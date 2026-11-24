"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Crow's Theatre Renames Canadian Literature Adaptation Fund for Margaret Atwood, Launches $2.5M Campaign
The fund, launched in 2022 with support from The Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation, backs productions including A FINE BALANCE at Crow's Theatre in Toronto.
Crow's Theatre have renamed their Canadian Literature Adaptation Fund, The Margaret Atwood Canadian Literature Adaptation Fund in recognition of Ms. Atwood's unparalleled longtime advocacy of Canadian literature and her ongoing support of the performing arts in Canada. Ms. Atwood will serve as Honourary Chair of the Advisory Committee to the Fund.
Ms. Atwood commented, “I'm very honoured to have this vital programme named after me, and I'm not even dead yet! (I think). The success of Fifteen Dogs, The Master Plan, Rogers v. Rogers, A Fine Balance, and more, shows that audiences are ready and eager for more. How necessary this programme is, especially at a time when we are under so much pressure from those to the south of us who wish to deny our existence. Crows are smart. They solve problems. They have foresight. Go Crows!'
Launched in 2022 with the visionary support of The Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation, the Fund was conceived as a bold cultural intervention: to support major works of Canadian literature finding enduring life on Canada's stages. In just a few short years, the Fund has enabled Crow's to option, develop, and produce some of its most successful productions in recent memory — including FIFTEEN DOGS (based on André Alexis's Giller Prize–winning novel), THE MASTER PLAN (adapted from Josh O'Kane's Sideways), and ROGERS V ROGERS (based on Alexandra Posadzki's award-winning book and currently enjoying a remount in Toronto). The fund also supported the development and production of Crow's recent hit A FINE BALANCE, adapted from the internationally acclaimed Rohinton Mistry novel by playwright Anosh Irani. A FINE BALANCE was extended multiple times, running for 11 sold-out weeks, and becoming the best-selling production in Crow's history. The show will transfer to Soulpepper Theatre in the new year in response to the audience demand, and performances get underway on Crow's next commission supported by the Fund – an adaptation of Mona Awad's smash bestseller ALL'S WELL – this week.
These works have not only galvanized audiences in Toronto but travelled nationally, demonstrating that Canadian literary voices can anchor theatrical productions of commercial vitality and artistic consequence. Through this Fund, Crow's has emerged as a national leader in literary adaptation — a company building a repertoire rooted in Canadian authorship while expanding the scale and reach of homegrown storytelling.
“Margaret Atwood has done more than anyone else I can think of to establish Canadian literature as a vital force in the world,” comments Crow's Theatre Artistic Director Chris Abraham. “She didn't just put Canadian literature on the world stage–she helped us believe that it belonged there in the first place. And for a country that has occasionally needed a little encouragement to take its own cultural achievements seriously, that's no small thing. Through her extraordinary body of work, she's helped bring Canadian stories and the Canadian imagination to readers around the globe. She's arguably the most famous living Canadian author and certainly one of our most influential cultural voices. Naming this fund in her honour is both a recognition of that achievement and an expression of our own ambition.”
Crow's Theatre Executive Director Sherrie Johnson adds, “Canadian Literature and theatre have a shared resilience and symbioses. As our most celebrated storyteller and cultural change maker, Margaret Atwood has the set the benchmark for Canadian literature; and in that spirit we aspire to put iconic works of Canadian literature on stage and set our own benchmark for live theatre. With The Margaret Atwood Canadian Literature Adaptation Fund, we aim to be both a vital force in the theatre world, while expanding audiences for the rich and diverse literature of our country. If we can do a fraction of what Margaret has done for Canadian literature, for Canadian theatre, it would be no small achievement – and it continues to be thrilling to see how eagerly audiences have been showing up for Canadian stories on stage.”
The re-naming is timed to the public launch of a $2.5M campaign being untaken to further resource the fund, expanding Crow's capacity to invest in future adaptations through options, commissions, and development opportunities, all putting a spotlight on rich, compelling Canadian storytelling.
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