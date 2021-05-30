Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BACKWARDS BROADWAY Drive-In Theatre Will Be Performed by Conejo Players Theatre in June

“Backwards Broadway” at the Conejo Players is a gender-bending celebration of the Broadway musical that challenges traditional onstage gender norms.

May. 30, 2021  
BACKWARDS BROADWAY Drive-In Theatre Will Be Performed by Conejo Players Theatre in June

On June 18-20, 2021, Conejo Players Theatre presents Backwards Broadway Drive-in Theatre, a drive-in show, with a twist! This is a unique and exciting show you won't want to miss! Plus, on Sunday, June 20th, BBQ and dessert trucks will be on site to make sure Fathers Day is complete!

"Backwards Broadway" at the Conejo Players is a gender-bending celebration of the Broadway musical that challenges traditional onstage gender norms. Thinking outside the box, our creative cast and crew will reinterpret some of Broadway's best and sing a number traditionally assigned to a different gender identity.

Performances: June 18-20, 2021, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm and 5pm at Conejo Players Theatre parking lot, 351 South Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361.

Full Cast: Abel Alderete, Aileen-Marie Scott, Alice Cetlin, Amie Woolweber, Antonia Villalobos, Arryck Adams-Lanz, Aubree Facio, Becca Peyton, Brooke Rassell, Courtney Potter, Danielle Orjala, Deidre Parmenter, Emily Redman Hall, Hannah Marie Harmon, Hexe Harvey, Jacqueline Patrice, Janelle Phaneuf, Joanna Bert, Joe Mulder, Julie Hackett, Kyler Aaron Waitley, Mariah Elizabeth Tobin, Mary Alice Brady, Matthew Baker, Maya Godard, Maya Landry, McKenna Tedrick, Melanie McQueen, Paige Nelson, Randi Redman, Renee Delgado Rose, Rita McCaffrey, Rondell MacGarvey, Ryan Beaghler, Ryan Sweeney, Sahai N. Lara, Tracy Tennenhouse, Zoe Rose Fagundes

Produced by Renee Delgado-Rose, Beth Eslick
Directed by Shawn Adams-Lanz
Music Directed by Erin Fagundes
Choreographed by Arryck Adams-Lanz

Tickets per car: $20-$60 @ www.conejoplayers.org/backwards-broadway-drive-theatre


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Desi Oakley
Desi Oakley
Jack Sippel
Jack Sippel

Related Articles View More Thousand Oaks Stories
Conejo Improv Presents VAXD AND BETTER THAN EVER Photo

Conejo Improv Presents VAX'D AND BETTER THAN EVER

Transcendence Theatre Company Opens 10th Anniversary Season With MY HERO - Live Musical Photo

Transcendence Theatre Company Opens 10th Anniversary Season With MY HERO - Live Musical

NEW WEST SYMPHONY TRIO Will Perform at Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center Next Week Photo

NEW WEST SYMPHONY TRIO Will Perform at Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center Next Week

Virtual Multicultural Festival Culminates in Origin Stories Event Featuring Chumash Storyt Photo

Virtual Multicultural Festival Culminates in Origin Stories Event Featuring Chumash Storyteller and Ventura County Youth Poet Laureat


More Hot Stories For You

  • Dallas Symphony Orchestra Will Perform Free Outdoor Concert at Kidd Springs Park Next Week
  • PianoTexas Will Return to Fort Worth For 40th Anniversary in June 2021
  • W.W. Caruth, Jr. Fund Makes Major $1.5 Million Donation Towards Putting The “Park” Back In Fair Park
  • The Classics Theatre Project Brings Summer Shakespeare To North Dallas With MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING