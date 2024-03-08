The Off-Central Players To Close Out Their Spring With A Texas-Themed Double Feature

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​The Off-Central Players will close out their Spring Season with an evening of one-act plays by James McLure. The two pieces, Bourbon & Laundry and Lone Star, often presented individually, but when produced together, the show is billed as “1959 Pink Thunderbird” and tells the stories of a small Texas town from two very different perspectives.

The hottest thing to hit Maynard, Texas was Roy in his 1959 pink Thunderbird. Roy and Elizabeth marry after high school and still dream of those summer nights in the T-Bird.

Bourbon & Laundry.

The setting is the front porch of Roy and Elizabeth's home in Maynard, Texas. Elizabeth and her friend Hattie are whiling away the time folding laundry, sipping bourbon and Coke, and gossiping about the many open secrets of small-town life. They are joined by the self-righteous Amy Lee who, among other tidbits, can't resist blurting out that Roy has been seen around town with another woman.

Featured in this production and making their Off-Central debuts are Amanda Kronhaus as Amy Lee and Amanda Capello as Hattie. Heading up the cast is OCP ensemble member, Debbie Yonas as Elizabeth.

After a brief intermission and set change, comes McLure's Lone Star.

Roy, a brawny, macho type who had once been a local high-school hero, is back in town after a hitch in Vietnam and trying to reestablish his position in the community. Joined by his younger brother, Ray, Roy sets about consuming a case of beer while regaling Ray with tales of his military and amorous exploits. With the arrival of Cletis, the newlywed son of the local hardware store owner, the underpinnings of Roy's world begin to collapse as it gradually comes out that Ray had slept with his brother's wife.

Featured in this production and making their Off-Central debuts are Michael Arce as Ray and Danny Tyrawa as Cletis. The OCP's producing artistic director Ward Smith rounds out the cast as Roy.

Returning to direct both pieces is area audience favorite, Stephen Ray.

The show runs April 4 through April 14th. For tickets and showtimes, click over to www.theoffcentral.com.