Ellen McLaughlin's RUNAWAYS and CONVERSATIONS AT THE RETURN OF SPRING to Receive North American Premiere in Toronto

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Mermaid Parade will present the North American premiere of a double bill featuring Ellen McLaughlin's Runaways and Conversations at the Return of Spring, running for 13 performances from November 18–29, 2026, at VideoCabaret.

The production examines the consequences of patriarchal systems, exploring the connections between violence against women, restrictions on personal freedom and the destruction of the natural world.

In Runaways, five female fugitives from five different historical eras find themselves gathered in a diner. Each is fleeing violence inflicted by men, and as they share their stories, their experiences reveal the recurring patterns of oppression and survival across generations.

Conversations at the Return of Spring draws on Greek mythology to explore humanity's relationship with the environment. The play follows the goddess Demeter and her daughter Persephone, who reunite following Persephone's banishment to the underworld by Hades.

Across four different eras, mother and daughter confront the planet's environmental degradation and question humanity's value and place within the natural world.

Together, the two works examine the intersections of gender, power and ecological destruction, using historical and mythological perspectives to explore contemporary concerns surrounding women's rights and environmental responsibility.

Mermaid Parade's production will play a limited engagement of 13 performances at VideoCabaret from November 18 through November 29, 2026.

Tickets are available now via videocabaret.yapsody.com. Limited seating, so be sure to book your tickets early!

RUNAWAYS explores the heartache, hardships, and survival strategies of women fleeing from the harm men continue to inflict on them. A vintage diner in the middle of the night. Four young women hiding out, each from a different era, all the worse for wear. Molly (Laura Dae, Twelfth Night, Theatre Erindale ), disguised as a boy, fleeing indentured servitude in 1750's Ireland. 1900's Sharpshooter Lil (Tristan Moore, Ismene/Chorus in Antigone), wearing a gunbelt. Emily (Kayla Waawaase Brabant, Heathers-The Musical, Connect Theater), a Puritan from the 1690's. Lizzie (Vanessa Whyte, Romeo and Juliet, Tottering Biped), an escaped slave from the 1850's. Jenny (Cameron Helmkay, The Threepenny Opera, Theatre Erindale/Unbridled), a runaway wife from the 1930's, is the last arrival, shaking the rain from her hair. An eternal Waitress (Astrid Van Wieren, NARNIA, Bad Hats Theatre; Come From Away) hovers, offering empathically inquisitive hospitality, while the runaways share their desperate stories of fear, discrimination, and abuse. But eventually they must leave the temporary sanctuary of the diner to take to the road again, alone, seeking safety and a hoping for a respite from men's cruelty.

In CONVERSATIONS AT THE RETURN OF SPRING, Demeter (Astrid Van Wieren) and her daughter Persephone (Anya Swannie-Reynolds, The Alchemist, Theatre Erindale) reunite each spring to confront how the greatest feminine energy, Mother Nature, is manipulated and brought low by mankind, with dire results to the environment.

Persephone, who has been living among the spirits of the dead, better understands why humanity acts the way it does, whereas Demeter, divine and disillusioned, views them from a greater distance. Trying to reach her mother, Persephone channels the harrowing experiences of four common women in a series of persona-shifting trances. The play culminates with Demeter's dramatically vivid account of her visions of one of humanity's darkest hours.

Both plays are directed by Mermaid Parade co-artistic director Jon Michaelson (After/BAAL (play with songs, Banff & Toronto workshops); This Wide Night (play); The River You Step In (feature)). Set and lighting design by Graham Maxwell. Sound design & photography by Shaun McPherson, with music from Rinde Eckert.

Ellen McLaughlin is an award-winning playwright whose plays have received numerous national and international productions, including A Narrow Bed, Iphigenia and Other Daughters, Tongue of a Bird, The Trojan Women, Helen, The Persians, Oedipus, Ajax in Iraq, Penelope, Septimus and Clarissa, Blood Moon, and most recently, the critically acclaimed The Oresteia. She is also an actor, most well known for having originated the part of the Angel in Tony Kushner's Angels in America, appearing in every U.S. production from its earliest workshops through its Broadway run.

MERMAID PARADE is a Toronto based indie theatre company dedicated to producing new work from an international repertory with a focus on female playwrights & performers. This Wide Night (2012), directed by Jon Michaelson, garnered Van Wieren her first Dora Award. Marjory Avenue Productions' award-winning film, The River You Stand In (2019), was directed by Michaelson and starred Van Wieren as a maverick social worker who tries to help the troubled people around her. Up next: After/BAAL, an original drama with music, with a script by resident playwright Rose Cullis, and songs by Astrid Van Wieren, set to premiere in late 2027.

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