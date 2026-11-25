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BroadwayWorld got a special sneak peak of 13 Going On 30: The Musical ahead of its North American premiere in Toronto at the Princess of Wales Theatre from December 1, 2026 - January 24, 2027. The new musical, an adaptation of the 2004 film of the same name starring Jennifer Garner (who serves as Executive Producer on the musical), centres around 13 year-old Jenna Rink, who, after making a birthday wish to skip past adolescence and head straight into adulthood, wakes up the next day "thirty, flirty and thriving."

We spoke with director Andy Fickman, choreographer Jennifer Weber and two young company members, Glee Dango ("Six Chick" / Ensemble) and John Beer-Principe (Ensemble), to get the inside scoop and learn more about the show and its evolution since its sold-out 2025 world premiere in Manchester, England. 13 Going On 30: The Musical is set to transfer to London's West End (dates and theatre TBA) after its Canadian premiere.

13 Going On 30: The Musical is described as "a hilarious and heart-warming celebration of the choices we make, the friends we choose, and the joy of never losing your sparkle."

Interview: Director Andy Fickman

Andy Fickman, director of 13 Going On 30: The Musical. Photo by Wade Muir

Andy Fickman is an award-winning director, writer and producer, whose work spans across film, television, theatre and digital. In the theatre world, Fickman is best known for directing the Off-Broadway and London productions of Heathers: The Musical, which is set to make its Canadian professional premiere at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre from July 27 - August 29, 2027.

What makes the story of 13 Going on 30 well-suited to be told in musical format?

I'm always looking at whether or not a story is universal, and is it an experience that people [relate to]? I have a show called Heathers, and Heathers, while it is crazy at all levels, the heart of it's a universal story that at any given point, wherever you were in the world, there was high school and there were cliques and all that. Here, [with 13 Going On 30, it's a] similar thing. Who doesn't think, I can't wait to be old. I can't wait to be 18, and go off to college, and no one's going to tell me I have to go to bed. I can order a pizza and stay up all night. I always loved the movie, and then when the opportunities came to put this together as a musical, I really leapt at it. The longer we work on it, the deeper we go and the more I thought [the story] was universal. We saw it with the audiences in the UK, and we hope we'll see that with the audiences in Toronto.

Is this your first time working in Toronto? Have you been here before?

I have [previously visited]. I love Toronto. I have shot a lot of film and TV in Vancouver, and I have lived so many years in Vancouver that I happily pay my Canadian taxes. I might as well live here. But I've never gotten the chance to work here. Toronto is remarkable. It's a beautiful city.

Is there anything about the show that you think will stand out to Toronto audiences?

It's the holidays, and I think timing is great for a show like this because it's a family show. Grandparents can come, parents, kids of all ages. So, what I'm hoping is that we bring a little holiday cheer to Toronto. I think everybody, no matter their age, will hopefully come away singing the songs and having a grand time.

How much of the show has changed since Manchester?

A good amount. I'd say about 40%. You learn from your audiences. When I do a film, you spend a year editing, and then you put it up, and your audience tells you [what works and what doesn't]. I did a movie in Vancouver called She's the Man, and I can still watch She's the Man today and I'm not sure I'd make many changes. I like how the audience still responds. Other movies I've done, I've thought, Oh, if I could go back in [and change]... We learned so much from Manchester. It wasn't that anything was wrong, but we were always thinking, Can we tell the story better this way? Can we make this a bigger dance number. Maybe we need a new song here. And then we spent last summer [working on the show] in New York before we really knew we were full on in Toronto. Now we're so excited, because of this energy, and I just want to show everybody all this new material.

What keeps bringing you back to theatre?

I always say that film and TV is my side hustle that pays for my hobby, and my hobby is theatre. My earliest memories of life – my dad was very active in the Midland Community Theatre in Texas, doing classic community theatre like Fiddler on the Roof and 1776, classic musicals, so I would sit [in the audience at] five years old, four years old, looking up at my dad onstage. I'd be backstage in the dressing room with everyone putting [on costumes and makeup], and I thought all dads did that. In real life, my dad was a geologist and a paleontologist, but theatre is what he loved. So, I think it's just in my blood. Theatre is always a challenge, but there's just something about it. I'll do it for the rest of my life if the opportunity arises.

If you could go back and give your 13 year-old self any advice, what would it be?

To trust who I was then. I really think that's probably the biggest thing, because I was wanting to be everybody, sometimes, that I wasn't. I was the theatre kid, and I had thought, What if I was bigger and I was a big football jock? Because then the girls would like me. All of the things I doubted, even as I got older. And then all of a sudden, I was in the real world, and realized that everything that I was then is who I am now. I didn't make a transformation. I just found my people, and I found my job, and I found where I was. I never had an epiphany moment where I realized, What I really want to do is direct theatre. It's all I've ever wanted.

If you had to describe the show in 3 words, what would they be?

Thirty... flirty... and fun! Thrivingly fun!

Interview: Choreographer Jennifer Weber

Jennifer Weber, choreographer of 13 Going On 30: The Musical. Photo by Wade Muir

Jennifer Weber is a choreographer best known for her work on & Juliet, for which she received Olivier and Tony Award Nominations for Best Choreography. Weber also served as choreographer for KPOP (Tony Nomination, Best Choreography) and Redwood (Dream Choreography) on Broadway, and is also the co-creator, director and choreographer of The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

Was there anything that you were inspired by or that you looked at in preparation for choreographing this show?

