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times 6%

Kalina Popova - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Tony Jones - EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 5%

Paul Boddum - KAMLOOPA - Soulpepper 5%

Haui - GUIDED BY STARLIGHT - Luminato Festival 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Peter McBoyle - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 56%

Thomas Ryder Payne - IS GOD IS - Soulpepper 20%

Sean Meldrum - THE RED PRIEST - Guild Festival Theatre 14%

Adrian Shepherd-Gawinski - CHEKHOV'S SHORTS - Guild Festival Theatre 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Steve Ross - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 30%

Dan Chameroy - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 21%

Eva Petris - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 20%

Sandra Caldwell - CHICAGO - Stratford Festival 13%

Eden Broda - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - North Stage 9%

Alvin Crawford - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Princess of Wales Theatee 7%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Christoph Ibrahim - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 60%

Taylor Tofflemire - THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Pupptery and Film 40%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

André Sills - RICHARD III - Stratford Festival 32%

Akosua Amo-Adem - DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN - Stratford Festival 29%

Lucy Peacock - THE MISER - Stratford Festival 25%

Stephen Jackman-Torkoff - EVERY LITTLE NOOKIE - Stratford Festival 14%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

THE QUESTING BEAST - Dirx Puppetry and Film 47%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kid-Safe Productions 28%

EMOTION COMMOTION - Kidsafe Productions 25%

