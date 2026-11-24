"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... Preview at Straz Center
The Cirque du Soleil holiday production follows Isabella on an imaginative journey in Tampa.
By: Michael Major
A preview clip for 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE... by Cirque du Soleil introduces the holiday production at the Straz Center, which centers on a father and daughter's quest to bring back the holiday spirit.
As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the production is inspired by Clement Clarke Moore's poem A Visit from St. Nicholas and follows a young girl named Isabella as she rediscovers the wonder of the season through acrobatics, music and visuals. The engagement runs on the Straz Center stage in Tampa through November 29.
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