To be honest, I feel like when you're making a musical, it's all about the collaboration in the room. It's listening to the music, figuring out what the story is and how to communicate that story clearly with the amazing cast you get to work with. This is an amazing group of humans, and we've had so much fun putting this together. It's such a joyous show. It's a beautiful show that has something for everyone.

What's it like to be back in Toronto? [after working on & Juliet, which also made its North American premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre.]

I love Toronto. I was so excited to find out we were coming here. I think Toronto is an amazing city. It's just full of great culture, great food, great people, great vibes. I love it here, for sure.

What's it like working with so many children? Is this your first time working with so many young people?

I think it might be the most young people I have worked with, but they're so amazing and so joyous and so happy to be here. I think there's something so magical about being young and not having the weight of the world on you as an adult. It's lovely to have that energy in the room.

Since the movie came out in 2004, were you trying to set the choreography back in time and incorporate any certain trends or pop culture from 2004, or were you trying to keep the choreography specifically rooted in 2026?

I think the show that we've created is sort of existing in a timeless space. Some of it feels very nostalgic, but I just let the music inspire the ideas and just see what happens.

How much has the choreography changed since the show's Manchester premiere?

A lot has changed since Manchester. I would say a ton, actually. I think, when you create a show the first time, you learn so much, but then you don't have time to implement the things you've learned. We are so lucky to have this opportunity to go back in, to dive back in and create new theatrical languages. It's been a real joy to find new ways to tell this story.

Were you a fan of the movie before starting on this project?

Oh, hell yeah. Are you kidding? Yeah. It's iconic. When I found out this was going to be a musical, I thought, I must get on this project because I love that movie so much.

If you could go back and give your 13 year-old self any advice, what would it be?

I think I was definitely very shy and awkward as a 13 year old, but I loved dance. I already loved to dance. I think [my advice is] finding [out that] the thing that makes you weird and different is what makes you cool. That has made a whole career for me.

If you had to describe the show in 3 words, what would they be?

Joy, confetti and magic.

Interview: Performers John Beer-Principe and Glee Dango

(L-R) John Beer-Principe and Glee Dango of 13 Going On 30: The Musical. Photo by Wade Muir

John Beer-Principe (Ensemble / Swing) made his professional debut as Vinny in Camp!, a Patron’s Pick and Best of Fringe production at the 2026 Toronto Fringe Festival. Beer-Principe is a Grade 11 Musical Theatre student at Etobicoke School of the Arts and a member of Splash, ESA’s 2026 national championship show choir.

Glee Dango ("Six Chick / Ensemble) is a two-time Canadian Screen Award nominee who appeared in Henry Danger: The Movie, Odd Squad: Mobile Unit and Ukulele U. Dango co-leads Popularity Papers and has toured with Mini Pop Kids. Dancing before she turned two, Dango took silver for Team Canada at the International Dance Organization (IDO) World Championship when she was eight years-old.

Had you seen the movie before working on this project?

John Beer-Principe: Yeah, a few times. It's one of my favourites, for sure. It's just such a feel good movie and it's one of those movies where I know I can watch it and just be happy. It's such a fun movie and after a long day, it's one of those movies I can turn on and just relax.

Glee Dango: Yes, I have. It's such an amazing movie.

What's it like being a swing?

John Beer-Principe: It's definitely a lot of work, but it's really rewarding, because now I feel like if there's ever a time where I'm going to need to go on for Young Kyle or Young Matt, I feel prepared. I feel like being a swing is just a generally very rewarding job, despite the challenges of it.

What about this story do you think is still relevant in 2026?

Glee Dango: I definitely think, especially where Jenna wants to be part of this popular group and she wants to grow up and be pretty, I feel like that is something that's still very relevant today and something that we, as a society, are still working on. I think it's super important that we see what Jenna realizes at the end of the movie: that it's not all about being popular and being pretty. You have to stay true to who you are. Life won't be as happy as it would be if you are [being] uniquely you.

If you could go back and give your 13 year-old self any advice, what would it be?

Glee Dango: As a 16 year-old, I would definitely tell my 13 year-old self not to worry about what others are thinking of you, what others are saying, and just stay true to yourself and explore all those different avenues, because you really never know what you're going to get into. I mean, I did dance and sing, but I never thought I was going to be in a musical. But here we are now, and I'm having the time of my life.

John Beer-Principe: To stay disciplined. Stay focused on what you want to do. I'm only 15, so it wasn't that long ago that I was 13, but I'd say discipline, hard work and passion. That can get you so far. I would never have thought that I could be doing a Mirvish production two years ago.

If you had to describe the show in 3 words, what would they be?

John Beer-Principe: Energetic, fun, epic.

Glee Dango: I'm inclined to say thirty, flirty and thriving. But I would say it's energetic, loving and very impactful.

The Cast of 13 Going on 30: The Musical. Photo by Wade Muir

13 Going On 30: The Musical is making its North American premiere in Toronto at the Princess of Wales Theatre from December 1, 2026 - January 24, 2027. More information about the show, including ticketing information, can be found here.

Featured photo: The Cast of 13 Going On 30: The Musical. Photo by Wade Muir

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Brampton Music Theatre 13% 2 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 11% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 16% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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