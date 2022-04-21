Bravo Academy's Advanced Teen Troupe presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (Concord Theatricals).

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods.

But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed mythical adventure.

Bravo Academy's Advanced Music Theatre Troupe Program is dedicated to providing the finest music theatre education in the Greater Toronto Area. Students work with industry professionals and experienced theatre educators to produce high-quality performances, while receiving advanced level training in the elements of music theatre. Admission to the program is by audition only, resulting in a fast-paced creative environment where budding artists can truly shine. Advanced Teen Troupe is a pre-professional training program ideal for students interested in pursuing music theatre at a post-secondary level. Students are challenged to meet professional standards in a fast-paced and competitive environment. Visit bravoacademy.ca to learn more about the Advanced Music Theatre Troupe program.

Bravo Academy for the Performing Arts presents

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Book by Joe Tracz

Music & Lyrics by Rob Rokicki

Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan

Featuring the Bravo Academy Advanced Teen Troupe

Director: Melissa Bencic

Music Director: Jake Schindler

Choreographer: Matthew Rossoff

Fight Director: Joe Bostick

Performances:

Saturday April 30 1:00pm - Cast Poseidon

Saturday April 30 6:30pm - Cast Zeus

Sunday May 1 1:00pm - Cast Zeus

Sunday May 1 6:30m - Cast Poseidon

Runtime: 150 minutes

Tickets:

On sale now at TOLive.com