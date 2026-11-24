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Roy Thomson Hall will present the Toronto stop of the FINAL FANTASY XIV ORCHESTRA CONCERT 2027 tour – Eorzean Symphony, taking place on Wednesday, July 7 and Thursday, July 8, 2027.

Following four sold-out concert runs in Japan, Eorzean Symphony will embark on a world tour featuring music from FINAL FANTASY XIV. The concert will feature music from throughout the game, performed by a full orchestra and choir conducted by Hirofumi Kurita, alongside original vocalists Amanda Achen and Jason Charles Miller.

Final Fantasy is one of the longest-running Japanese role-playing game series, having sold over 200 million copies worldwide. The franchise has won multiple awards for its storytelling, graphics, and composition, including The Game Awards' Best Score and Music award in 2020, 2023, and 2024.

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Brampton Music Theatre 13% 2 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 16% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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