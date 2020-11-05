Canadian Online Jazz Festival Adds Two Edmonton Shows

The festival will run from November 8 to 15, 2020.

From November 8 to 15, 2020, be a part of history as Jazz Festivals across the country join forces to present top jazz talent performing online.

From coast to coast, over a dozen Festivals have collaborated to bring all Canadians together in an effort to unite us in our love of jazz music.



Canadian Online Jazz Festival is a virtual event highlighting the strength of musicians from each Jazz Festival market in Canada, featuring artists in a digital format for local, national, and international audiences and buyers.

With two festival presentations each evening, Canadian Online Jazz Festival will exhibit the full breadth and depth of Canada's unique jazz tapestry.

"During times when we aren't able to gather to enjoy live music, it's good to know there are still options to present jazz music to Canadians," says Calgary JazzYYC Artistic Director and organizer of CoJazz Kodi Hutchinson.

"We're very excited to offer opportunities for music lovers to experience what Canadian jazz festivals have to offer." CoJazz is happy to welcome SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival to our lineup on Sunday November 15.

Learn more at cojazz.ca.

