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THE END SLAVERY MONOLOGUES to Make Florida Premiere at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa

The production is a theatre documentary that brings eleven survivors' stories of human trafficking to the stage on November 6 and 7.

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THE END SLAVERY MONOLOGUES to Make Florida Premiere at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa

 'The End Slavery Monologues' will make its Florida premiere at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa, Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, 2026. Directed by Janet Salem, the production is a theatre documentary that brings eleven survivors' stories of human trafficking to the stage. Fifty percent of ticket proceeds will benefit Bridging Freedom, a Tampa Bay nonprofit working to end child sex trafficking.

The monologues are based on the stories of survivors who have been part of AnkoraTN's road to recovery. Each monologue is a single voice. All are drawn from the true stories of survivors and of those impacted by human trafficking. Most are survivors speaking for themselves, about what was done to them and the lives they are building now. Others belong to the people around them: a parent, a doctor, the people who saw and wondered if they should have done more.

The cast features Kayley Jewel, Alexandra Pugliese, Pax Matos, Faith Kopeky, Alex Martinez, Landon Green, Annalise Drab, Leyla-Jade Curbelo, Aaliyah St. Charles, Mariana Montoya and Jen Casler.

"Trafficking happens here, in our own communities, and it thrives on silence. This production breaks that silence. Every ticket sold helps us reach young people before traffickers do and walk with survivors as they heal. We are grateful to share this stage and this cause," said Laura Hamilton, CEO of Bridging Freedom.

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