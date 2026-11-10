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AN IRISH CHRISTMAS to Return to West Coast Stages This December

Championship dancers from RIVERDANCE and LORD OF THE DANCE are among the performers, with guest appearances from local Irish dance schools.

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AN IRISH CHRISTMAS to Return to West Coast Stages This December

Kerry Irish Productions will present the return of AN IRISH CHRISTMAS for its 2026 holiday tour, bringing Irish music, dance, song, and storytelling to theaters across California from December 17–23.

The holiday production, which has toured the West Coast for more than a decade, features world-champion Irish dancers, traditional musicians, familiar Christmas carols, and storytelling inspired by Irish holiday customs.

The production showcases championship dancers with credits including Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, and Celtic Wings, alongside musicians performing traditional Irish music. The program also incorporates holiday songs and cultural traditions designed for audiences of all ages.

In 2017, Kerry Irish Productions partnered with PBS and Tourism Ireland on a televised presentation of AN IRISH CHRISTMAS, which aired during subsequent holiday seasons and introduced the production to audiences beyond its West Coast touring engagements.

2026 Tour Dates

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS will visit five California cities during its December tour.

Additional information and ticketing details are available through the individual venues and Kerry Irish Productions.

About Kerry Irish Productions

Founded by Margaret O'Carroll, a native of Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland, Kerry Irish Productions is a Los Angeles-based company dedicated to presenting Irish music, dance, theater, and cultural programming throughout the United States.

A former member of the Irish National Folk Theatre, O'Carroll established the company to celebrate traditional Irish performing arts while introducing them to new audiences.

The company has collaborated with organizations including Tourism Ireland, Aer Lingus, and American Airlines, and has presented performances for cultural and corporate events internationally.

In addition to AN IRISH CHRISTMAS, Kerry Irish Productions presents Christmas from a Celtic Table, Ireland Alive-O, St Patrick's Day in Ireland, The Heart of an Irish Woman, and Celtic Wings.



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