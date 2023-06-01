Tampa's Stageworks Theatre Revels In Florida's Colorful Culture With THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

There's a saying that Florida is the world's greatest amusement park. For the final show of its milestone 40th season, Stageworks Theatre can't wait to introduce audiences to the wacky and heartwarming characters of Stark, Florida's Armadillo Acres in "The Great American Trailer Park Musical." This laugh-out-loud, toe-tapping show takes stage weekends from June 9 - 25, 2023, with a preview performance on June 8th.

"The Great American Trailer Park Musical" tells the story of toll booth collector Norbert and his Dr. Phil-loving, agoraphobic wife, Jeannie, whose marriage is threatened by hot young stripper Pippi.

A trio of trailer park women, each dysfunctional in their own right, help guide the narrative - often breaking the fourth wall at whim to air their own dirty laundry.

With irreverent, redneck comedy, a score that spans country, rock and R&B, and Jerry Springer-worthy confrontations, this musical is about rising above our impulses, our mistakes and our surroundings to make a future we can believe in despite the past.

Performances of "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" take place on Friday evenings at 8 pm, Saturday evenings at 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3 pm.

Tickets are available for purchase online by visiting www.StageworksTheatre.org. Monthly memberships are also available.

Stageworks is Tampa's longest-running professional theatre company. Its mission is to ignite the human spirit and be a catalyst in eradicating intolerance through performing arts and education. In addition to a full season of performances, Stageworks provides acting and improvisation classes and workshops. Its partnership with Academy Prep brings drumming classes to students at three campuses to support their overall learning, and the theatre company has also provided its drumming and arts education curriculum to students in the juvenile justice system. Over the years, Stageworks has been honored with numerous local and regional awards for best theatre company, best actor, and best director.