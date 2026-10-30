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THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME to Open at Conejo Players Theatre

The musical production will run at the Thousand Oaks venue with a cast and creative team available for interviews.

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THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME to Open at Conejo Players Theatre

The Hunchback of Notre Dame will open next week at Conejo Players Theatre. The production will run November 6–29, 2026, closing Conejo Players Theatre's 68th season. The creative team includes choreographer Wendy Babb, music director Michael S Robinson, assistant director Erin Fagundes, and assistant choreographer Layla Ulrich.

Set in 15th-century Paris, the musical follows Quasimodo (DJ Hersh), a deformed bell ringer who lives in isolation under the strict control of Archdeacon Claude Frollo (John Gaston). Longing to experience life beyond the cathedral walls, Quasimodo encounters the kind and life-affirming Esmeralda (Melina Ortega), a Romani woman who also captures the attention of soldier Phoebus (Will Palo) and Frollo himself. As Frollo confronts his own demons, Quasimodo discovers the complexities of good and evil, while Phoebus comes to recognize the humanity of those society casts aside. Featuring a sweeping, choral, almost operatic score and a full choir on stage, the musical explores faith, power, justice, and the question at its heart: What makes a man, and what makes a monster? Staying true to the spirit of Victor Hugo's vision, this stage adaptation confronts religious hypocrisy, persecution, and moral corruption head-on.

'Wonderfully dramatic and a powerful musical score' is how producer Patrice Rosenhauer describes the show. Director Deidre Parmenter added, 'We are incredibly fortunate to have the kind of talent to perform this show as intended - with both talented storytellers AND a full choir on stage. The score deserves it and so does our audience!'

For Nickolas Kepe, who plays Clopin, this production is especially meaningful. He shared, 'Hunchback has been a dream show of mine. The music immediately fills me with awe, and the story's message that someday life will be kinder has always resonated with me.'

The onstage choir also features Randy Crenshaw, who sang on the Disney animated movie. 'I get to discover exactly what's in the expanded stage version of this show!'

Parmenter concludes, 'There are so many great stories to tell in the theatre, but The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a relevant reminder about our struggle for humanity in a complicated world. Maybe, just maybe, our part of the world will be kinder for watching.'

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