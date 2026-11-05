Akosua Amo-Adem and Peter Fernandes to Star in PARFUMERIE at Soulpepper Theatre

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Soulpepper Theatre will resume the radition of presenting Adam Pettle's and Brenda Robins' award-winning adaptation of holiday classic PARFUMERIE, on stage November 18th to December 20th.

A lesser-known romantic comedy by Hungarian playwright, Miklós László, PARFUMERIE was the inspiration for the 1940 holiday film Shop Around the Corner starring Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullivan, and the 1998 Tom Hanks rom-com You've Got Mail. Pettle's and Robins' adaptation was developed and had its World Premiere at Soulpepper in December of 2009. A runaway success, the show went on to be produced every two years through to 2015 and was recognized with three Dora Awards in 2010 for Outstanding Production, Outstanding Direction, and Outstanding Production Design. Set in a Budapest perfume shop during the wintery holiday season, PARFUMERIE follows two co-workers at a perfume shop who can barely stand each other, as they unwittingly fall in love via anonymous correspondence. Behind elegant counters, clerks scramble through the holiday rush as a secret love ignites. Tender, sharp, and riotously funny: PARFUMERIE is a romantic comedy about yearning, connection, and the leap of faith love demands.



Celebrated Canadian theatre artist Morris Panych – who directed the World Premiere – returns to lead Soulpepper favorites Akosua Amo-Adem and Peter Fernandes in the central roles, alongside Oliver Dennis, Dan Mousseau, Jordan Pettle, Brenda Robins, Sophia Walker and 26/27 Soulpepper Academy members Noah Beemer, Jake Bunyan, Jasmine Case, Olivia Neary-Hatton, and Anaka Maharaj-Sandhu. This year's production will be dedicated to the late Soulpepper founding company member Joseph Ziegler, who starred in the first four presentations of the show.



Joining Panych from the originating creating team, are Dora-winning Set Designer Ken MacDonald and Costume Designer Dana Osborne. They are joined by Lighting Designer Mikael Kanas and Sound Designer Thomas Ryder Payne.



PARFUMERIE runs November 18th to December 20th at Soulpepper Theatre with performances on Tuesdays through Saturday at 7:00pm and Sundays at 1:00pm. Tickets are on sale now.

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