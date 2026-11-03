DIAL M FOR MURDER to Close Santa Paula Theater Center's 2026 Main Stage Season

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Santa Paula Theater Center officially opens its final Main Stage show of Season 2026, Dial M for Murder, on Sunday, November 15 at 2:30 PM. Previews are Friday, November 13 at 8:00 PM and Saturday, November 14 at 4:00 PM.

DIAL M FOR MURDER will play from November 13 through December 20, 2026, with performances on Fridays at 8:00 PM, Saturday matinees at 4:00 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM. Brian Robert Harris directs. Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation updates Frederick Knott's 1952 stage thriller, which Alfred Hitchcock brought to the screen in 1954.

What begins as an elegant dinner and a seemingly perfect marriage quickly spirals into a dangerous game of manipulation, betrayal, blackmail, and murder. In this smart, sexy adaptation of the classic suspense thriller, everyone has something to hide—and the truth may be the most dangerous thing of all.

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