Canadian Stage Kicks Off 2023-24 Season Will TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

Performances run September 22 – October 8.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan Will Lead ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD in Canada Photo 1 Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan Will Lead ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD in Canada
Brand New Canadian Musical STICKY FINGERS Comes To Original Kids Theatre Company Photo 2 Brand New Canadian Musical STICKY FINGERS Comes To Original Kids Theatre Company
Review: ON THE RAZZLE at Shaw Festival Photo 3 Review: ON THE RAZZLE at Shaw Festival
CHICAGO To Return To Toronto For the 8th Time Photo 4 CHICAGO To Return To Toronto For the 8th Time

Canadian Stage Kicks Off 2023-24 Season Will TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

Kicking off a sweeping and ambitious 23.24 season this fall, Canadian Stage has announced casting and production details for their Berkeley Street Theatre season opener, Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, on stage at the Berkeley from September 22 – October 8. (Media night: September 27)
 
Directed by Tawiah M’Carthy who, in the 22.23 season, directed Canadian Stage’s hit production of FAIRVIEW as well as co-creating and co-starring in MAANOMAA, MY BROTHER, this revival production of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG will feature performances by acclaimed talents Mazin Elsadig (PASSOVER, THE BROTHERS SIZE) as Booth and Sébastien Heins (NO SAVE POINTS, TROJAN GIRLS) as Lincoln.

A darkly comic fable of brotherly love and sibling rivalry, in TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Lincoln and Booth are brothers haunted by their past – as well as their names. When Lincoln gets a gig impersonating his namesake, Booth takes over his brother’s old racket as a three-card monte dealer. A tangle of secrets, lies, and one-upmanship, where the stakes get higher and higher, and someone’s bound to end up on top – TOPDOG/UNDERDOG was selected as the Best American Play of the Last 25 Years by the New York Times in a 2018 column.
 
“TOPDOG/UNDERDOG is a masterful, electrifying piece of theatre that has re-emerged into our cultural imagination following last year’s Tony-winning revival,” says Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy.  “With just two characters, Suzan-Lori Parks creates a tense and fast-paced drama rife with layered meaning, that comments on race in America, competition between brothers, the weight of history and the cycle of violence.  Tawiah did spectacular work with us last season, including on the Dora nominated MAANOMAA, MY BROTHER which we were so pleased to co-produce. We are thrilled to have him back for this production.”
 
Suzan-Lori Parks, widely considered one of the most ground-breaking and acclaimed playwrights of her generation, won the Pulitzer Prize in 2002 for TOPDOG/UNDERDOG and was the first African American woman to win the award. Parks was also a finalist for the Pulitzer for Drama for her 2014 play FATHER COMES HOME FROM THE WARS (pts 1, 2, 3.) In college, she studied under James Baldwin who first encouraged her to become a playwright. This year, Time Magazine named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.
 
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG was first produced off-Broadway in 2001 at The Public Theatre, then opening on Broadway at the Ambassador Theatre in 2002.  The show received an acclaimed 20th anniversary revival in 2022, winning the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival.
 
Joining the creative team for this production are set designer Rachel Forbes, lighting designer Jareth Li, and sound designer Stephen Surlin.
 
Tickets for TOPDOG/UNDERDOG range from $29-$99. Single tickets are now available at canadianstage.com. This production runs from September 22 – October 8, 2023, with performances at 8:00pm Tuesday – Saturday, and 2:00pm matinees on Saturdays.
 
For more information and tickets visit www.canadianstage.com




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Tickets Now On Sale For Avant-Première Of Atom Egoyans SEVEN VEILS Photo
Tickets Now On Sale For Avant-Première Of Atom Egoyan's SEVEN VEILS

The worlds of opera and film collide as the Canadian Opera Company present a special avant-première screening of Atom Egoyan's Seven Veils at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts on Friday, September 8 at 7 p.m. 

2
Native Earth Performing Arts Announces 2023/24 Season Photo
Native Earth Performing Arts Announces 2023/24 Season

Native Earth Performing Arts has announced its 41st season with eight projects including an audio play, live theatre and dance, festivals and collaborations, and the second year of the Animikiig Creators Unit. 

3
Fall for Dance North Returns Next Month Photo
Fall for Dance North Returns Next Month

Fall for Dance North (FFDN), Toronto’s premier international dance festival, will bring its diverse line-up of national and international dancemakers to venues across Toronto, from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7, 2023 – with all tickets (still!) priced at just $15. 

4
Tony Molesworth Comes to London Ontario Fringe Festival Next Week Photo
Tony Molesworth Comes to London Ontario Fringe Festival Next Week

From Monday August 21 daily through Saturday August 26, globally-touring Toronto-based renaissance man and musician Tony Molesworth comes to The Forest City for a seven-show run in the London Fringe Festival (Ontario Canada), this time with a brand new CD and one-man show, both titled 'A Mystic's Journey”.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN Video VIDEO: Canadian Opera Company Releases Teaser for Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN
Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company Video
Watch A New Trailer For Beethoven's FIDELIO at Canadian Opera Company
Anaïs Mitchell and the Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrate Opening Night in Toronto Video
Anaïs Mitchell and the Cast of HADESTOWN Celebrate Opening Night in Toronto
Richard Thomas Talks Playing Atticus Finch in HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Video
Richard Thomas Talks Playing Atticus Finch in HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Halloween Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Havana Night Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE KNITTING PILGRIM presented by Theatre Collingwood
Simcoe Street Theatre (8/16-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sh-Boom: Life Could Be A Dream
Drayton Festival Theatre (8/16-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (8/03-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Year With Frog and Toad
Wychwood Theatre (7/08-9/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# otîhêw
Little Avenue Memorial Park (8/04-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Universal Child Care
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You