NEA-Awarded Generational Drama WOMEN OF ZOLONGO Comes to Cal State Fullerton

The contemporary Greek play, "Women of Zalongo" (2018), by Maria Cominis premieres regionally on March 3 and runs through March 12 in the Young Theatre on the campus of Cal State Fullerton (CSUF). Loyola Marymount University will host a special presentation of the play on March 19 at the Santa Monica Playhouse. Inspired by the playwright's Greek grandmother and her childhood memories prior to immigrating to the U.S. in 1915, "Zolongo" tells the stories of four generations of women whose family line reaches back to the heroic women of Zalongo.

According to the legend, the women of Zalongo in northwestern Greece jumped to their death with their children rather than face a life of enslavement and humiliation by the Ottoman army. But before they jumped, they sang and danced (Dance of Zalongo). The play is initiated by their surviving ancestors and parallels the ongoing struggle for women's autonomy through the lens of the heroine's family history. It is woven together with Greek folk music and dance, familial humor, and the enduring courage of women who pass on their story.

"Women of Zalongo" has been recognized by the National Endowment of the Arts with a $10K Grants for Arts Projects award and was also a semi-finalist in the Eugene O'Neil National Playwrights Festival ('22) and in the Bay Area Playwrights Festival ('20).

Maria Cominis is a first-generation Greek American actor, author, professor, and playwright creating in Los Angeles and Orange County, California. She spent a decade in New York City as a working actor and taught at the renowned HB Studio. Accomplished in both theatre and television, her recent credits include "Hacks," "New Girl," and "Desperate Housewives." Maria has published for Routledge and Kendall Hunt Publishing and is a professor of acting at CSUF.

The play is directed by CSUF alumni and award-winning director, Kari Hayter, and choreographed by folk-dance choreographer, Dr. Elleni Koulos (University of La Verne). Designers include Fred Kinney, Mary Anna Pomonis, Carson Julian, Matt Schleicher, and Charles Glaudini with musical arrangements by John Glaudini.

The multi-generational and diverse cast consists of professional actors and students including Amanda Zarr, Christina Carlisi, Anna Giannotis, Marjorie Gaines, Peter Nikkos, Anais Barron, and on alternating nights: Grace Gremel/Briana O'Brien, Cossette Asenjo/Hannah Sulak, Ashley Reed/Daria Good, Sharayu Mahale/Kaliana Caldwell, and Samara Otero/Keza Kananura.

"Women of Zalongo" plays March 3, 4, 10, 11, at 8 pm, and March 5 and 12 at 2 pm in the Young Theatre. Tickets are $14/ $12 (Titan) and may be purchased online, or in person from the Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office (Tuesday-Friday from 12-4 pm, 657-278-3371). Each ticket is subject to a $3 processing fee.