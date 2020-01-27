SykesKids Scholarship Fund Founded by Ephraim Sykes and Martina Sykes Will Award Two Students From Pinellas County Center for the Arts

The Sykes Kids Scholarship founded by Broadway Actors and PPCA (Pinellas County Center for the Arts) Alumni Ephraim and Martina Sykes. The scholarship will award two promising seniors from PCCA with plans of moving to New York to further their education in the arts or began the broadway dream. Each student will receive $1,000.00. The scholarship will be presented at the dance department's senior projects January 29,2020.

The students were chosen by the Sykes' with the help of the department supervisor Mrs. Paige and guidance counselor Dr. Clark. These students have displayed resilience, strength, integrity and hard work.

Martina Sykes, Shenzi in Disney's The Lion King National Tour graduated from Gibbs Pinellas County Center for the Arts Musical Theatre department in 2006. Tony Nominated Ephraim Sykes, David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations graduated from Gibbs PCCA Dance department in 2003.





