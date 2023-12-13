ThinkTank Theatre To Present SHE KILLS MONSTERS By Qui Nguyen

ThinkTank Theatre will present She Kills Monsters, written by Qui Nguyen and directed by Katie Calahan. The production runs January 11th-21st, 2024 and is presented at Stageworks Theatre. Those interested are invited to join us for the Opening Night Celebration on Friday, January 12th at 7:30pm for some fun Cosplay, an after-show toast and yummies and some fun Preshow D&D Festivities.

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans, a young woman grieving for her deceased sister. The Evans sisters never were especially close, but after Tilly's death Agnes receives a notebook containing a game scenario created by her sister. She discovers that Tilly was a well-known Dungeons & Dragons player, and that she was passionate about online fantasy gaming. In order to unlock more secrets about her mysterious younger sibling, Agnes recruits a “dungeon master” named Chuck to help her understand and grieve Tilly. Chock-full of supermodel elves, dominatrix warrior women, and nasty ogres, She Kills Monsters is a surprisingly sweet tale of friendship, loss, and acceptance.

The cast of She Kills Monsters is made up of a variety of young Tampa Bay favorites and a few new faces too. Gaby Alezard and Jacqueline Do lead the ensemble as the estranged sisterly duo. Alezard, a junior at the University of Tampa and newcomer to ThinkTank, was last seen in Christmas Contigo (Stageworks), while Do, a recent University of South Florida grad making her professional debut with ThinkTank, was last seen in The Prom (MAD Theatre). Parker Greenblatt, also a junior at UT and making his ThinkTank debut, plays Chuck the lovable “dungeon master.”

Returning to the ThinkTank stage are the talents of the ever-growing, well-known faces of William Alejandro Barba (Enough! – ThinkTank, Frankenstein - Jobsite) as Orcus the Former Lord of the Underworld/Ronnie, and Sofia Pickford (Pippin – Patel, The Crucible, Star Stuff and The Wolves – ThinkTank) as Vera/Evil Tina/The Beholder.

Rounding our group are newcomers Kayley Jewel, new to Tampa from Pittsburgh, as the dominatrix Lilith/Lily, Jamie Saunders, recent graduate of the FSU/Asolo Conservatory, as the supermodel elf Kaliope/Kelly, Robert Logan Mays, another UT Junior, as Agnes' self-conscious boyfriend Miles, and George Tsambis, another recent Pittsburgh transplant, as dorky Steve the Mage/Narrator.

In addition to these are the members of ThinkTank's Young Artists Ensemble Apprentice Company: Via Shea (The Crucible – ThinkTank, Grease – New Tampa Players) as Evil Gabby/Farrah/Ensemble, Adeline Richardson (Sense and Sensibility – Berkeley Prep, The Wolves – ThinkTank) as Evil Tina/Ensemble, Grace Grammig (The Crucible – ThinkTank, The Diary of Anne Frank – AHN) as Evil Gabby/Ensemble, and Megan Merritt (Drunken Shakes – ThinkTank) as the Lead Puppeteer/Ensemble.

ThinkTank is excited to once again be hosted by our mentor company Stageworks Theatre to present this “epic adventure that's got a little something for everyone!”, as Producing Artistic Director, Georgia Mallory Guy states.

The production will be presented at Stageworks Theatre, located at 1120 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33602. Performances will be on Thursday, 1/11 (preview only) Fridays, 1/12 and 1/19, Saturdays, 1/13 and 1/20 (both matinee and evening), and Sundays, 1/14 and 1/21 (matinee only). There will be a “sensory friendly” matinee performance on Saturday, 1/13, and an added Monday “industry night” performance on 1/15 at 7:30pm. For discounted tickets, audiences can attend on 1/11 at 7:30pm, 1/13 at 2:00pm and 1/15 at 7:30pm.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.thinktanktheatre.org.