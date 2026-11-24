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A preview clip for 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... by Cirque du Soleil introduces the holiday production at the Straz Center, which centers on a father and daughter's quest to bring back the holiday spirit.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the production is inspired by Clement Clarke Moore's poem A Visit from St. Nicholas and follows a young girl named Isabella as she rediscovers the wonder of the season through acrobatics, music and visuals. The engagement runs on the Straz Center stage in Tampa through November 29.

The race is on for the Tampa Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Richey Suncoast Theatre 12% 2 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Carrollwood Cultural Center 10% 3 SEUSSICAL St. Petersburg College 10% 4 AMERICAN IDIOT JOBSITE THEATER 8% 5 COME FROM AWAY Eight O'Clock Theatre 7% Best Play 1 AMITYVILLE '74 Carrollwood Cultural Center 15% 2 THE CRUCIBLE St. Petersburg College 14% 3 PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Richey Suncoast Theatre 11% 4 THE MIRACLE WORKER Francis Wilson Playhouse 6% 5 A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE The Studio@620 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Stage West Community Playhouse 18% 2 Carrollwood Cultural Center 13% 3 Richey Suncoast Theatre 11% 4 St. Petersburg College 9% 5 MAD Theatre of Tampa 7% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Joseph Conte - SWEENEY TODD, THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Richey Suncoast Theatre 10% 2 Dominic Ehrlich - SEUSSICAL St. Petersburg College 8% 3 Evan Lomba - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Carrollwood Cultural Center 7% 4 Emmett Young - THE LIGHTNING THIEF Richey Suncoast Theatre 5% 5 Cody Farkas - AMERICAN IDIOT JOBSITE THEATER 5% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

More on Straz Center Recent Articles Previews: ’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL at Straz Center

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