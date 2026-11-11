Suzanne Vega Will Perform at Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater

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The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Suzanne Vega on Saturday, March 6 at 8 pm. Suzanne Vega will perform a career-spanning show including favorites like Tom's Diner, Luka, Marlene On The Wall and many more, plus songs from her latest album, Flying with Angels, which was released in May 2025 to critical acclaim.

She will be joined on stage by guitarist Gerry Leonard and cellist Stephanie Winters. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 am.

ABOUT Suzanne Vega

Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation, Suzanne Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk revival of the early 1980s. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has given sold-out concerts in many of the world's best-known venues.

Vega's songs have tended to focus on city life, ordinary people and real-world subjects. Notably succinct and understated, her work is immediately recognizable—as utterly distinct and thoughtful as it was when her voice was first heard on the radio over 40 years ago.

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