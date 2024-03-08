Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre Presents Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre has announced its latest production, Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, "Cats." This renowned show will grace the stage in Hudson, Florida, offering an extraordinary blend of musical brilliance, dance, and theatrical storytelling March 1st - April 7th.

"Cats," one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history, has won numerous awards, including the Olivier and Tony Awards for Best Musical. The Suncoast Broadway Dinner Theatre's production is set to captivate audiences with its unique combination of stunning costumes, imaginative sets, and breathtaking choreography.

The production features a talented cast that brings this classic musical to life. Caitlin Sams (Grizabella), Robert Justin Dresner (Old Deuteronomy), Michael Hartman (Bustopher Jones/Gus),Brady Ryan Phillips (Munkustrap), Riley Wesson (Rum Tum Tugger), Charity Terrio (Bombalurina), Iraya Catalina Cress (Demeter), Andi Garner (Jennyanydots) Andre Spathelf-Sanders (Mungojerrie/Macavity), Rhagan Carter (Rumpleteazer), Eliazbeth Meade (Victoria), Kory Randles (Mister Mistoffelees), Emerson Hart- (Skimbleshanks), Delaney Jackson as (Jellylorum/Sil), Nick Schrier (Alonzo), Katie Van Horn (Cassandra), Rachel Knowles (Electra), Isaiah Mayhew (Pouncival) Lauren Taylor Grizabella u/s)

"We are delighted to bring the magic of 'CATS' to our stage," says Executive Producer Kurt Terrio, "This production highlights our commitment to delivering high-caliber entertainment. We're bringing a fresh and vibrant approach to this beloved classic, ensuring a mesmerizing experience for new and returning audiences alike."

In line with Suncoast Broadway's tradition of offering an immersive dinner theatre experience, guests will enjoy a lavish meal complementing an evening of extraordinary theatrical performance, making it an ideal outing for all. Don't forget to try our signature show cocktail, the "Rum Tum Tugger"

Tickets for "CATS the Musical'' are now available and can be purchased at suncoastbroadway.com. Given the popularity of the show, patrons are encouraged to secure their tickets promptly.

For additional details about "CATS" and other upcoming shows, please visit www.Suncoastbroadway.com or contact the box office at (727) 863-7949.

Join us at Suncoast Broadway for an unforgettable journey into the whimsical world of "CATS". It's more than a show; it's a phenomenon that continues to mesmerize!

About Suncoast Broadway:

Suncoast Broadway, located in Hudson, Florida, is renowned for its high-quality productions and unique dinner theatre experience. Dedicated to bringing professional Broadway-style entertainment to the Tampa Bay area, it has become a cultural staple for theatre enthusiasts.