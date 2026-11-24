"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
FINAL FANTASY XIV ORCHESTRA CONCERT to Play Toronto's Roy Thomson Hall
Performances will run July 7-8, 2027.
Roy Thomson Hall will present the Toronto stop of the FINAL FANTASY XIV ORCHESTRA CONCERT 2027 tour – Eorzean Symphony, taking place on Wednesday, July 7 and Thursday, July 8, 2027.
Following four sold-out concert runs in Japan, Eorzean Symphony will embark on a world tour featuring music from FINAL FANTASY XIV. The concert will feature music from throughout the game, performed by a full orchestra and choir conducted by Hirofumi Kurita, alongside original vocalists Amanda Achen and Jason Charles Miller.
Final Fantasy is one of the longest-running Japanese role-playing game series, having sold over 200 million copies worldwide. The franchise has won multiple awards for its storytelling, graphics, and composition, including The Game Awards' Best Score and Music award in 2020, 2023, and 2024.
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