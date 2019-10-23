Aya Productions In Association With Belvoir 25A Present KASAMA KITA

Aya Productions are proud to present, the WORLD PREMIERE of Kasama Kita by Jordan Shea, as the finale of this year's outstanding Belvoir St Theatre 25A Season. Directed by Erin Taylor, the Sandra Bate's Director Award winner of 2019, we bring you a new Asian-Australian story.

Filipino Australian playwright, Jordan Shea, tells a story very close to his heart - using his mother's migration story as the springboard for his exploration of what it is to build a new life in a new country. Kasama Kita is an untold story of first generation immigrants that have shaped the Australia we know today.

It is 1974, and a political uprising that has compromised the safety of millions in the Philippines, brings Nancy, Antero and Cory to Ba/main, Sydney. They are to train as nurses under the watchful eye of a jaded Matron, who echoes the sentiments of a harsh and unwelcoming Australia.

Playwright Jordan Shea says, "I want to put people on stage who have sacrificed in the truest sense of the word. People that live amongst our communities that have been forced here by undemocratic social change and striven to make a difference by contribution to our national identity... leaving no racism, struggles and victories unaccounted for."

After the overwhelmingly huge success of Yarramadoon The Musical in 2018, producer Emma Diaz, can't wait to return to the Belvoir Downstairs Theatre. "Aya Productions are so thrilled to be presenting work in the 25A Season once again. Our sensational team feel a deep responsibility to this story. To be second generation immigrants and have the privilege of working in the theatre to tell our parents, stories is a true honour for us!"

For more information visit belvoir.com.au/25a/kasama-kita/





