My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Dr. Draw & The Strange Parade to Hold Holiday Show at Hugh's Room Live in Toronto With Beatboxing and Visual Art
The concert will include new holiday material, unreleased tracks, and Jackson's live beatboxing alongside the band's electric violin.
Dr. Draw & The Strange Parade will return to Hugh's Room Live on December 29 for an all-ages holiday show blending electric violin, explosive beats, original compositions, and immersive visual art. Featuring Scott Jackson and special guests, the concert continues a Toronto holiday tradition for music fans and families.
Show Highlights
- A new holiday program: Beloved Dr. Draw classics, new unreleased tracks, and a brand-new holiday program created exclusively for the occasion.
- Live beatboxing: Canadian Beatbox Champion Scott Jackson adds his distinctive sound to the band's high-energy performance.
- Immersive visual art: Live projections showcase the work of acclaimed contemporary Ukrainian artist Mykola Zhuravel, surrounding audiences with a dynamic visual world inspired by his artistic vision.
Blending virtuosic electric violin with rock, electronic music, funk, disco, classical influences, and global sounds, Dr. Draw & The Strange Parade delivers a live experience that is as theatrical as it is musical. Jackson's beatboxing and Zhuravel's imagery add new dimensions to a multi-sensory celebration for audiences of all ages.
Event Details
- Date: December 29
- Venue: Hugh's Room Live, 296 Broadview Avenue, Toronto, Ontario
- Doors: 7:00 PM
- Showtime: 8:00 PM
- Ticket prices: $40+ in advance; $47+ at the door
- Audience: All ages
About Dr. Draw & The Strange Parade
Known as 'The Beethoven of Beats,' Dr. Draw, aka Eugene Draw, is a Canadian electric violinist, composer, and performer who has been a major presence in Toronto's music and cultural scene for nearly 25 years.
Born in Moscow and raised in Canada from the age of 10, Draw developed his distinctive musical identity on the streets of Toronto, combining classical violin technique with rock, electronic music, and the emerging rave culture of the 1990s. His albums The City (2003), Train 64 (2006), and Adagio (2007) helped establish his reputation as an innovative force in Canadian music, with Adagio reaching number three on the Nielsen SoundScan sales chart in Toronto.
His international performances have included World Expo Shanghai, the opening of the Westfield World Trade Center 9/11 Memorial, the Colombo Biennale, and the Galle Literary Festival. He has also performed for luxury brands including Louis Vuitton, Chloé, and Dom Pérignon, and shared stages with artists such as John Legend, Mariah Carey, Shaggy, 2Cellos, and Drake.
During the pandemic, Draw began developing new original music with longtime collaborators Jeff Antoine Cote, Colin James Gibson, and Michael McDonnell. The project evolved into Dr. Draw & The Strange Parade, a four-piece instrumental band that brings together classical, rock, electronic, disco, funk, world music, and folk influences. Their self-titled full-length album was released in October 2024.
A festival favorite, the band has performed at events including Toronto's Beaches Jazz Festival and the North Country Fair in northern Alberta. The group is currently developing a new album targeted for release in 2027.
Draw is also one half of Nemesis, his long-running performance partnership with Canadian Beatbox Champion Scott Jackson. Together, they have performed across Canada, Europe, and internationally, including Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill and the Toronto Raptors' Game 7 halftime show in 2019.
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