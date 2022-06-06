ThinkTank Theatre and Dark Door Spirits Present BOOZY BROADWAY - SUMMER LOVIN' Cabaret

ThinkTank Theatre and Dark Door Spirits will present Boozy Broadway - Summer Lovin', this weekend, June 10 and 11 at Dark Door Spirits distillery.

The cabaret is the second of a three-part Summer Boozy Series. The first, called Boozy Broadway, consisted of classical and contemporary toe-tapping, broadway musical numbers and jazz standards, with some fun audience participation moments. This second performance promises songs about Summer, Love, Seasons, and an electric array of music everyone will want to sing along to. Sips and Songs the whole family can enjoy! Seating is limited and the event does tend to sell out.

The cast is made up of ThinkTank alumni, Ryan Sturm (Around the World in 80 Days, Snoopy, The Giver), Logan Franke (James and the Giant Peach, Edward Tulane, Spanish Lyric Theatre's Tick Tick Boom), and YAE alum Blase Roque (James and the Giant Peach, Edward Tulane) who is returning after his first year at FIU. Making their ThinkTank Theatre debut are Nick Hoop (The Straz's Little Shop of Horrors, Jobsite's Hand to God), and Chris Cordero (Spanish Lyric Theatre's Tick Tick Boom). Stepping out of the director's chair, Georgia Mallory Guy, ThinkTank's Producing Artistic Director, will lend her vocals to the show, and rounding out the professional company will be Sarah Tellier, best known for her work with Patel Conservatory, who will also serve as music director for the cabaret.

Boozy Broadway Summer Lovin' will of course feature the talents of ThinkTank's Young Artist Ensemble (YAE) members Brilee Gold, Darren Joseph, Layla Kuck, Katelyn Micko, Megan Merrit, Maddie Levine, Sofia Pickford, Adeline Richardson, and Kaylee Tupper Miller.

ThinkTank's Boozy Broadway - Summer Lovin' Cabaret is being co-produced with ThinkTank's season sponsor Dark Door Spirits, an award winning distillery making handcrafted spirits right here in Tampa. Doors open at 6:30pm, with happy hour specials and the show begins at 7:30pm. Audiences are welcome to order in food or bring dinner along with them. Dark Door Spirits is located at 6608 Anderson Rd. Tampa, FL 33634.

The first Boozy Broadway in this series sold out, so don't wait to secure your tickets. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boozy-broadway-summer-lovin-tickets-349712628887?aff=erelexpmlt

The venue, Dark Door Spirits open-air facility, has limited seating, with tickets sales as first come, first serve. Purchasing tickets early is highly encouraged. Ticket prices range from $30 for General Admission, 21+, Minors, under 21, are welcome as well for a $20 ticket, which includes a free non-alcoholic beverage.