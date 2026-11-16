"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Alison Roman to Appear in Conversation at Massey Hall in Toronto
Roman is the author of the New York Times bestselling cookbooks Dining In, Nothing Fancy and Sweet Enough.
Massey Hall welcomes internationally acclaimed cook and New York Times best-selling author, Alison Roman to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage on Saturday, November 13, 2027, at 8pm at Massey Hall.
Join Alison Roman for an engaging conversation about turning a point of view into a life and career—both online and off. Alison will share her experience building a business from internet culture into tangible, brick-and-mortar experiences; sustaining a creative life in an increasingly digital world; and turning strong opinions into meaningful work. She'll explore the space between recipe and narrative writing, what it means to teach people not only how to cook but how to live, and why investing in originality, quality, and a distinct voice can pay off.
Expect an honest, lively conversation about making things, making a living, and making a life on your own terms.
Alison Roman is a cookbook author, entrepreneur, and multimedia food personality known for making home cooking feel both deeply satisfying and refreshingly attainable. Through her recipes, writing, videos, and podcast, she encourages cooks to embrace simplicity, trust their instincts, and create flavorful food with confidence rather than perfection. Her work celebrates the pleasures of everyday cooking, emphasizing bold flavours, practical techniques, and the idea that great meals come from thoughtful ingredients rather than unnecessary complexity.
Roman is the author of The New York Times bestselling cookbooks Dining In, Nothing Fancy, and Sweet Enough, as well as Something from Nothing, a collection centered on resourceful, pantry-driven cooking. Beyond her books, she reaches a devoted audience through her newsletter A Newsletter, her YouTube cooking series Home Movies, and her new podcast Having People Over.
Tickets are available this Friday, November 20 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.
Photo Credit: Chris Bernabeo
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
A Very Merry MIDDLE RAGED Sketch Comedy
Rose Theatre Brampton (12/11-12/11)
|
NORDIC GLORY
Meridian Arts Centre (5/15-5/15)
|
Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo
Ada Slaight Stage, Young People's Theatre (11/26-12/27)
|
Battles
Ada Slaight Stage, Young People's Theatre (4/26-5/06)
|
PREDICTABLE HOLIDAY ROM-COM: THE MUSICAL
Terminal Theatre (12/17-1/03)
|
SERENADES AND SWEETHEARTS
19 on the Park Stouffville (2/11-2/11)
|
Mean Girls
Showplace Performance Centre (3/13-3/21)
|
Raised by Women
Canadian Stage (3/27-4/11)
|
Macbeth
Crow's Studio Theatre (11/03-11/29)
|
Weesageechak Begins to Dance 39
Aki Studio & Minogitoon Workspace (11/19-11/29)