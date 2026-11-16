NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Massey Hall welcomes internationally acclaimed cook and New York Times best-selling author, Alison Roman to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage on Saturday, November 13, 2027, at 8pm at Massey Hall.

Join Alison Roman for an engaging conversation about turning a point of view into a life and career—both online and off. Alison will share her experience building a business from internet culture into tangible, brick-and-mortar experiences; sustaining a creative life in an increasingly digital world; and turning strong opinions into meaningful work. She'll explore the space between recipe and narrative writing, what it means to teach people not only how to cook but how to live, and why investing in originality, quality, and a distinct voice can pay off.

Expect an honest, lively conversation about making things, making a living, and making a life on your own terms.

Alison Roman is a cookbook author, entrepreneur, and multimedia food personality known for making home cooking feel both deeply satisfying and refreshingly attainable. Through her recipes, writing, videos, and podcast, she encourages cooks to embrace simplicity, trust their instincts, and create flavorful food with confidence rather than perfection. Her work celebrates the pleasures of everyday cooking, emphasizing bold flavours, practical techniques, and the idea that great meals come from thoughtful ingredients rather than unnecessary complexity.

Roman is the author of The New York Times bestselling cookbooks Dining In, Nothing Fancy, and Sweet Enough, as well as Something from Nothing, a collection centered on resourceful, pantry-driven cooking. Beyond her books, she reaches a devoted audience through her newsletter A Newsletter, her YouTube cooking series Home Movies, and her new podcast Having People Over.

Tickets are available this Friday, November 20 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.



Photo Credit: Chris Bernabeo

The race is on for the Toronto Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Choreography Of A Play Or Musical Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 Anne Shirley Theatre Company 13% 2 Brampton Music Theatre 12% 3 BurlOak Theatre Group 12% 4 Wavestage Theatre Company 10% 5 The Community Players of New Hamburg 8% Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional) 1 Nicole Toogood - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT TCDSB Staff Arts 17% 2 Penelope Artemis - MEAN GIRLS BurlOak Theatre Group 13% 3 Stephanie Gemmell - SISTER ACT Brampton Music Theatre 11% 4 Sydney Kustra - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Blue Light Theatre Ensemble 10% 5 Darren Burkett - INTO THE WOODS The Community Players of New Hamburg 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming