The Off-Central Players to Close Out The Year With Some Holiday Hijinks, Songs And Good Cheer in SCROOGE MACBETH

The Off-Central Players present a hilarious collision between Christmas and Shakespeare in "Scrooge Macbeth".

By: Nov. 14, 2023

The Off-Central Players to Close Out The Year With Some Holiday Hijinks, Songs And Good Cheer in SCROOGE MACBETH

The Off-Central Players shift to the silly, hilarious and ridiculous. Currently in rehearsal and running December 7th through December 17, The OCP presents David MacGregor's comedy, Scrooge Macbeth.

In this play directed by Ward Smith, it's opening night for the Heartland County Players holiday production of Shakespeare's, The Winter's Tale. A food poisoning outbreak sidelines all but four cast members (skillfully played David Warner, Melissa Meisner, Tracey Reynolds and Troy Brooks). With an expectant audience just outside the doors, can these four amateur thespians concoct some kind of holiday entertainment?   Imagine if Ebeneezer Scrooge showed up on Juliet's balcony or Hamlet went Christmas shopping? The play fills the audience with holiday cheer while poking a little fun at the world's most famous writer. With this hilarious and violent collision between everything Christmas and everything Shakespeare, you will never think of the Bard and the Holidays in quite the same way again.  For tickets and showtimes click over to Click Here

The Off Central Players is a 501(c) professional theatre company that supports the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire and nurture through the power of creativity.


 




