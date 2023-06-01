Tampa's Stageworks Theatre Revels In Florida's Colorful Culture With THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

This laugh-out-loud, toe-tapping show takes stage weekends from June 9 - 25, 2023, with a preview performance on June 8th.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Straz Center Photo 3 Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Straz Center
Previews: OUR SOLE PURPOSE TAP SHOWCASE at Straz Center Photo 4 Previews: OUR SOLE PURPOSE TAP SHOWCASE at Straz Center

There's a saying that Florida is the world's greatest amusement park. For the final show of its milestone 40th season, Stageworks Theatre can't wait to introduce audiences to the wacky and heartwarming characters of Stark, Florida's Armadillo Acres in "The Great American Trailer Park Musical." This laugh-out-loud, toe-tapping show takes stage weekends from June 9 - 25, 2023, with a preview performance on June 8th.

"The Great American Trailer Park Musical" tells the story of toll booth collector Norbert and his Dr. Phil-loving, agoraphobic wife, Jeannie, whose marriage is threatened by hot young stripper Pippi.

A trio of trailer park women, each dysfunctional in their own right, help guide the narrative - often breaking the fourth wall at whim to air their own dirty laundry.

With irreverent, redneck comedy, a score that spans country, rock and R&B, and Jerry Springer-worthy confrontations, this musical is about rising above our impulses, our mistakes and our surroundings to make a future we can believe in despite the past.

Performances of "The Great American Trailer Park Musical" take place on Friday evenings at 8 pm, Saturday evenings at 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 3 pm.

Tickets are available for purchase online by visiting www.StageworksTheatre.org. Monthly memberships are also available.

Stageworks is Tampa's longest-running professional theatre company. Its mission is to ignite the human spirit and be a catalyst in eradicating intolerance through performing arts and education. In addition to a full season of performances, Stageworks provides acting and improvisation classes and workshops. Its partnership with Academy Prep brings drumming classes to students at three campuses to support their overall learning, and the theatre company has also provided its drumming and arts education curriculum to students in the juvenile justice system. Over the years, Stageworks has been honored with numerous local and regional awards for best theatre company, best actor, and best director. To learn more, visit Click Here or get social with us on Facebook and Instagram.




RELATED STORIES - Tampa/St. Petersburg

Student Blog: Benefits of Maintaining Academic Integrity Photo
Student Blog: Benefits of Maintaining Academic Integrity

With the ability to auto-generate essays and access Google, Sparknotes, and Photomath, it is easy to abuse the moral code of academic integrity. But while these online sources may make completing homework “easier,” using them does not produce the same profitable outcome as manually doing one's homework.

Student Blog: Post-Grad Limbo Photo
Student Blog: Post-Grad Limbo

My first year of college is over and for some reason, nothing seems to have changed. I’m still lost on where my life is going, let alone where the next year is going, and I still feel like I’m just laying in post-high school degree limbo. I’m still trying to find the right school and I’m still trying to accept the change that was solidified when I moved my tassel.

Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Straz Center Photo
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Straz Center

What did our critic think of JAFrom the outside looking in, the Healeys are seemingly the Gold Standard flawless upper-middle-class family living in the Connecticut suburbs. JAGGED LITTLE PILL begins with the mom writing the annual holiday Christmas newsletter bragging about her husband's job and her beloved Harvard-bound son. From the inside looking out, just beneath the surface, they are a family imploding, struggling. GGED LITTLE PILL at Straz Center?

Previews: OUR SOLE PURPOSE TAP SHOWCASE at Straz Center Photo
Previews: OUR SOLE PURPOSE TAP SHOWCASE at Straz Center

OUR SOLE PURPOSE is the invention of twenty-six-year-old Ashlyn, a prolific tap dancer, owner of Tampa Bay Taps for six years, and an instructor at Straz' Patel Conservatory. The Rhythm and Sole Tap Ensemble, Tampa native band NIGHTBREAKERS, and the Youth Tap Crew will band together to explore the meaning of dance, music, and life.


More Hot Stories For You

FreeFall Theatre Reveals 2023/2024 SeasonFreeFall Theatre Reveals 2023/2024 Season
The Off-Central Players Close Spring Season With THE REVENGE OF THE SPACE PANDAS OR BINKY RUDICH AND THE TWO-SPEED CLOCKThe Off-Central Players Close Spring Season With THE REVENGE OF THE SPACE PANDAS OR BINKY RUDICH AND THE TWO-SPEED CLOCK
David Foley, Jr. to Lead World Premiere Musical OZ at FreeFall Theatre CompanyDavid Foley, Jr. to Lead World Premiere Musical OZ at FreeFall Theatre Company
LAB Theatre Project Presents FIRE THIEFLAB Theatre Project Presents FIRE THIEF

Videos

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser Video
Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Teaser
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of GREY HOUSE on Broadway
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Watch the Inner Workings of a Tap Chase in SOME LIKE IT HOT
View all Videos

Tampa/St. Petersburg SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
MAD Theatre of Tampa (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Monty Python's Spamalot
Carrollwood Cultural Center (7/21-7/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
Carrollwood Players Theatre (6/02-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992
Straz Center for the Performing Arts (8/16-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Comedy of Tenors
Florida Studio Theatre (8/02-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizzie: The Musical
Straz Center for the Performing Arts (7/12-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lessons for an incomplete black boy
The Fringe Theatre (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great American Trailer Park Muscial
Stageworks Theatre (6/09-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jobsite Theater's ALICE
Straz Center for the Performing Arts (5/10-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All My Sons by Arthur Miller
USF Theatre Centre TAR 120 (6/01-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You